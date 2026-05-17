Arkansas trolls Kentucky on social media over game cancellation

There was a quite a stir in the college baseball world this week when it came to NCAA Tournament seeding practices. Multiple teams were calling off games in an order to protect their RPIs late in the season. Kentucky was one of many teams to cancel a game for a non-weather related reason. The Wildcats released a statement that provided reasoning for their Northern Kentucky game cancellation.

“Tuesday night’s game vs. NKU is cancelled in a mutual decision by both teams. Our team faced multiple extended delays over the weekend, extensive travel days and challenging rest and recovery periods. We play a critically important conference series beginning Thursday that demands putting our student-athletes in the best position possible for success,” UK wrote in a release.

Arkansas then decided to respond to that statement by sending out a salty social media post on Saturday night after the Hogs claimed the series at Kentucky Proud Park with a 16-12 victory on Saturday.

Statement: Our team faced multiple extended delays over the weekend, extensive travel days and challenging rest and recovery periods as there's a drive into deep right field by Arkansas and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 16-12 ballgame. pic.twitter.com/NlM6LXGl64 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 16, 2026

It just means more in the SEC. That ultimately means more trash talk. Arkansas decided to have a little fun at Kentucky’s expense on Saturday with this shot on the internet.

Kentucky is on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering conference tournament week, but the Bat Cats did throw staff ace Jaxon Jelkin on Thursday to secure conference win No. 13. Historically, SEC teams with a baker’s dozen league wins receive at-large bids on Selection Monday. Will that trend hold this year? We will find out soon. The Bat Cats will look to add one more win in an effort to officially take themselves off the bubble next week.

Kentucky’s Team Sheet

Kentucky sits at No. 35 in RPI after this weekend’s action. The Bat Cats own a 7-8 Quad 1 record and 4-4 Quad 2 record. The game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday at the SEC Tournament will be a Quad 2 contest. Vandy took a competitive series against UK at Kentucky Proud Park in April.