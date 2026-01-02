Kentucky announces Allen Brown as Cornerbacks Coach

While Will Stein’s staff is hard at work in the transfer portal, the school is making more of its hires official. Kentucky just announced Allen Brown as the team’s new cornerbacks coach. The news broke that Brown would join Stein’s staff on Dec. 21. He spent the 2025 season as Cal’s defensive backs coach. Before that, he coached cornerbacks at Washington State during the 2024 season.

“Allen Brown is a great addition to our staff,” Will Stein said in a press release. “His reputation as a developer and relationship-builder stood out immediately, and I’m excited to welcome him to Kentucky.”

Before coaching on the West Coast, Brown was a defensive quality control analyst at Florida for Jay Bateman, Kentucky’s new defensive coordinator, who was the linebackers coach on Billy Napier’s staff. Across his five coaching stops, Brown has coached nine all-conference defensive backs, two freshman All-Americans, and two more All-America honorees. Last season, Cal was tied for 16th nationally in fewest touchdown passes allowed (14).

“I believe Coach Stein is building something special at Kentucky, a place where elite talent can develop, compete, and win at the highest level,” Allen said. “I’m also excited to be back and compete in the best conference in the country.”

Brown was a star safety himself in the FCS, playing five seasons for Eastern Washington and helping the Eagles win the national championship in 2010 and make the FCS Playoff semifinals in 2012 and 2013. He finished his career with 237 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and four interceptions and was a three-time all-Big Sky selection. After graduating in 2014, Brown started his coaching career at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) as the cornerbacks coach before returning to Eastern Washington to be the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Now, he’s the latest young position coach on Will Stein’s staff, which is full of thirty-somethings. You can learn more about him in Adam Luckett’s Bio Blast from when the news initially broke.

Allen Brown’s Coaching Career

Year Position School Bowl Games/Playoffs 2025 Defensive Backs California Hawaii Bowl (2025) 2024 Cornerbacks Washington State Holiday Bowl (2024) 2023 Quality Control – Defense Florida 2022 Quality Control – Defense California 2019-21 Cornerbacks/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Eastern Washington FCS Playoffs (2020 and 2021) 2015-18 Cornerbacks Cal Poly FCS Playoffs (2016)

Brown is the latest hire to be made official. More are coming soon.

