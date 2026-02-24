Kentucky at South Carolina: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Well, here goes nothing. Kentucky has to end a three-game losing streak, but to do it, the Wildcats will have to win in a building that has not been kind to them in recent years — just 1-3 in Columbia since 2018. Sure, it’s against the No. 14 team in the SEC with South Carolina sitting at 12-15 overall and 3-11 in the league, but no true road game is easy in conference play, and Lamont Paris has a winning record against UK since his arrival four years ago.

Can Mark Pope‘s squad take care of business as firm favorites in enemy territory? This game has major postseason ramifications, either getting the Cats back on track before a tough three-game stretch against Quad 1 competition, or putting them in danger zone with another Quad 2 loss and no wins guaranteed down the stretch.

KSR previews the matchup as we prepare for tipoff at Colonial Life Arena.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark)

: ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 381

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 31

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

2/4: 94-78 W vs. Oklahoma

2/7: 74-71 W vs. No. 25 Tennessee

2/14: 92-83 L at No. 14 Florida

2/17: 86-78 L vs. Georgia

2/21: 75-74 L at Auburn

South Carolina: KenPom 92

11/4: 91–72 W vs. North Carolina A&T

11/9: 83–79 W vs. Southern Miss (OT)

11/12: 81–61 W vs. Presbyterian

11/18: 87–58 W vs. Radford

11/21: 79–72 L vs. Butler

11/23: 79–77 L vs. Northwestern

11/28: 74–62 W vs. Charleston Southern

12/2: 86–83 L vs. Virginia Tech (OT)

12/6: 82–51 W vs. Stetson

12/13: 71–55 W vs. The Citadel

12/16: 68–61 L at Clemson

12/22: 95–70 W vs. South Carolina St.

12/30: 96–67 W vs. Albany

1/3: 83–71 L vs. Vanderbilt

1/6: 78–68 W at LSU

1/10: 75–70 L vs. Georgia

1/14: 108–74 L at Arkansas

1/17: 71–67 L at Auburn

1/20: 85–76 W vs. Oklahoma

1/24: 92–69 L at Texas A&M

1/28: 95–48 L vs. Florida

1/31: 92–87 L vs. LSU (OT)

2/3: 84–75 L at Texas

2/7: 78–59 L vs. Missouri

2/14: 89–75 L at Alabama

2/17: 76–62 L at Florida

2/21: 97–89 W vs. Mississippi St.

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 55-15, including a 21-10 mark in Columbia.

Pope went 1-0 against the Gamecocks last year — an 80-57 blowout win at home, led by Otega Oweh with 17 points, followed by Brandon Garrison with 15 and Amari Williams and Koby Brea with 10 apiece. Collin Murray-Boyles had 14 and 8 for USC, followed by Jacobi Wright with 12 and Jamarii Thomas with 11.

Lamont Paris is 2-1 against the Wildcats, now in his fourth season leading the Cocks.

Kentucky at South Carolina Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 6.5-point favorites, according to our friends at BetMGM. The total is set at 149.5, giving us a projected final score of 78.5-71.5.

The computers agree, as KenPom is calling for a 77-71 win for the Wildcats, given a 69 percent chance, while Bart Torvik gives the road team a projected 76-72 victory, UK with a 64 percent shot to leave with a dub. ESPN Analytics is also giving the edge to Mark Pope’s team with a 75.7 percent chance to pull out the win.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

12.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.2 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

10.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.1 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

17.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.6 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 0.7 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.7 APG

South Carolina Potential Starters

#5 – Meechie Johnson

6-2 – 192 – GUARD – SIXTH-YEAR SENIOR

17.1 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.3 RPG

#15 – Eli Ellis

6-0 – 192 – GUARD – FRESHMAN

9.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.0 APG

#55 – Mike Sharavjamts

6-9 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

11.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.6 APG

#7 – Kobe Knox

6-5 – 200 – GUARD – SENIOR

10.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.1 APG

#31 – Elijah Strong

6-8 – 250 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

10.7 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.1 APG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Otega Oweh has scored in double figures in all 27 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double figures in 60 of his 63 games as a Wildcat. He is one of eight players in DI to reach double figures in each of his team’s games this year. He is the first UK player since Malik Monk to score 10-plus in 30 straight games, dating back to last season.

Oweh has 11 20-point games in league play, tied for the most of any player in the conference and pushing his total to 19 in his career, tying Antonio Reeves (19) for the most at UK since 1996-97.

Collin Chandler is shooting 42.9 percent from three on the season and 45.8 percent in the SEC, good for best in the league among those with at least 33 makes. He ranks third among power-conference players.

In UK’s 17 wins this season, the Cats are averaging 9.4 turnovers per game. In losses, it’s up to 12.4 per outing. They are 13-2 when committing 10 or fewer turnovers.

Denzel Aberdeen is averaging career-best marks in points per game (12.7), assists (3.2), rebounds (2.3), field-goal percentage (.433) and free throw percentage (.791).

Pregame Storylines

WE MEET AGAIN, MEECHIE JOHNSON

He scored 26 in South Carolina’s 71-68 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena back in 2023, then followed it up with 14 points, four assists and three boards in a 17-point win against the No. 6 Wildcats in Columbia a year later. Johnson transferred to Ohio State last season, and while he didn’t play against UK in that CBS Sports Classic disaster in New York City, he was still on the roster of arguably Mark Pope’s worst loss in his debut season.

Now, he’s back with the Gamecocks, hoping to crush Kentucky’s spirit one last time.

Johnson leads USC in scoring (17.1), assists (4.3) and steals (1.3) per game — and he’s been even better in SEC play, averaging 19.9 PPG. He’s hit 20-plus in five of his last six games and seven of his last nine, including a 35-point explosion at Texas on February 3.

Nothing is more important than keeping No. 5 in check on Tuesday.

KEVIN KNOX’S LITTLE BROTHER IS A STARTER FOR THE GAMECOCKS

It’s all about Johnson, but there will be a familiar name and face making an impact alongside the dynamic scoring guard. Former Kentucky standout Kevin Knox suited up for the Wildcats in 2017-18 and went on to become a top-10 pick. His younger brother, Karter, committed to UK before following Coach Cal to Arkansas, where he is now a sophomore.

Kobe, their middle brother, is a 6-5 guard and starter for Paris in Columbia. There, he ranks second in scoring for South Carolina during SEC play, averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per contest against league competition, and doing it on shooting splits of 52/39/72. He just went for 17 against Mississippi State and dropped 21 last week at Alabama.

This game could be a bit personal for the third Knox to enter our lives.

SOUTH CAROLINA IS DOWN A STARTER

There were no surprises for Kentucky on the SEC Availability Report, but there was one for South Carolina, who will be without sixth-year wing Myles Stute. He was ruled out late Monday evening.

The 6-7 veteran has started in 23 of 24 games for Paris and USC this season, averaging 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 36.3 percent overall, 31.4 percent from three and 64 percent at the line in 24.3 minutes per contest. He was a top contributor in the non-conference and early SEC play, hitting the double-figure scoring mark on six separate occasions, but cooled off in February.

Stute’s absence will force a shake-up in the starting lineup for the Gamecocks, a team already considered mostly top-heavy. Their depth will certainly be tested against the Wildcats.

A TOUGH PLACE TO WIN

Kentucky is just 1-3 at Colonial Life Arena dating back to 2018, including a 79-62 loss most recently in 2024 with the Wildcats ranked No. 6 overall. They got their lone win in that stretch in 2022 with an 86-76 victory, but lost 81-78 in 2020 and 76-68 in 2018 before. Their run was mostly successful up to that point, with a few glaring exceptions: 2014 for the “great story” game with Aaron Harrison and 2010 for the Devan Downey game.

UK desperately needs a win, but this building has been a House of Horrors in the past. Pope’s group will have to overcome some demons to pull it off, even as 6.5-point favorites.

