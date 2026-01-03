LIVE BLOG: Kentucky at Alabama
Kentucky is starting SEC play in a very big way. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa as Kentucky takes on the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Kentucky is 9-4 and coming off a 10-day break, most recently beating Bellarmine 99-85. Today, they’ll face an offensive juggernaut in Alabama, which averages 94.8 points per game and ranks third nationally in offensive efficiency, threes (13.1 per game), and blocks (6.9 per game). The Crimson Tide is led by Labaron Philon, who leads the league in scoring with 21.9 points per game. Aden Holloway is sixth on that list at 17.6 points per game.
As I’m sure you recall, Alabama beat Kentucky in all three matchups last season. This will be the only regular-season meeting between the two teams this season, and a homecoming of sorts for Mo Dioubate, who transferred from Alabama to Kentucky during the offseason. I’m sure he’s got plenty of mo-tivation going into this one.
Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Coleman Coliseum and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
How to Watch, Listen01/02/2026 10:35:46 AM
The Cats vs. the Crimson Tide gets ESPN’s A Team on a very big day of college hoops. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Kris Budden will call the game on ESPN. It’s the crew’s first Kentucky game since the loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 18. Let’s hope the Cats play better today than they did then.
- Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 387
As mentioned, it’s a big day of college basketball, with SEC play tipping off. Here’s the schedule for all the conference games. Tennessee at Arkansas should also be a good one.
- 12:00 PM (ESPN): Kentucky at #14 Alabama
- 1:00 PM (SEC Network): Auburn at #23 Georgia
- 2:00 PM (ESPNU): #11 Vanderbilt at South Carolina
- 3:00 PM (ESPN2): #19 Tennessee at #18 Arkansas
- 3:30 PM (SEC Network): Ole Miss at Oklahoma
- 4:00 PM (ESPNU): LSU at Texas A&M
- 6:00 PM (SEC Network): Mississippi State at Texas
- 8:30 PM (SEC Network): #22 Florida at Missouri
