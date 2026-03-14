Kentucky outslugs Alabama to take series opener

SEC play has arrived in college baseball. Kentucky is ready to make some noise. Nick Mingione’s squad sent a solid first message to the league on Friday night.

This team has pitching and (possibly) the slugging needed to win games in the SEC.

Kentucky took an early lead with home runs in the first and second before stretching out the lead with runs in each of first five innings. The bullpen then took this one home after a solid but not great start from Jaxon Jelkin.

Kentucky is 1-0 in SEC play after a 7-4 win.

Kentucky plays long ball

Kentucky is not know for its offensive power under Nick Mingione. We all know that. But every once so often, this program can show you that they can also play long ball with the rest of the SEC. There was a power surge on Friday.

HIM-DLE OUT THE FRONT DOOR!!!@EHindle_27 with his 6th!



E1 | UK 2, Alabama 1



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/rD4qsBaSaJ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 13, 2026

Ethan Hindle started the party with a two-run shot to deep center in the first. That was his sixth blast of the year. Ryan Schwartz then went yard in the second to give UK an early 4-1 lead. True freshman Owen Jenkins joined the party with an opposite field home run in the fourth. That was his first career home run.

Kentucky can play small ball. This lineup can also play long ball.

Long ball hurts Jaxon Jelkin

Jaxon Jelkin has lived up to the hype during his first season as a Kentucky starter. The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher absolutely looks the part of an SEC weekend starter after Tommy John surgery. That remained true most of the night against Alabama. Jelkin was on cruise control from innings 2-5 but one bad area hurt his final time.

The multi-time MLB Draft pick couldn’t keep the ball in the park.

Alabama All-American Justin Lebron blasted a solo blast in the first on a hanging breaking ball before designated hitter Johnn Lemm crushed one off the right field foul pole for a three-run shot in the seventh. Jelkin finished with five strikeouts and just one walk, but the inability to keep the ball in the park helped Alabama hang around.

Jelkin has now given up nine earned runs over his last two starts after a dominant start to the season. That will be something to keep an eye on as the SEC grind begins.

Connor Mattison and Jack Bennett take the lead out of the bullpen

We knew that Connor Mattison and Jack Bennett were Kentucky’s top arms in the bullpen. That was established over the last few weeks. What we didn’t know is who the Kentucky staff would tag with Jaxon Jelkin on those imperative Friday nights in the SEC. We now have our answer.

Tag team baseball.

Big moment for @ConnorMattison2.



E7 | UK 7, Bama 4 pic.twitter.com/IqnubHuicN — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 14, 2026

Grand Canyon transfer Connor Mattison recorded six outs with two strikeouts on 35 pitches before handing the ball to Western Kentucky transfer Jack Bennett in the ninth. The veteran recorded his fourth save of the season.

Kentucky is at their best when Jelkin can hand the game to the Mattison-Bennett one-two punch out of the bullpen.

One Tyler out, another Tyler in

Kentucky’s own All-American shortstop suffered a left shoulder injury in the season opener and that forced to miss a ton of games. Tyler Bell returned to the lineup last weekend and played in four games for Kentucky as a designated hitter. The sophomore popped up on Kentucky’s availability report ahead of the first SEC game.

We do not know details yet but the Big Blue Nation knows how shoulder injuries without surgeries go. Will Bell miss another sustained period? We’ll find out soon.

The loss of Bell stung, but Kentucky got some good injury news on Friday. Starting third baseman Tyler Cerny returned to the lineup for the first time in two weeks. In his first game back, the Indiana transfer turned a huge double play that got UK out of a huge jam in the 6th inning and also produced a sac bunt that scored a run in the 5th. His presence was felt.