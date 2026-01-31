LIVE BLOG: Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas

Kentucky laid an egg at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, but the Cats could turn things around in a big way tonight. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Bud Walton Arena as Kentucky takes on the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Arkansas is 16-5, 6-2 in SEC play, and riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Vanderbilt, LSU, and Oklahoma. The Razorbacks have the sixth most efficient offense in the country and average 89.6 points per game. They’re led by star freshman Darius Acuff Jr., who is averaging a league-best 22.6 points per game during SEC play. Fellow freshman Meleek Thomas is No. 2 on the roster in scoring (15.2 PPG), followed by Trevon Brazille (12.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG). The Razorbacks are a 7.5-point favorite over the Cats on BetMGM.

We all remember how John Calipari’s homecoming went last year; in round two, will the Cats get off the mat and get some revenge and a much-needed road win? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Bud Walton Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Jack Pilgrim DJ Wagner is the featured Hog in the Kentucky promo After spending his freshman season in Lexington and following Calipari to Fayetteville in year two — and playing very well in the upset win in the return trip to Rupp Arena, to his credit — DJ Wagner is the featured player in all of the promotional materials here at BWA. Hopefully he’s not flexing when the ball is tipped. DJ Wagner is the featured player today at Bud Walton Arena



Wonder why? pic.twitter.com/ybVsgvnMA3 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 31, 2026

By: Jack Pilgrim It’s gonna be a wild one at Bud Walton… The KSR crew made it to Bud Walton Arena and, to no one’s surprise, the line to get in — especially for students — went on forever. As Coach Cal used to say, we’re everyone’s Super Bowl. That doesn’t change today for the White Out. Student line to get in.



Bud Walton is gonna be hopping. pic.twitter.com/gDWFeoDEW4 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 31, 2026

By: Tyler Thompson Tyran Stokes visiting Kansas Kentucky vs. Arkansas follows BYU vs. Kansas on ESPN. If you’re watching, you can see that the Jayhawks are dogwalking the Cougars, leading by 20 (53-33) at half. Five-star guard Tyran Stokes is there to see it in person. Not ideal for Kentucky’s chances with the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, which were already fading. Kansas has been trending in his recruitment lately. I’m sure showings like this, with the crowd chanting his name, will only help. No. 1 HS prospect in the country, 5⭐️ Tyran Stokes, just entered Allen Fieldhouse to chants of “We want Tyran!”



Here is Stokes greeting #KUBBall signee Tay Kinney and alum Paul Pierce. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/VRheoTi76U — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) January 31, 2026

By: Tyler Thompson Tonight’s refs Get ready for the Doug Shows Show. Shows is the lead official for tonight’s game, alongside Byron Jarrett and Lucas Santos. That replay monitor is about to get a workout. College basketball official Doug Shows – Dr. Michael Huang, Kentucky Sports Radio