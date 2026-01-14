KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky at LSU

Kentucky got back in the win column on Saturday with a 24-point win vs. Mississippi State at Rupp Arena. Tonight, the Cats will try to build on that momentum at LSU, the first of two road games this week.

Kentucky will be without Jaland Lowe, who is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, and Jayden Quaintance, who is missing his second straight game due to swelling in his knee. The Cats will face an LSU team that is 0-3 in the SEC, losing at Texas A&M, to South Carolina at home, and at Vanderbilt. The Tigers are 12-4 in Matt McMahon’s fourth season and on the NCAA Tournament bubble, one of Joe Lunardi’s first four out. They could also be without star guard Dedan Thomas, who has missed all three SEC games with a lower leg injury and is listed as “doubtful” on the SEC Availability Report.

Winning on the road in the SEC ain’t easy, but Kentucky can pick up a Quad 1 victory tonight. Will they actually do it? Here are KSR’s Parlour Pizza pregame predictions.

Tyler Thompson

Oh, this game scares me. I really liked how Kentucky looked in the second half against Mississippi State, but it’s not enough for me to forget how bad they looked at the start of the game or against Missouri. I’m worried this team’s ceiling may be capped without Jaland Lowe, which makes this week interesting.

Clearly, Mark Pope wants Jasper Johnson to step up and take the reins. Denzel Aberdeen will probably still start since it’s on the road and he’s a veteran, but I’m interested to see how Jasper responds when he comes in. Will moving Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavic into the starting lineup be the start of something good for this group? That combination worked at home against Mississippi State. How about on the road vs. an LSU team that’s desperate for its first SEC win?

Predicting how this team will play continues to be an impossible task. I’ll go with Kentucky in a close one just because Dedan Thomas is doubtful. If he plays, Kentucky’s new backcourt will have its hands full.

Score: Kentucky 78, LSU 75

Adam Luckett

Kentucky earned a much-needed victory on Saturday night when Mark Pope’s squad trucked Mississippi State after a very slow start. The Cats will again be short-handed on Wednesday night but this team has been short-handed all year. Can they stack another victory?

LSU will likely be without starting point guard Dedan Thomas. The Bayou Bengals really struggle to shoot the basketball (No. 210 nationally in three-point field goal percentage) and have not been stellar on defense this season. This is simply a game Kentucky needs to win.

The Cats have the bigs to give Mike Nwoko (15.1 points per game on 69.1% shooting from two) some issues. This is a good matchup for the road team as long as Kentucky doesn’t allow wing Max Mackinnon (37.4% career three-point shooter) to go crazy.

This might be a race to 70 points. Kentucky should get there first.

Score: Kentucky 72, LSU 66

Drew Franklin

Lineup roulette continues for Kentucky. The Wildcats will be without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance for the team’s second SEC road test, so Mark Pope will likely insert Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavic into the starting five, per KSR’s report. On the other side, LSU is expected to be without its best player, Dedan Thomas Jr., leaving both sides shorthanded in Game 4 of the SEC grind. LSU is 0-3 without Thomas.

At this point, Otega Oweh is Kentucky’s team identity. The SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year dropped 22, 20, and 22 in UK’s first three SEC games. If that’s who he is now, he’s back to form, and the Cats have hope, even without a true point guard. Denzel Aberdeen and Jasper Johnson will need to play well in that spot.

I say Oweh continues to beat up the conference and pours in another high-scoring game in Baton Rouge. It will be ugly at times, but Kentucky survives in Pete’s Place to get to .500 in the league.

Score: Kentucky 75, LSU 71

Nick Roush

Kentucky fans are focused on the injury situation in Lexington. LSU has it worse. If you think the Cats are a different team without Jaland Lowe, LSU can’t win without Dedan Thomas.

The one-time Kentucky transfer portal target has been everything for the Tigers. Not only is he their leading scorer (16.2 ppg.), the point guard initiates the offense and creates for others, leading the SEC in assists. Listed as doubtful, he’s missed three straight games, all losses. If he misses this one, that’s happening again.

Hopefully, the lineup shakeup is a net positive for Kentucky. I’m skeptical. Not for any schematic reason. Kentucky just lacks continuity because there have been so many moving parts. A couple made shots from Williams and Jelavic will go a long way to help BBN exhale in a game that will be a bigger sweat than anyone wants it to be.

Score: Kentucky 74, LSU 68

Jacob Polacheck

Winning on the road is never easy, and even coming off a dominant win over Mississippi State, there are still questions about this Kentucky team. What will they look like without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance?

LSU might be 0-3 to start SEC play, but all three losses have been within 10 points. LSU has been without guard Dedan Thomas during that stretch, and he won’t be back on Wednesday. This is a game Kentucky can’t overlook. My prediction is that this comes down to the wire, and LSU guard Max Mackinnon continues on his hot streak. Maybe the rest of the KSR crew will prove me wrong.

Score: LSU 71, Kentucky 68

Zack Geoghegan

We saw some positives on both ends of the floor in Kentucky’s blowout win over Mississippi State. The offense was much more free-flowing and movement-based. Pope had his guys running zoom actions at a rate we haven’t seen in a while. UK shot 9-22 from deep, its best against a high-major since the Louisville loss. They posted 21 assists to nine turnovers. Despite playing on the road, that should carry over against an LSU team that ranks 70th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. More minutes for Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavić should allow UK to keep the floor spaced.

The defensive side of the floor presents some potential worries. Kentucky did an excellent job of hard-hedging Mississippi State’s guards, forcing the Bulldogs’ best players to give up the ball. But LSU’s bigs will be far more dangerous with the ball in their hands compared to MSU’s. That being said, the Tigers have yet to score more than 73 points in SEC play with Dedan Thomas watching from the sidelines.

This is a Quad 1 opportunity for a Kentucky team that is currently on the NCAA Tournament bubble. It would be just the second Quad 1 victory of the season for the ‘Cats. A win would go a long way in improving UK’s resume — I think Pope’s crew gets it done.

Score: Kentucky 77, LSU 71

Jack Pilgrim

I’m devastated for Jaland Lowe in the long term and bummed out for Jayden Quaintance in the short term, but their absences open doors for others to step up in a big way. What does Kentucky have in Jasper Johnson and Andrija Jelavic? Welcome to the show, guys, it’s time. The same can be said for Kam Williams, too, but his role has been expanding to the point of no return — he’s gotta be on the floor as much as possible. The latter two will start for the Wildcats as the former begins his journey as PG2 and one of the first players off the bench, all three leaned on heavily to earn the team’s second Quad 1 victory of the season in Baton Rouge.

We’re keeping a close eye on Dedan Thomas, who is officially listed as doubtful for the Tigers. They’ve been abysmal without him. Factor that in with Kentucky finally finding its offensive identity in the second half vs. Mississippi State and I simply like the Wildcats’ momentum, despite the injuries and moving parts. Otega Oweh has found his footing as the SEC Player of the Year candidate we all expected him to be and Malachi Moreno is coming off his best game of the season.

Assuming you can keep Max Mackinnon in check, this one favors Kentucky and I expect Mark Pope’s group to leave Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a victory — and cover.

Score: Kentucky 81, LSU 76

Parlour Pizza

