Kentucky Announces Kolby Smith will Coach Running Backs
A familiar name for football fans around Kentucky is officially joining Will Stein‘s staff in Lexington.
On Tuesday morning, the University of Kentucky announced that Kolby Smith will be the Wildcats’ next running backs coach. The former NFL back spent the last two years at Arkansas.
“I’m fired up to have Kolby Smith on our staff,” Stein said in a statement. “He is an outstanding teacher and recruiter with a proven track record of developing productive running backs. Kolby brings great energy, attention to detail, and a player-first approach, and he understands what it takes to build a physical, versatile run game.”
Most Kentucky fans will remember Smith from his time at the University of Louisville. He served as a speedy change of pace to Michael Bush. When the latter suffered a season-ending injury against Kentucky in 2006, he stepped into the role of RB1 and helped the Cards win the Orange Bowl. He concluded his career with 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns. He spent four years in the NFL, logging nine starts with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Smith began his coaching career with Bobby Petrino at WKU. He was a running backs coach at UofL when Stein was on the staff. Smith logged one season at Rutgers, then jumped to the NFL for four years where he was an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Will again,” Smith said. “We worked together at Louisville, and he has one of the most creative minds I’ve ever been around. He’s just an offensive ball coach who loves to score points, and so do I. I’m grateful for the chance to be part of what he’s building at Kentucky and can’t wait to get to work.”
Kolby Smith’s Coaching Resume
|Year
|Position
|School
|Bowl Games
|2024-25
|Running Backs
|Arkansas
|Liberty Bowl (2024)
|2022-23
|Offensive Assistant
|Miami Dolphins
|NFL Wild Card Playoffs (2022 and 2023)
|2020-21
|Offensive Quality Control
|Miami Dolphins
|2019
|Running Backs
|Rutgers
|2014-18
|Running Backs
|Louisville
|Belk Bowl (2014), Music City Bowl (2015), Citrus Bowl (2016), TaxSlayer Bowl (2017)
|2013
|Running Backs
|Western Kentucky
2026 Kentucky Football Coaching Staff
Joe Sloan: Offensive Coordinator
Jay Bateman: Defensive Coordinator
Cutter Leftwich: Offensive Line
Kolby Smith: Running Backs
Joe Price III: Wide Receivers
Josh Christian-Young: Safeties
Anwar Stewart: Defensive Line
Tony Washington Jr: Pass Rushers
Allen Brown: Cornerbacks
Parker Fleming: Special Teams, Inside Receivers
Justin Burke: Passing Game, Tight Ends (Unconfirmed)
Derek Warehime: Run Game
Ty Holder: Cornerbacks
Chad Wilt: Linebackers
Trey Odom: Safeties
James Gibson: Nickels
Jack Ray: Special Teams (Unconfirmed)
