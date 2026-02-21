Kentucky at Auburn: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Kentucky has lost two in a row while Auburn is on a five-game losing streak. Who will get back in the win column as we approach the finish line of the regular season, just two weeks away from the finale? The Wildcats head to the Plains as underdogs in the first-ever battle between Mark Pope and Steven Pearl.

What do you need to know about the matchup? KSR previews it all before things get rolling at Neville Arena.

Kentucky vs. Auburn: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)

: ESPN (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 117 or 191

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 30

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

2/4: 94-78 W vs. Oklahoma

2/7: 74-71 W vs. No. 25 Tennessee

2/14: 92-83 L at No. 14 Florida

2/17: 86-78 L vs. Georgia

Auburn: KenPom 32

11/3: 95–90 W vs. Bethune Cookman (OT)

11/6: 95–57 W vs. Merrimack

11/11: 93–62 W vs. Wofford

11/16: 73–72 L vs. Houston

11/19: 112–66 W vs. Jackson St.

11/24: 84–73 W vs. Oregon

11/25: 102–72 L vs. Michigan

11/26: 85–74 W vs. St. John’s

12/3: 83–73 W vs. N.C. State

12/6: 97–68 L at Arizona

12/13: 92–78 W vs. Chattanooga

12/20: 88–60 L at Purdue

12/29: 106–65 W vs. Queens

1/3: 104–100 L at Georgia (OT)

1/6: 90–88 L vs. Texas A&M

1/10: 95–73 W vs. Arkansas

1/14: 84–74 L at Missouri

1/17: 71–67 W vs. South Carolina

1/20: 78–66 W at Mississippi

1/24: 76–67 W at Florida

1/28: 88–82 W vs. Texas

1/31: 77–69 L at Tennessee

2/7: 96–92 L vs. Alabama

2/10: 84–76 L vs. Vanderbilt

2/14: 88–75 L at Arkansas

2/18: 91–85 L at Mississippi St.

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 98-24, including a 32-18 mark on the Plains.

Pope went 0-1 against the Tigers last year — a 94-78 blowout loss at home, led by Miles Kelly with 30 points on 10-17 shooting, followed by Chad Baker-Mazara with 22 and Tahaad Pettiford with 21. Koby Brea led the Wildcats with 21, followed by Andrew Carr with 20, Lamont Butler with 15 and Amari Williams with 13 in the loss.

This will be Steven Pearl’s first career head coaching matchup against UK.

Kentucky at Auburn Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 3.5-point underdogs with the over/under set at 157.5 points and a projected score of 80.5-77.5.

The computers agree, as KenPom is calling for an 81-78 win for the Tigers with the Wildcats given a 38 percent chance to pull off the upset while Bart Torvik gives Auburn a projected 82-77 victory, UK just a 33 percent shot to leave with a dub. ESPN Analytics is also giving the edge to Steven Pearl’s team with a 58.7 percent chance to pull out the win.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

12.6 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.2 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

10.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.2 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

17.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 0.6 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.7 APG

Auburn Potential Starters

#0 – Tahaad Pettiford

6-1 – 170 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

15.0 PPG, 3.6 APG, 2.9 RPG

#1 – Kevin Overton

6-5 – 200 – GUARD – JUNIOR

12.3 PPG, 1.1 APG, 3.3 RPG

#7 – Keyshawn Hall

6-7 – 225 – FORWARD – SENIOR

21.0 PPG, 2.7 APG, 7.0 RPG

#33 – Sebastian Williams-Adams

6-8 – 230 – FORWARD – FRESHMAN

7.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.3 SPG

#3 – KeShawn Murphy

6-10 – 230 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.8 PPG, 1.2 APG, 7.2 RPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Otega Oweh has scored in double figures in all 26 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double figures in 59 of his 62 games as a Wildcat. He is one of eight players in DI to reach double figures in each of his team’s games this year. He is looking to become the first UK player since Malik Monk to score 10-plus in 30 straight games.

Oweh has ten 20-point games in league play, tied for the most of any player in the conference and pushing his total to 18 in his career. Only Antonio Reeves has more (19) since 1996-97.

Collin Chandler is shooting 44.1 percent from three on the season and 48.5 percent in the SEC, good for best in the league among those with at least 30 makes. Only Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic has more among power conference players.

In UK’s 17 wins this season, the Cats are averaging 9.4 turnovers per game. In losses, it’s up to 12.2 per outing. They are 13-2 when committing 10 or fewer turnovers.

The Wildcats have rallied for five wins when trailing by double-digits at some points in a game this season: St. John’s (10), Mississippi State (12), LSU (18), Tennessee (17, 14).

Pregame Storylines

WELCOME TO THE SERIES, STEVEN PEARL!

Bruce Pearl shook up the college basketball world in the days leading up to the start of preseason practice by announcing his abrupt retirement, stepping away so his son, Steven, could take over the Auburn program. He finished his time on the Plains with a 244-123 record across 11 seasons with the Tigers. His successor is off to a 14-12 start and 5-8 in the SEC, facing 10 Final Four coaches in his first 26 games this season. He’s one of just 11 first-time Division I head coaches to be ranked in the first seven weeks or more of the AP poll and just the second to accomplish the feat in the last 20 seasons, joining Duke’s Jon Scheyer.

Mark Pope started the series 0-1 with a loss to Bruce Pearl in Lexington this time last season. Can he get his first win against the Tigers in Steven’s debut in the rivalry?

WHO WILL END THE LOSING STREAK?

We all know about Kentucky’s recent skid, going from winning eight of nine with a chance to jump up to first in the SEC with a win at Florida to losing back-to-back against the Gators and Georgia Bulldogs. The Wildcats need the momentum to swing back in the right direction with four Quad 1 matchups coming up out of five total games left in the regular season.

Auburn is in the same boat, if not worse, losing five straight after winning four of the previous five — a run that included wins over Arkansas and Florida. The Tigers’ recent losses have been almost all “good,’ if there is such a thing, four of them being Quad 1 defeats at Tennessee, vs. Alabama, vs. Vanderbilt and at Arkansas. Their only questionable loss was their most recent at Mississippi State, a Quad 2.

Someone will get back on track on the Plains while the other will keep their losing streak alive with the clock ticking on righting the ship before season’s end.

DENZEL ABERDEEN IS PROBABLE

There haven’t been many surprises for Kentucky on the SEC Availability Reports, but the Wildcats got one this week ahead of the Auburn trip when Denzel Aberdeen was added, listed as probable. He joins Jaland Lowe, Jayden Quaintance and Kam Williams, who have all been declared out both against the Tigers and for the forseeable future, at minimum. UK will need the senior guard to give it a go with serious depth concerns, especially in the backcourt.

As for AU, center Emeka Opurum — who hasn’t played since November 26 — has also been ruled out with no other availability questions elsewhere.

KEYSHAWN HALL AND TAHAAD PETTIFORD ARE CO-STARS FOR THE TIGERS

Auburn is better than its record or the losing streak suggests, and Keyshawn Hall and Tahaad Pettiford anchor that success. The former was just recently named one of 30 players to the Naismith College Player of the Year Late Season Team, averaging 21.0 points per game with seven double-doubles and 15 20-point performances. He’s coming off a 29-point, 10-rebound effort against Mississippi State.

As for Pettiford, he’s gone for 20-plus in four straight games, averaging 24.0 points and 5.5 assists in that stretch with nine 20-point outings. He’s averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 assists per game on the season.

