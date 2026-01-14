Kentucky at LSU: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Can the Wildcats turn one SEC victory into two to move to .500 in league play? Kentucky will have to do it in Baton Rouge, taking on a desperate LSU team in its own right — one still looking for its first win in 2026 after starting 0-3 in the conference.

KSR has everything you need to know about the matchup.

Kentucky vs. LSU: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry)

: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 28

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

LSU: KenPom 42

11/5: 96-60 W vs. Tarleton State

11/10: 93-58 W vs. New Orleans

11/13: 98-81 W vs. FIU

11/18: 107-81 W vs. Alcorn State

11/21: 99-73 W vs. Nebraska Omaha

11/28: 71-62 W vs. Drake

11/29: 96-63 W vs. DePaul

12/3: 78-69 W (OT) at Boston College

12/7: 82-58 L vs. Texas Tech

12/13: 89-77 W vs. SMU

12/19: 78-65 W vs. Southeastern Louisiana

12/22: 104-90 W vs. Prairie View A&M

12/29: 90-62 W vs. Southern Miss

1/3: 75-72 L at Texas A&M

1/6: 78-68 L vs. South Carolina

1/10: 84-73 L at Vanderbilt

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 93-29, including a solid 32-20 run in Baton Rouge, with the Wildcats entering the matchup on a one-game winning streak.

Mark Pope went 1-0 against the Tigers in his debut season, winning 95-64 in Lexington a year ago with Otega Oweh leading the way with 24 points and eight rebounds — plus Ansley Almonor and Brandon Garrison combining for 30 points off the bench.

Matt McMahon is 1-2 against the Wildcats entering tonight’s matchup.

Kentucky at LSU Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to our friends at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 153.5 and Kentucky’s point total sitting at 78.5 compared to 75.5 for LSU

As for the computers, KenPom is going with the home team, giving Kentucky a 47 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected loss of 77-76 while Bart Torvik puts it at 41 percent with 78-76 as the final score. ESPN Analytics actually likes the Wildcats, giving them a 57.5 percent chance to leave Baton Rouge with the win.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

11.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.2 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

15.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.0 APG

#3 – Kam Williams

6-8 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

7.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 0.9 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 0.4 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

9.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.6 APG

LSU Potential Starters

#2 – Jalen Reece

6-0 – 185 – GUARD – FRESHMAN

3.4 PPG, 2.4 APG, 1.1 RPG

#3 – Max Mackinnon

6-6 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.4 APG

#10 – Marquel Sutton

6-9 – 225 – FORWARD – FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR

12.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG

#8 – Pablo Tamba

6-7 – 206 – FORWARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

6.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.1 SPG

#1 – Mike Nwoko

6-10 – 261 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

15.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.2 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Kentucky is averaging 19.0 fastbreak points per game. That’s good for sixth-best in the nation.

UK has used seven different starting lineup combinations this season — expected to become eight with Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavic expected to move into the first five

Otega Oweh has scored in double-figures in all 16 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double-figures in 49 of his 52 games as a Wildcat. He is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points per game (21.3) and at least 3.0 steals per game (3.3) against league foes this season. He’s also the first UK player since Jodie Meeks (2008-09) to have at least 20 points in each of his first three SEC games.

Malachi Moreno had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win over Mississippi State. He’s the only 7-footer in Division I since 1996-97 to have that stat line and just the third UK player ever (Rajon Rondo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).

Pregame Storylines

JALAND LOWE IS OUT FOR THE YEAR

Kentucky earned its first SEC win of the season vs. Mississippi State, but lost its starting point guard for the season in the process, reinjuring his right shoulder in the opening minutes — a setback that ultimately led to a decision to undergo surgery.

“We searched, tried every possible reasonable scenario to have him continue on, but just made the wise and right decision today that he’ll go have surgery, and so he’ll be out for the season,” Mark Pope said Monday. “… It’s a sad day for us, but it’s the exact right thing to do. There’s really no other alternative, and it’s what has to happen.”

Lowe finishes his season averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds on 35.8 percent shooting, 20.8 percent from three and 70.4 percent at the line in nine games played. He will apply for a medical redshirt, potentially giving him two additional seasons of eligibility.

JAYDEN QUAINTANCE REMAINS SIDELINED

He’s not out for the year, but JQ remains listed as out on the SEC Availability Report, dealing with some knee swelling coming back from surgeries to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. The Arizona State transfer is currently averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.5 minutes per contest across four games played.

Quaintance was a game-wrecker in the second half vs. St. John’s, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the Wildcats’ biggest win of the season. Since then, though, he’s combined for 10 total points with 12 rebounds, two steals and one block across three games — clearly not himself with funky lineups and inconsistent playing time.

Fortunately, Malachi Moreno is stepping up in a big way in his absence, returning to the starting lineup to finish with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win.

TIME FOR ANDRIJA JELAVIC, KAM WILLIAMS AND JASPER JOHNSON TO SHINE

With J-Lowe and JQ out, the Wildcats will be shaking up the starting lineup in a major way. Not only is Moreno sticking at the five and Denzel Aberdeen sliding up as PG1, but Kam Williams is also returning to the first five while Andrija Jelavic is making his debut as a starter. Elsewhere, Jasper Johnson is expected to emerge as the go-to point guard off the bench for Kentucky, his role expanding amid injuries.

Williams is coming off a 14-point, five-rebound effort in 30 minutes — one of his best performances as a Cat — while Jelavic (three points, five rebounds, one steal) and Johnson (five points) were also solid contributors. What will they do with some extended run in Baton Rouge? Keep an eye on Williams in his homecoming as a native of Lafayette, Louisiana.

WILL DEDAN THOMAS PLAY FOR LSU?

LSU’s star guard suffered a lower left leg injury prior to the team’s game at Texas A&M on January 3 and has missed each of the Tigers’ first three SEC matchups — all losses. He’s considered doubtful with Kentucky coming to town on Wednesday, but his official status has not yet been confirmed.

“Making great progress. Don’t have a status report for the game tomorrow yet. We’ll see how he is in practice today,” Matt McMahon said Tuesday, adding that Thomas has not returned to practice. “It’s a day-to-day injury, he’s making tremendous progress.”

Thomas led the Tigers in scoring at 16.2 points per game (13th in the SEC) while also leading the SEC in assists per game (7.08), good for ninth nationally. His 4.0 assist-to-turnover ratio is also first in the league and eighth in the country.

SLOWING DOWN MAX MACKINNON

He’s averaging 14.4 points per game on the year overall, but with Thomas out for the Tigers, Mackinnon has been on a tear, putting up 20.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest to open SEC play. Starting all 16 games at LSU this season, he’s hit the double-figure mark in 13 — including each of the last seven. He went for 27 points with a trio of 3-pointers at Vanderbilt and has two games of six made threes for a team-best 39 treys on the year (39-89, 43.8 percent).

The Tigers have missed Thomas, but Mackinnon is stepping up in a big way in his absence.

“Max is taking way more of the load,” Pope said when previewing the matchup. “He’s averaging over 20 points a game in conference, which is really incredible.”

