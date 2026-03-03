Kentucky at Texas A&M: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Can the Cats wrap up their true road schedule with a bye-clinching victory in College Station? It’d be massive for Kentucky‘s SEC Tournament seeding and position Mark Pope’s group for a potential jump in the NCAA Tournament, depending on how things close out vs. Florida on Senior Day and in Nashville next week. This one at A&M sets the tone for all of that after a successful 2-0 stretch at South Carolina and vs. Vanderbilt.

It’ll have to come against a desperate Texas A&M team fighting for its March Madness lives under first-year coach Bucky McMillan, though, as the Aggies sit on the bubble entering the final week of the regular season.

KSR breaks down the Bucky Ball matchup ahead of tonight’s tipoff at Reed Arena:

Kentucky at Texas A&M: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 25

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

2/4: 94-78 W vs. Oklahoma

2/7: 74-71 W vs. No. 25 Tennessee

2/14: 92-83 L at No. 14 Florida

2/17: 86-78 L vs. Georgia

2/21: 75-74 L at Auburn

2/24: 72-63 W at South Carolina

2/28: 91-77 W vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt

Texas A&M: KenPom 38

11/3: 98–68 W vs. Northwestern State

11/6: 104–70 W vs. Texas Southern

11/9: 87–63 L at Oklahoma State

11/14: 86–74 L vs. UCF

11/18: 86–81 W vs. Montana

11/21: 109–68 W vs. Manhattan

11/25: 120–84 W vs. Mississippi Valley State

11/28: 95–59 W at Florida State

12/2: 81–73 W at Pittsburgh

12/7: 93–80 L at SMU (OT)

12/14: 112–75 W vs. Jacksonville

12/21: 118–77 W vs. East Texas A&M

12/29: 111–82 W vs. Prairie View A&M

1/3: 75–72 W vs. LSU

1/6: 90–88 W at Auburn

1/10: 83–76 W vs. Oklahoma

1/13: 87–82 L at Tennessee (2OT)

1/17: 74–70 W at Texas

1/21: 88–68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/24: 92–69 W vs. South Carolina

1/31: 92–77 W at Georgia

2/4: 100–97 L at Alabama

2/7: 86–67 L vs. Florida

2/11: 86–85 L vs. Missouri

2/14: 82–69 L at Vanderbilt

2/18: 80–77 W vs. Ole Miss

2/21: 75–71 W at Oklahoma

2/25: 99–84 L at Arkansas

2/28: 76–70 L vs. Texas

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-6 against Texas A&M, including a 5-3 mark in College Station.

The most recent meeting between these programs came last season when the No. 8 Wildcats held off the No. 11 Aggies 81-69 in Lexington, Jaxson Robinson leading the way with 22 points, followed by Andrew Carr with 13 and Otega Oweh with 11. Zhuric Phelps (21) and Pharrel Payne (15) were the leading scorers for A&M while forward Chris McDermott remains as the lone returning piece from 2024-25 under Buzz Williams.

Mark Pope is 1-0 against the Aggies while Bucky McMillan is 0-0 against the Wildcats in his six-year career.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 1.5-point underdogs in College Station with the over-under set at 161.5 points, according to our friends at BetMGM. It’s a projected score of 81.5-80.5 favoring the home team.

As for the computers, KenPom is projecting a 79-78 loss while giving Mark Pope’s team a 46 percent chance to win. Bart Torvik agrees, picking an 82-78 loss and giving the Cats a 37 percent shot to leave Reed Arena with a win. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor sees it close to an even split, giving A&M a 53.2 percent edge.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.3 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

10.5 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.2 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

17.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.7 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.6 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.8 APG

Texas A&M Potential Starters

#5 – Jacari Lane

6‑0– 178 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

6.8 PPG, 3.3 APG, 2.9 A/TO

#0 – Marcus Hill

6‑3 – 192 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

11.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.0 SPG

#3 – Rylan Griffen

6‑5 – 181 – GUARD – SENIOR

10.7 PPG, 2.7 APG, 2.7 RPG

#9 – Rubén Dominguez

6‑6 – 213 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

10.6 PPG, 1.5 APG

#12 – Rashaun Agee

6‑8 – 231 – FORWARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

14.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.5 APG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Kentucky picked up its fifth top-25 win of the season, beating Vanderbilt 91-77 on Saturday. It was the largest margin of victory over a top-25 opponent under Mark Pope.

Otega Oweh has 20, 20-point games against SEC competition for Kentucky, the most by any UK player since at least 1996-97. He’s scored in double figures in 28 of 29 games this season and 61 of 65 games at UK.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still in play for a double bye in the SEC Tournament and can finish anywhere from No. 3 to the No. 10 seed in Nashville.

Collin Chandler is 65-145 from three on the year, good for 44.8 percent while also knocking down 41-84 attempts against SEC competition. That 48.8 percent hit rate is good for best in the league by over four percentage points (minimum 2.5 3PT/G average).

Denzel Aberdeen is averaging career-bests in points (13.0), rebounds (2.4), field-goal percentage (.438), free-throw percentage (.793) and assists (3.3).

Pregame Storylines

BUCKY BALL COMES TO COLLEGE STATION

A three-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year at Samford, Texas A&M hired Bucky McMillan to bring his fast-paced offense and aggressive defense to College Station, replacing Buzz Williams over the offseason. Sitting at 19-10 on the year and 9-7 in the SEC, the Aggies are No. 11 in scoring (88.1 PPG), No. 14 in three-pointers made (10.9 3PT/G) and No. 15 in three-point attempts (29.8 3PA/G) with the No. 48 offense and No. 41 defense in terms of KenPom efficiency. They rank No. 13 in average possession length and No. 29 in adjusted tempo while pressing more than just about everybody in college basketball (No. 2 nationally).

They force 13.5 turnovers per game (No. 59) with a 2.5 turnover margin (No. 53), looking to take advantage of any self-inflicted mistakes made by opposing offenses. The Wildcats have averaged 12.6 turnovers per contest dating back to Valentine’s Day, though Denzel Aberdeen only has one in his last four games. Ball security will be a top priority for the blue and white.

PERIMETER DEFENSE COULD DECIDE THE GAME

Texas A&M enters the day ranked in the top 15 nationally in made and attempted threes while knocking down 36.5 percent of them. 37 percent of their shot attempts overall are from deep, good for No. 50 nationally, with Zach Clemence (44.3%), Ali Dibba (42.5%), Rylan Griffen (40.8%), Rubén Dominguez (40.1%), Pop Isaacs (40.8%), and Josh Holloway (40.9%) all considered knockdown shooters. They have hit 10-plus threes in 16 games with 12-plus in a dozen.

They’ve fallen short of the double-figure mark as a team in five of seven, so the Aggies are due. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have only cleared the mark five times in all of conference play, despite red-hot shooting from Collin Chandler as the league leader.

Can UK get hot while A&M stays cold? The opportunities will be there for the Cats as the Aggies give up a hit rate of 32 percent (No. 80) from deep.

AGGIES ARE ON THE BUBBLE

Desperation favors A&M in this one with McMillan’s squad free-falling since February, losing six of eight with those two wins coming vs. Ole Miss (No. 91 NET) and at Oklahoma (No. 62 NET). ESPN’s latest Bracketology lists the Aggies among the last four byes, just above the official bubble line as a No. 11 seed. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are a No 6 in that same update — so this is the equivalent of a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup.

They’re in a win-and-in territory at this point, a victory likely punching a ticket to the Big Dance as an at-large, no matter how things go in the finale at LSU or the SEC Tournament. Lose and that game in Baton Rouge likely decides their fate, barring a run in Nashville.

UK is safely in, but a double-bye in the SEC Tournament is still very much on the table — but a loss keeps the door slightly open for a drop to Wednesday as low as a No. 10 seed in Nashville. It’s a different kind of win-and-in territory for the Cats, but this one would lock up at least a single bye.

COLLEGE STATION HAS BEEN TOUGH ON THE CATS

If UK is going to pull this off, it’s going to have to do it in a building that has not been very kind to the Wildcats with Kentucky owning just a .625 winning percentage at Reed Arena dating back to 2013. They fell 97-92 in overtime their last time in College Station back on Jan. 13, 2024, Antonio Reeves going for 22, followed by DJ Wagner with 18, Rob Dillingham with 15 and Reed Sheppard with 13 in the loss. UK won 64-58 in 2022 and 69-60 in 2020, but fell 85-74 in 2018. Kentucky pulled off the 71-63 win in 2017, but fell 79-77 in overtime back in 2016 — the Isaac Humphries technical game. Before that, it took two overtimes to beat the Aggies in 2015 and a single overtime to win in 2013.

They may be 5-3 in the building, but wins rarely come easily. What will happen this time around with plenty on the line?

