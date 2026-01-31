LIVE BLOG: Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas
Kentucky laid an egg at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, but the Cats could turn things around in a big way tonight. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Bud Walton Arena as Kentucky takes on the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Arkansas is 16-5, 6-2 in SEC play, and riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Vanderbilt, LSU, and Oklahoma. The Razorbacks have the sixth most efficient offense in the country and average 89.6 points per game. They’re led by star freshman Darius Acuff Jr., who is averaging a league-best 22.6 points per game during SEC play. Fellow freshman Meleek Thomas is No. 2 on the roster in scoring (15.2 PPG), followed by Trevon Brazille (12.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG). The Razorbacks are a 7.5-point favorite over the Cats on BetMGM.
We all remember how John Calipari’s homecoming went last year; in round two, will the Cats get off the mat and get some revenge and a much-needed road win? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Bud Walton Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
DJ Wagner is the featured Hog in the Kentucky promo01/31/2026 05:00:01 PM
After spending his freshman season in Lexington and following Calipari to Fayetteville in year two — and playing very well in the upset win in the return trip to Rupp Arena, to his credit — DJ Wagner is the featured player in all of the promotional materials here at BWA.
Hopefully he’s not flexing when the ball is tipped.
It’s gonna be a wild one at Bud Walton…01/31/2026 04:57:09 PM
The KSR crew made it to Bud Walton Arena and, to no one’s surprise, the line to get in — especially for students — went on forever.
As Coach Cal used to say, we’re everyone’s Super Bowl. That doesn’t change today for the White Out.
Tyran Stokes visiting Kansas01/31/2026 04:37:06 PM
Kentucky vs. Arkansas follows BYU vs. Kansas on ESPN. If you’re watching, you can see that the Jayhawks are dogwalking the Cougars, leading by 20 (53-33) at half. Five-star guard Tyran Stokes is there to see it in person. Not ideal for Kentucky’s chances with the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, which were already fading. Kansas has been trending in his recruitment lately. I’m sure showings like this, with the crowd chanting his name, will only help.
Tonight’s refs01/31/2026 04:11:41 PM
Get ready for the Doug Shows Show. Shows is the lead official for tonight’s game, alongside Byron Jarrett and Lucas Santos. That replay monitor is about to get a workout.
How to Watch, Listen01/30/2026 12:00:58 PM
The Cats are on ESPN tonight, with the rare broadcasting duo of Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla, the latter a longtime friend of John Calipari’s. Both have called Kentucky games in the past, Pasch memorably with Bill Walton in 2019 (Utah in Las Vegas), but I can’t recall them doing a Kentucky game together before. Hopefully, the Cats give them something good to talk about.
- Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 385
You can also join the conversation on KSBoard. Join KSR+ now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard