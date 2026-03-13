Kentucky opens up SEC play with home series against Alabama

March Madness fever officially arrived this weekend. The Kentucky men’s basketball team is not the only team playing some big conference games. Things will start getting serious over at Kentucky Proud Park this weekend.

Nick Mingione’s Kentucky baseball club will open SEC play with a three-game set against a hot Alabama team. The 10 week marathon starts now. The first of numerous big weekend series for the Bat Cats have arrived.

Let’s set the table.

Kentucky’s bullpen will need to continue strong pitching

Kentucky’s starting pitching was lights out over the first three weekend series of the season. The Wildcats got excellent starts and took some pressure off the bullpen. The hype was palpable. That went away against The Citadel.

Against an offense that was sputtering, Kentucky’s starting pitching struggled. The Bats received just 9.1 combined innings from their three starters and allowed 11 earned runs with eight walks.

Jaxon Jelkin : 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, K, BB, 82 pitches

: 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, K, BB, 82 pitches Ben Cleaver : 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB, 71 pitches

: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB, 71 pitches Nate Harris: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB, 46 pitches

The bullpen had to pickup the slack. They did just that. After logging 10.1 innings and giving up two earned runs against Eastern Kentucky, the bullpen recorded 17.2 innings and gave up six earned runs against The Citadel. All of those runs occurred on Saturday. It was a lights out performance for the relievers. We saw that occur again when the bullpen produced 6.1 innings and gave up just one run in a midweek win over Ball State. This group is playing good baseball.

Connor Mattison (4 appearances, 2-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12 IP, 14 K) and Jack Bennett (5 appearances, 1-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11 IP, 11 K) have emerged as Kentucky’s top arms out of the bullpen. Both will be critical this weekend and moving forward. How will Kentucky use them? That could determine who wins this series.

Bio Blast: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has won 14 SEC regular season titles, seven SEC Tournament titles, and have made five College World Series appearances. The Crimson Tide have real baseball tradition but that has been a thing of the past recently. Bama has hit one of those big three checkmarks since 2006. Rob Vaughn was hired for a reason.

The 38-year-old led Maryland to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2021-23. That led to an opportunity at Alabama. He seems to be building something in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has made the postseason in each season under Vaughn and are trending in the right direction in 2026.

Alabama is off to a 15-3 start in 2026 with a 4-2 record away from home. The Tide own a one-run win over ranked Oregon State and have mostly hammered Group of Six competition. This pitching staff ranks No. 33 nationally in WHIP (1.23) and the offense is No. 37 nationally in total runs (146). This is a balanced baseball club who could make some noise in conference play.

Who To Watch For: Alabama Crimson Tide

— Justin Lebron (SS | R/R | 6-2, 190): The junior who earned multiple All-American honors last season is back for Alabama and has been a star. Lebron is showing up a lot of mock drafts. This infielder is hitting second in the lineup and slashing .313/.466/.716 with eight home runs in 88 plate appearances. These are very similar numbers to Lebron’s start season in 2025. He’s one of the most dangerous bats in the SEC. Both teams have star power at shortstop.

— Brady Neal (C | L/R | 5-10, 200): The former LSU transfer is hitting third in Alabama’s lineup as a catcher and designated hitter. Neal is slashing .377/.486/.679 with four doubles and four home runs. Neal has become an important offensive threat.

— Myles Upchurch (R/R | 6-4, 230): The DMV native has become a Sunday starter for Alabama this season. He might be the best arm on this staff. This top-100 recruit leads the starting staff in strikeouts (31), WHIP (1.02), and ERA (1.93) as a true freshman. Upchurch has a chance to become an absolute star for Alabama.

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. Alabama

All three games at Kentucky Proud Park will be streaming on ESPN+. The direct links can be found below for this SEC series.