Kentucky Adds Homegrown Transfer Portal Talent

Kentucky is adding more pieces to the 2026 football roster in the final days of the transfer portal. The latest flew under the radar.

Ben Reeves shared on social media that he has committed to Kentucky. He has three years of eligbility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive lineman spent the last two years playing for Georgetown College at the NAIA level. He appeared in 10 games last fall, tallying 30 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two pass break-ups, and a forced fumble.

A Northern Kentucky native, Reeves played high school football with UK tight end Willie Rodriguez at Covington Catholic. Their senior season ended with a loss to Boyle County in the Class 4A State Championship Game at Kroger Field.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Commits

The SEC is increasing roster limits from 85 to 105, which includes all preferred walk-ons. Each member school has its own discretion on how to distribute scholarships, with some players on partial scholarships or playing as preferred walk-ons. Adam Luckett broke down the numbers on Wednesday for KSR Plus.

Kentucky has added 28 free agents this offseason. The transfer portal closes at midnight on Friday.