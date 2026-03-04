Kentucky and Alabama both ran out lineups without 5 players last night

As if Tuesday night’s loss to Texas A&M wasn’t already strange enough after Kentucky gave up a 27-3 run to end the first half, it got even weirder in the closing moments.

The Wildcats struggled in College Station after jumping out to a hot start. We’ve talked about that plenty since the final buzzer. The Aggies’ full-court press and three-point shooting gave UK issues as the game wore on. But the final score of 95-86 in favor of Texas A&M could have looked even worse for the ‘Cats if the officials paid closer attention to what was happening on the floor.

With 24.5 seconds left in regulation and Kentucky down 93-83, Otega Oweh stepped to the free-throw line in hopes of helping fuel a miracle comeback. He knocked down the first freebie, which brought in a couple of subs. Mo Dioubate and Brandon Garrison checked in, but only Malachi Moreno went to the bench. At this point, Kentucky had six players on the floor. For those unaware, basketball is played with five players for each team.

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan quickly noticed the error, running down the sideline in hopes of catching a referee’s attention. But his words went unheard. The officials even passed the ball to Oweh, who had the rock in his hands for a second free-throw before the UK staff noticed what was going on and quickly pulled Jasper Johnson to the sideline before an official could make the call. If the refs had blown the whistle, it would have been a technical foul on the ‘Cats.

McMillan was not too happy — and he let the officials know about it the rest of the game.

Just when you thought this game had it all, Kentucky somehow got six players on the court at once. pic.twitter.com/Pi6ECgq576 — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 4, 2026

Alabama decided to try a 4-man lineup

Not to be outdone, Alabama pulled the opposite of Kentucky earlier in the night by running out a lineup with just four players. But the Crimson Tide actually played a full defensive possession despite being down a man — and somehow, it worked!

With time running down in the first half, Alabama’s four-man lineup nearly forced Georgia into a turnover before the Bulldogs called a last-second timeout to save the possession. It didn’t matter, though. Georgia made a three-pointer out of the timeout going into halftime, eventually pulling out a 98-88 win at home. But you don’t see four-man lineups out there all that often.

Alabama played an entire possession of defense with 4 players on the floor…



… and nearly forced a backcourt violation on Georgia while doing so 😂😭pic.twitter.com/oT74gnSsPp — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 4, 2026

It wasn’t the best showing from SEC officials on Tuesday night. But then again, when is it ever?