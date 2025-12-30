Skip to main content
Kentucky Announces Kolby Smith will Coach Running Backs

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush8 hours agoRoushKSR

A familiar name for football fans around Kentucky is officially joining Will Stein‘s staff in Lexington.

On Tuesday morning, the University of Kentucky announced that Kolby Smith will be the Wildcats’ next running backs coach. The former NFL back spent the last two years at Arkansas.

“I’m fired up to have Kolby Smith on our staff,” Stein said in a statement. “He is an outstanding teacher and recruiter with a proven track record of developing productive running backs. Kolby brings great energy, attention to detail, and a player-first approach, and he understands what it takes to build a physical, versatile run game.”

Most Kentucky fans will remember Smith from his time at the University of Louisville. He served as a speedy change of pace to Michael Bush. When the latter suffered a season-ending injury against Kentucky in 2006, he stepped into the role of RB1 and helped the Cards win the Orange Bowl. He concluded his career with 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns. He spent four years in the NFL, logging nine starts with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith began his coaching career with Bobby Petrino at WKU. He was a running backs coach at UofL when Stein was on the staff. Smith logged one season at Rutgers, then jumped to the NFL for four years where he was an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Will again,” Smith said. “We worked together at Louisville, and he has one of the most creative minds I’ve ever been around. He’s just an offensive ball coach who loves to score points, and so do I. I’m grateful for the chance to be part of what he’s building at Kentucky and can’t wait to get to work.”

Kolby Smith’s Coaching Resume

YearPositionSchoolBowl Games
2024-25Running BacksArkansasLiberty Bowl (2024)
2022-23Offensive AssistantMiami DolphinsNFL Wild Card Playoffs (2022 and 2023)
2020-21Offensive Quality ControlMiami Dolphins 
2019Running BacksRutgers 
2014-18Running BacksLouisvilleBelk Bowl (2014), Music City Bowl (2015), Citrus Bowl (2016), TaxSlayer Bowl (2017)
2013Running BacksWestern Kentucky 

2026 Kentucky Football Coaching Staff

Joe Sloan: Offensive Coordinator
Jay Bateman: Defensive Coordinator
Cutter Leftwich: Offensive Line
Kolby Smith: Running Backs
Joe Price III: Wide Receivers
Josh Christian-Young: Safeties
Anwar Stewart: Defensive Line
Tony Washington Jr: Pass Rushers
Allen Brown: Cornerbacks
Parker Fleming: Special Teams, Inside Receivers
Justin Burke: Passing Game, Tight Ends (Unconfirmed)
Derek Warehime: Run Game
Ty Holder: Cornerbacks
Chad Wilt: Linebackers
Trey Odom: Safeties
James Gibson: Nickels
Jack Ray: Special Teams (Unconfirmed)

