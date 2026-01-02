Kentucky at Alabama: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

At long last, it’s time for the return of Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats took the floor in a sleepy pre-Christmas battle vs. Bellarmine on December 23, but their last matchup against serious competition came three days before that one vs. St. John’s on Dec. 20. Fast forward 14 days from that win over the Johnnies and 11 after the Knights, and here we are, UK traveling down to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 14 Alabama to begin SEC play.

Things didn’t go well against the Tide in any of Mark Pope‘s first three tries in year one leading the Cats, but can they steal one in enemy territory to get 2026 started on a high note? KSR has everything you need to know about the battle inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, January 3.

Kentucky vs. Alabama: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 387

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 20

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

Alabama: KenPom 16

11/3: 91-62 W vs. North Dakota

11/8: 103-96 W at No. 5 St. John’s

11/13: 87-80 L vs. No. 2 Purdue

11/19: 90-86 W vs. No. 8 Illinois

11/24: 95-85 L vs. No. 12 Gonzaga

11/25: 115-76 W UNLV

11/26: 105-72 W vs. Maryland

12/3: 90-84 W vs. Clemson

12/7: 97-55 W vs. UTSA

12/13: 96-75 L vs. No. 1 Arizona

12/17: 104-93 W vs. South Florida

12/21: 92-81 W vs. Kennesaw State

12/29: 102-78 W vs. Yale

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 117-44 while also holding a slight 31-27 lead down in Tuscaloosa — although Nate Oats is currently 6-5 since taking over at Alabama and entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak.

The Tide earned a 102-97 win in Lexington on January 18, then followed it up with a 96-83 victory back home with Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson both out for the Cats. In a Friday battle in the SEC Tournament, Alabama cruised to a 99-70 victory with UK shooting just 37.5 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three.

The Wildcats’ last win came in 2024 — a 117-95 home victory under John Calipari on Feb. 24.

Kentucky at Alabama Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 5.5-point underdogs, according to our friends at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 171.5 and Kentucky’s point total sitting at 82.5 compared to 88.5 for Alabama.

As for the computers, KenPom gives Kentucky a 31 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected score of 88-83 while Bart Torvik puts it at 20 percent with 92-81 as the final score, favoring the home team. ESPN Analytics also puts it at 37.3 percent for the Wildcats.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

11.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.2 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

9.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.8 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.8 APG

#23 – Mo Dioubate

6-7 – 220 – FORWARD – SOPHOMORE

12.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.5 SPG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

9.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG

Alabama Potential Starters

#0 – Labaron Philon Jr.

6-3 – 190 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

21.9 PPG, 5.6 APG, 3.6 RPG

#2 – Aden Holloway

6-1 – 180 – GUARD – JUNIOR

17.6 PPG, 4.0 APG, 2.2 RPG

#95 – Houston Mallette

6-5 – 202 – GUARD – SENIOR

8.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.4 APG

#5 – Amari Allen

6-8 – 205 – FORWARD – FRESHMAN

10.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.3 APG

#22 – Aiden Sherrell

6-10 – 255 – FORWARD – SOPHOMORE

9.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.9 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Jaland Lowe scored a season-high 13 points in both wins over Indiana and St. John’s while averaging 11 points in the second half and leading the team in +/- in both contests

Since returning from injury, Mo Dioubate is averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest. He’s returning to Tuscaloosa for the first time since transferring away from Alabama this offseason.

Kam Williams is coming off an 8-10 effort from three against Bellarmine, scoring a career-high 26 points to become the first UK player to hit eight 3s in a game since Immanuel Quickley in 2020. It ties Jamal Murray (2016 vs. Florida) for the best 3-point shooting performance in program history with a minimum of 10 attempts (80.0% 3PT)

Otega Oweh has scored in double-figures in all 13 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double-figures in 46 of his 49 games as a Wildcat

Pregame Storylines

WELCOME TO SEC PLAY

The non-conference schedule did not go as planned for Kentucky, dropping the first four games against name-brand competition (Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina and Gonzaga) and hitting rock bottom in Nashville with a 35-point loss while being booed off the floor. Then the Cats responded well with double-digit wins vs. Indiana and St. John’s to right the ship going into 2026.

They salvaged the season, but can they make something of it by returning to serious contender status at the national level? They’ll have to prove it in league play with the SEC not the record-shattering juggernaut it was a year ago, but still arguably the best in the sport — and they’ll be tested right out of the gates against No. 14 Alabama.

Kentucky is 71-20 all-time in SEC openers. This marks the second time in program history the Wildcats will open the conference slate against the Crimson Tide. They lead the SEC with 1,069 conference wins all-time, 49 regular season titles and 31 SEC Tournament championships.

MO DIOUBATE’S RETURN TO TUSCALOOSA

There will be a couple of SEC homecomings this season for Kentucky, starting with Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate in the very first one. The 6-7 forward appeared in 33 games while averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing as a true freshman in 2023-24 as the Crimson Tide went on to make a Final Four run. He followed it up by averaging 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16 minutes per contest as a sophomore across 37 appearances, helping lead the program to the Elite Eight.

Now, he’s facing his old friends in Tuscaloosa head-on, returning to Coleman Coliseum where the boos will likely rain down in a sea of red.

Dioubate, in the midst of a career season averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks, is just happy to finally be at a school that cares about basketball the way he cares about the sport.

“It’s a different lifestyle for sure. Even though I came from Alabama, we got a lot of love and appreciation from the people, but — Kentucky is just basketball,” Dioubate said going into the season. “They live and breathe basketball. So, it’s a different feeling. You feel like the main characters.”

Nate Oats knows what he’s missing following the versatile forward’s departure.

“Recruit a guy like Mo Dioubate in — you didn’t really have to coach him to be tough. He was tough. That’s who he is,” Oats said.

POPE GOES FOR FIRST WIN VS. OATS

One of the main reasons Mark Pope pursued Dioubate — and spent a pretty penny to close on him? Because he was tired of losing to him every time they faced off, Kentucky going 0-3 in the first-year coach’s debut season of SEC basketball. It started with the Wildcats losing in an offensive shootout in Lexington before they ran out of gas in a shorthanded effort in Tuscaloosa missing multiple starters. To put a bow on the season series, the Tide absolutely crushed the Cats in Nashville to send them home from the SEC Tournament.

What was the difference in the sweep for Alabama?

“Coaching — Coach Oats really knows what he’s doing. Coaching and preparing,” Labaron Philon said at SEC Media Days. “They say it’s hard to beat a team twice, and three times is really, really hard. Each game we just had to focus. The first game, we played them at their crib, and it was a crazy environment, a packed-out game.

“They came to us and we got a chance to play them again, and we proved that we focus on every opponent and never overlook any game.”

PREPARING FOR ‘RECKLESS ABANDON’ BASKETBALL

If Kentucky plays smash-mouth basketball, Alabama’s is known as ‘reckless abandon’ basketball, as Pope calls it. Oats’ group is scoring 94.5 points per contest while making 13.1 3-pointers each night — no one taking more in the country at 36.5 attempts per game.

As the Wildcats experienced firsthand last season, they’re a handful and UK is expecting their best shot.

“Well, it’s obviously a great team. … They’re playing with reckless abandon still,” Pope said this week. “They got 54, 55 threes (against Yale) and made 22 of them, I think — give or take. And they’re playing with great pace. It’s a terrific team, well-coached team. So we’ll have our hands full, but we can’t wait to get there and get started.”

