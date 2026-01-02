KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky vs. Alabama

After a long drought between games, Kentucky Basketball returns on Saturday with the first game on the SEC schedule. The Wildcats open league play in Tuscaloosa, facing No. 15 Alabama at noon in Coleman Coliseum.

Will Mark Pope’s Wildcats open conference play with a tough road win against the Tide? Or will Labaron Philon and the high-scoring Crimson Tide hand Kentucky its first loss in the SEC race? We’ll soon find out when this long wait is over. Until then, the best we can do is make our best guesses about how the game will play out.

Here are KSR’s Parlour Pizza pregame predictions for Kentucky-Alabama.

Drew Franklin

I’m picking against Kentucky again. I’m sorry, but hey, it worked last time. When I picked against the Cats in the St. John’s game, they went out and proved me wrong, so I’m sticking with what seems to be a winning formula for now. Kentucky looked better at full strength, and playing with the entire roster for only the second time all season gives me hope, especially after how it paid off in the second half in Atlanta, which somehow feels like a month ago.

Still, this is a tough ask in Tuscaloosa. It’s the first true SEC road test, against another really good Alabama team, in a building that’ll be eager to hound the Cats. As always, the Tide can score in a hurry, and Nate Oats has the league’s leading scorer again. I think Kentucky hangs around, shows it can contend in the SEC, and keeps this from getting away, but Alabama’s offense at home ultimately wins out. Another scoring drought ends up costing UK in the first SEC loss.

Score: Alabama 90, Kentucky 82

Nick Roush

We all remember what happened last year, right? Alabama scored at least 96 points in all three wins over Kentucky. The Wildcats simply didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Kentucky’s defense has improved significantly in the second season for Mark Pope, but Bama has the third-best offense in America. Even if the Cats can slow them down, they’re going to have to find more than a few big buckets from downtown. I can’t trust the Kentucky offense enough for them to leave Coleman Coliseum with a win.

Score: Alabama 84, Kentucky 76

Tyler Thompson

I’m having a hard time reading this Kentucky Basketball team right now. The Cats looked very good in the second half vs. St. John’s a few weeks ago, proof that Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance are game-changers. Lowe sat out the Bellarmine game, and Quaintance played limited minutes, one reason I’m trying not to overreact to the ho-hum win over the Knights.

Still, even if Kentucky is as good as they looked vs. St. John’s, it may not be enough against Alabama, which also beat the Red Storm this season. The Crimson Tide has the No. 3 offense in KenPom and is averaging 94.8 points per game. They hit 22 threes against Yale last week. Meanwhile, Kentucky let Bellarmine score 85 points. Add in the fact that this game is in Tuscaloosa and the Cats are coming off a 10-day break, and I think it could be too much for Kentucky to handle.

I hope I’m wrong and that Jayden Quaintance dunks and blocks all over the Tide and Mo Dioubate gobbles up a million rebounds in his Tuscaloosa homecoming.

Score: Alabama 89, Kentucky 81

Jacob Polacheck

Alabama thoroughly dominated Kentucky in Mark Pope’s first season as head coach. Can the Cats turn the Tide in year two? I’m at least predicting a closer game. My bold prediction is that this goes down as one of the best regular-season games in college basketball this season.

How can I go with anyone but Mo Dioubate for MVP? Playing against his former team, he’ll have something to prove, and I’m predicting a double-double. However, I’m still picking the Crimson Tide to pull off the win. Mark Pope will need to have his team play its best ball to win.

Score: Alabama 101, Kentucky 99 (3OT)

Jack Pilgrim

Mark Pope went 0/3 against Nate Oats and the Tide last season, results varying from losing in an offensive shootout in Lexington to running out of gas in a shorthanded effort in Tuscaloosa to an absolute beatdown in the SEC Tournament. He then built this roster specifically to counter all of those outcomes with defense and depth — although the shooting has not kept up as planned, the hope being that Kentucky can be closer to what we saw against Bellarmine from three and Indiana and St. John’s defensively.

Now is the time to prove that with no excuses, the Wildcats officially at full strength with Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance both expected to be available to go with the other guys in and out of the lineup all in. And they’ve got 11 days of rest under their belt with Pope’s version of Camp Cal over the holidays with two-a-days and new tweaks on both ends of the floor. Alabama should be getting Kentucky’s best shot.

The Tide are horrific defensively and on the glass, areas in which the Cats have shown elite potential. You’ll likely lose the three-point battle, but if you can stay within a handful of makes and earn some kills, there is a real path to victory in Tuscaloosa — assuming they stay healthy and execute up to their potential. UK is highly invested in winning this basketball game and I personally think they pull it off.

Score: Kentucky 89, Alabama 85

Zack Geoghegan

Alabama is dangerous offensively — you don’t need me to tell you that. The Crimson Tide fired off 54 three-pointers last time out, making 22 of them. But 54 threes in one game didn’t even set a season-high. Alabama went 16-57 from deep in a win over UTSA earlier this season. This is a group that shoots more threes than twos while hitting them at a 35.8 percent clip. Alabama is a top 10 scoring offense in the country once again. Nate Oats is 3-0 against Mark Pope.

But Kentucky is healthy now and has shown it can be a very good defensive team. Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance playing 20-plus minutes will give UK a chance in most games this season, no matter the opponent. Mo Dioubate might not post a double-double, but I have a hard time seeing him play with anything but non-stop energy in his “homcoming”.

Can the ‘Cats put enough points? That will be the million-dollar question, but keep in mind that Alabama is 71st nationally on defense by KenPom. In all three losses (all against top 10 opponents), the Tide gave up 92.7 points per outing. Kentucky doesn’t need to play a perfect offensive game to get into the 80s, but they will need to avoid those lengthy droughts and for the defense to string together stops.

You all can thank Jack Pilgrim for bullying me into picking the ‘Cats.

Score: Kentucky 84, Alabama 82

Adam Luckett

Alabama was simply a matchup problem for Kentucky last season. A huge part of Mark Pope’s rebuild in the offseason was to build a team that can beat a Nate Oats team. We will see that play out on Saturday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum.

Kentucky will have all hands on deck, owns the positional athleticism across the lineup to give Bama some issues, and will have a great chance to punish the Crimson Tide on the glass since the home team enters this game ranked No. 297 nationally in defensive rebound rate (63.2%). As long as Kentucky does not get blasted in the three-point battle, they will have a terrific chance to win this game.

Jaland Lowe’s presence creates easier offense, Mo Dioubate and Jayden Quaintance dominate this matchup in the paint, and UK gets just enough perimeter shooting to leave Tuscaloosa with a huge Quad 1 victory.

Score: Kentucky 80, Alabama 76

Parlour Pizza

Kentucky vs. Alabama: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 387

