KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas

Kentucky is spiraling after the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The road doesn’t get any easier. On Saturday, the Cats face the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks, Mark Pope’s first matchup against John Calipari in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks are 16-5, 6-2 in SEC play, riding a three-game winning streak that started with a 25-point win over Vanderbilt. Calipari’s second Arkansas team features one of the best freshmen in the country, point guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is averaging 22.6 points in SEC play. Acuff replaced former Cat DJ Wagner in the starting lineup. Wagner now comes off the bench in his third college season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.0 assists in SEC play. The Razorbacks are 13-0 at home and favored by 7.5 points.

Kentucky needs a win in the worst way. Can the Cats get it against their former coach? Here are our Parlour Pizza Pregame Predictions.

Tyler Thompson

Even though Kentucky has bounced back from big losses before this season, it’s hard to have a lot of faith in the Cats on Saturday in Fayetteville. Kentucky’s slow starts are a proven trend, the Cats trailing by at least 17 points in seven of their eight road/neutral games this season. Mark Pope is changing things up in practice in hopes of combating that, but Bud Walton will be rocking from the get-go, likely the most difficult environment the Cats have faced yet. If Kentucky doesn’t trail by double digits in the first half, I’d be shocked.

To me, this game boils down to one thing: have the Cats given up? It certainly seemed like it during the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt. If so, we’re in for a very long night, another lopsided thumping, this one at the hands of our former coach.

If this team does have some life left, I think they can stay with the Razorbacks, who have looked mediocre on occasion this season. It would require monster performances by Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, who will match up against freshman phenoms Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. However, I think Malachi Moreno could be the key. Moreno has come into his own during SEC play, and Nick Pringle isn’t great. By limiting the freshmen guards and going inside, the Cats can find some success.

Nothing would be funnier than Kentucky beating Arkansas after Tuesday’s dud in Nashville. It would be a feel-good moment on many levels, even if it may not change the long-term outlook for this group; however, even I can’t talk myself into that one. I’d love to be proven wrong.

Score: Arkansas 83, Kentucky 72

Jacob Polacheck

Arkansas is red-hot heading into Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Meanwhile, Kentucky is…not. After getting blown out by Vanderbilt earlier this week, Big Blue Nation is in desperate need of some good news.

Unfortunately, I’m still sticking with a pick of Arkansas to win handily. On paper, this is one of John Calipari’s best teams in recent memory, and the backcourt of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff will be a handful for the Cats. Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen will need to be at their best, but even that might not be enough. Kentucky will need a full effort, with solid performances from Collin Chandler, Malachi Moreno, and others to pull it off. Until I see Kentucky beat a top-25 SEC team, it’s going to be hard to pick the Cats.

Score: Arkansas 80, Kentucky 69

Zack Geoghegan

This Arkansas team can put up a ton of points in a hurry. In SEC games, the Hogs lead the league in scoring at 87.3 points per outing. This is a top 10 offensive unit in the country so far this season. Darius Acuff is playing his best basketball right now and looks like a future lottery pick because of it. Arkansas wants to shoot a lot of twos — and they’ve been hitting them at a near 60 percent mark in conference games. Trevon Brazile and Malique Ewin make for an athletic frontcourt that could give Kentucky fits.

Avoiding a slow start will be a must in this one for the ‘Cats. Going down 11 points in the first seven minutes, as they did against Vanderbilt, will quickly feel insurmountable given Arkansas’ ability to put the ball in the hoop. Kentucky is just 2-6 this season against teams ranked among KenPom’s top 30 (Arkansas is 22nd). But unlike this matchup last season, the ‘Cats need this win more than the Razorbacks.

How will Pope’s group respond with their back’s agaisnt the wall? I think it will be close toward the end, but it’s hard not to pick Calipari here.

Score: Arkansas 85, Kentucky 78

Adam Luckett

Kentucky is hitting the road for the second time this week as Mark Pope’s team tries to rebound from another embarrassing performance in Nashville. The Cats are 7-1 in games immediately following a double-digit loss under Pope. That included four SEC wins last season. Will they bounce-back and play well in Fayetteville?

My guess is yes but this seems like a tough matchup on paper.

Arkansas can absolutely go on offense. Darius Acuff is one of the best point guards in college basketball. The Hogs don’t turn it over and they can shoot it. Plus John Calipari has size in the frontcourt. The Arkansas defense has been very poor at protecting the paint (No. 231 nationally in two-point field goal percentage allowed) but everyone to beat this team outside of Michigan State has needed 80-plus points. The last three losses occurred when the opponent reached 90 points. Kentucky has gotten to 85 points twice in conference play. Can they get there on Saturday?

UK will either need 10-plus threes or get 30-plus points at the free throw line. The former is more likely than the latter. Kentucky can win this game if they get hot from three. Are the Cats due after a 19-of-69 (27.5%) run over the last three games?

This will be a make/miss game. Arkansas has the better offense. Kentucky will have a chance if they hit shots. This one will be decided in the final segment. The Cats bounce-back but ultimately do not have the offense to close it out — unless the threes are falling.

Score: Arkansas 81, Kentucky 79

Nick Roush

Big Blue Nation is in a bad place right now. The 25-point loss to Vandy has given us tunnel vision. I’m here to remind you of the John Calipari experience.

Last year was the perfect setting for Cal to flex. As we saw in 2014, he got to play the underdog card with a flawed, albeit talented team. The troops rallied and put game pressure on Kentucky until the Cats cracked. The shoe can be put on another foot this season. Yes, the scales of talent are tipped even further toward John Calipari’s side, but that’s never stopped him from losing a game he was supposed to win.

Another historical note I’d like to add. Remember when Kentucky traveled to Bud Walton at the end of the 2023 season? The Cats didn’t have a point guard. Antonio Reeves took over and scored 37, while Jacob Toppin hit a couple of threes to tally 21 points. As scarred as Big Blue Nation may be, Razorback fans have only seen one home win over the Cats since 2014. They’re out for blood and will feel the pressure when Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler get hot from three-point land. It will be enough pressure to stun the Hogs and give BBN its most satisfying win of the season.

Score: Kentucky 88, Arkansas 86

Drew Franklin

Kentucky will limp into Fayetteville after getting smoked in Nashville earlier in the week. Still down several players, the Wildcats lost any optimism and excitement from a five-game win streak, given just how bad the team looked in that loss to Vandy. It’s hard to imagine that Mark Pope can fix those problems in only a couple of practices before the flight to Arkansas.

Then there’s Darius Acuff Jr. Even if Kentucky had played well at Vanderbilt, I’d still worry about what UK could do about Acuff. He’s a Player of the Year candidate in the league and one of those star freshman guards that John Calipari needs to succeed. The home crowd in Bud Walton will only fuel Acuff and his teammates, including fellow freshman Meleek Thomas, too.

All of those factors combined, it’s hard to see Kentucky going into Arkansas and beating Calipari’s Hogs. Maybe a special night from 3 could produce enough points to steal one, but I’d be lying if I said I had much faith in that happening. I’d love to be surprised.

Score: Arkansas 80, Kentucky 72

Jack Pilgrim

I felt good about Kentucky at Vanderbilt, and we saw how that went. I feel horrible about Kentucky at Arkansas. Maybe that means the opposite will happen and the Wildcats will shock the world with a revenge win in Fayetteville after Coach Cal and the Razorbacks took care of business in the first post-breakup battle a year ago? It’s certainly possible. We’ve seen weirder things happen under Mark Pope.

Is that something I truly expect to happen at Bud Walton Arena? I’d be lying to you if I said I did. There are no obvious positional advantages and Darius Acuff will be the best player on the floor. There is real punking potential with this one, considering all of the emotions and toughness Arkansas is guaranteed to bring. If this thing gets to 15-plus, you’re telling me John Calipari won’t try to run up the score? We know he tightens up late, but given Kentucky’s comeback reputation and his fiery desire to stick it to his doubters, the foot will be staying on the gas.

The Cats are shooting much better in SEC play and a hot night on the perimeter can change all of it, but who will be those guys for Kentucky? Outside of Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, it’s been all over the place in terms of individual consistency. It was a total no-show across the board in Nashville beyond those two. Without confidence the scoring help is going to come, I just can’t pick this group to keep up with the Razorbacks’ explosive offensive attack.

That could lead to an ugly final score — but I’d love more than anything to be wrong.

Score: Arkansas 87, Kentucky 73

Parlour Pizza

Kentucky vs. No. 15 Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla)

: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 385

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

