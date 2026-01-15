Skip to main content
Kentucky Adds Homegrown Transfer Portal Talent

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush37 minutes agoRoushKSR

Kentucky is adding more pieces to the 2026 football roster in the final days of the transfer portal. The latest flew under the radar.

Ben Reeves shared on social media that he has committed to Kentucky. He has three years of eligbility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive lineman spent the last two years playing for Georgetown College at the NAIA level. He appeared in 10 games last fall, tallying 30 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two pass break-ups, and a forced fumble.

A Northern Kentucky native, Reeves played high school football with UK tight end Willie Rodriguez at Covington Catholic. Their senior season ended with a loss to Boyle County in the Class 4A State Championship Game at Kroger Field.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Commits

The SEC is increasing roster limits from 85 to 105, which includes all preferred walk-ons. Each member school has its own discretion on how to distribute scholarships, with some players on partial scholarships or playing as preferred walk-ons. Adam Luckett broke down the numbers on Wednesday for KSR Plus.

Kentucky has added 28 free agents this offseason. The transfer portal closes at midnight on Friday.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-10, 155)Sayre (Ky.) SchoolLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Ben ReevesDL (6-1, 240)Covington (Ky.) CatholicGeorgetown CollegeRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

