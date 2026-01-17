Kentucky at Tennessee: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

We’d prefer a prettier showing than what Kentucky managed at LSU earlier in the week, but a win is a win — and that game-winner was one we’ll be talking about for years. Now, though, the competition is picking back up with the Wildcats traveling to Knoxville to take on a ranked Tennessee squad that could also use some momentum after starting 2-2 in the SEC and losing five of its last 10.

And when it comes to this rivalry, talent level never matters. It’s all about hate vs. hate.

What do you need to know about Cats vs. Volunteers? KSR has the breakdown ahead of Saturday’s battle inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 380

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 27

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

Tennessee: KenPom 19

11/3: 76-61 W vs. Mercer

11/8: 95-56 W vs. Northern Kentucky

11/12: 99-66 W vs. North Florida

11/17: 91-66 W vs. Rice

11/20: 89-60 W vs. Tennessee State

11/24: 85-60 W vs. Rutgers

11/25: 76-73 W vs. No. 3 Houston

11/26: 81-76 L vs. Kansas

12/2: 62-60 L at Syracuse

12/6: 75-62 L vs. No. 14 Illinois

12/16: 83-62 W vs. No. 11 Louisville

12/21: 94-52 W vs. Gardner Webb

12/30: 105-54 W vs. South Carolina State

1/3: 86-75 L at No. 18 Arkansas

1/6: 85-71 W vs. Texas

1/10: 91-67 L at Florida

1/13: 87-82 W (2OT) vs. Texas A&M

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 163-79, including a slight 60-53 edge in Knoxville, with the Wildcats entering the matchup on a three-game winning streak at Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Mark Pope went 2-1 against the Volunteers in his debut season, winning 78-73 at UT in the first regular season matchup, followed by a 75-64 victory at UK just a few weeks later inside Rupp Arena. Tennessee would get the last laugh, though, sending Kentucky home in the Sweet 16 with a 78-65 win to advance to the Elite Eight.

Rick Barnes is 13-14 in his career against UK, but 12-12 during his time coaching the Vols.

Kentucky at Tennessee Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 145.5.

As for the computers, KenPom gives UK just a 31 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected score of 75-70, favoring the orange. Bart Torvik is even lower on the Wildcats’ chances, rolling with a 77-67 loss while giving them just an 18 percent chance to leave Thompson-Boling Arena with a victory. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor leans toward Tennessee with a 67.3 percent chance to win at home.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

11.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 3.2 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

15.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.9 APG

#3 – Kam Williams

6-8 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

7.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.0 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 0.4 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

9.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.6 APG

Tennessee Potential Starters

#2 – Ja’Kobi Gillespie

6-1 – 188 – GUARD – SENIOR

18.2 PPG, 5.5 APG, 2.9 RPG

#3 – Bishop Boswell

6-4 – 204 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

6.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG

#10 – Nate Ament

6-10 – 207 – FORWARD – FRESHMAN

15.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 APG

#6 – DeWayne Brown II

6-8 – 251 – FORWARD – FRESHMAN

5.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.7 APG

#34 – Felix Okpara

6-11 – 242 – FORWARD – SENIOR

7.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.6 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

UK has used eight different starting lineup combinations this season — that number potentially growing deeper into SEC play with Jaland Lowe out for the year and Jayden Quaintance currently out with knee soreness

Otega Oweh has scored in double-figures in all 17 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double-figures in 50 of his 53 games as a Wildcat. He is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points per game (21.3) and at least 3.0 steals per game (3.0) against league foes this season. He’s also the first UK player since Jodie Meeks (2008-09) to have at least 20 points in each of his first four SEC games.

Kentucky’s 18-point comeback win at LSU on Wednesday ties Gonzaga (12/7/24), Louisville (12/18/04) and LSU (2/15/94) for the largest halftime deficits overcome in program history

With their wins over Mississippi State and LSU, the Cats have come back from at least 12 points to win in consecutive games for the first time since rallying from 17 down against West Virginia (Jan. 27, 2018) and 14 down against Vanderbilt (Jan. 30, 2018).

Pregame Storylines

KENTUCKY LOOKS FOR SWEET (16) REVENGE

The Wildcats swept the Volunteers in the regular season to begin Mark Pope’s time at Kentucky, defeating Tennessee 78-73 in Knoxville — Lamont Butler was out in that one, forcing Jaxson Robinson into the start at point guard, while Andrew Carr was limited to one minute with back issues — followed by a 75-64 win in Lexington a few weeks later. Koby Brea led UK in scoring in the first (18) while Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor tied in the second (13).

We all know how the postseason went, though, as UT got its revenge in the Sweet 16 with a 78-65 win in Indianapolis. Zakai Zeigler had 18 points and 10 assists in the victory while Butler did his best to pull off more March Madness magic with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists, leading the team in all three categories.

The Volunteers got the last laugh, but can the Wildcats get their own revenge this time around?

CAN THEY MAKE IT FOUR STRAIGHT IN KNOXVILLE?

That NCAA Tournament matchup did not go well for Kentucky to end 2024-25, but the streak at Thompson-Boling Arena is very real — last year adding to the list.

We know about that shorthanded 78-73 win as double-digit underdogs in Pope’s first year, but before that, the Wildcats earned two additional victories in Knoxville. Reed Sheppard (27) and Antonio Reeves (27) combined for 54 in an 85-81 win to end the regular season in 2023-24, and before that, it was a 63-56 victory for the good guys in enemy territory in 2022-23. Reeves had 18 points in that one, too, while Oscar Tshiebwe added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

UK lost 76-63 in 2021-22 to break up the streak, but don’t forget that 70-55 win during the 2020-21 COVID season and 77-64 victory in 2019-20 to make it five of six. Can they make it four straight and six of seven? The city has been very, very good to the blue and white as of late.

FROM PRIZED RECRUIT TO ENEMY NO. 1

Nate Ament was a major Kentucky recruiting target this past high school cycle, the five-star, top-five prospect taking an official visit to Lexington in February and receiving a follow-up meeting from Mark Pope just days later. The Wildcats then made his final list cut, Ament considering UK, UT, Arkansas, Duke and Louisville before making his decision in April, ultimately settling on Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.

Now, he’s a star freshman at UT, averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest as a future lottery pick. The efficiency is still a work in progress with 41/27/75 shooting splits and he’s also turning it over 2.7 times per contest, but it’s clear his potential is through the roof.

He’s got four 20-point outings for the Vols, coming off a 23-point, seven-rebound, two-assist, two-block performance in a double-overtime win vs. Texas A&M.

“Big guard, so you’ve got to be physical with him,” Otega Oweh said of Ament. “Really good offensively, so just can’t let him dictate where he wants to go. We’ve got to dictate that for him.”

RUNNING WITH GILLESPIE

Ament is the bigger name with higher upside, but starting point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie is a superstar guard in college today, averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest — the straw that stirs the drink for Tennessee. Replacing Zakai Zeigler as the leader and face of the program, he’s lived up to the hype, going for 20-plus on seven separate occasions — plus two 30-point efforts, including a 34-point, five-assist, four-rebound, three-steal night in a blowout win vs. Texas back on Jan. 6.

“He’s quick, good shooter, so you’ve got to pick him up a little higher than the college 3-point line,” Oweh added. “But I think we’ve got a solid game plan.”

REPLACING J-LOWE AND JQ (AGAIN)

Jaland Lowe went down with a season-ending shoulder injury with surgery to come in the near future, missing the team’s win at LSU — and everything to come this point forward. Joining him on the bench (at least in Knoxville) is Jayden Quaintance, who is out again with knee swelling after playing just four games for the Wildcats since making his debut vs. St. John’s on December 20.

Who will step up in their absence? Denzel Aberdeen was terrific against the Tigers, scoring 17 points with four assists and a rebound in the 75-74 road victory. He’ll be PG1 now and the rest of the way. As for Quaintance, Malachi Moreno has been spectacular at the five and is coming off a buzzer-beating game-winner in Baton Rouge to cap off a 10-point, eight-rebound, two-steal effort. He’s now averaging 9.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.8 minutes per contest.

It’s a by-committee approach for the Wildcats with two key starters out, but they’ll be leaning on Aberdeen and Moreno heavily in Knoxville.

