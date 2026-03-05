'This is going to be a fascinating search': Kentucky's athletic director job hunt is national news

For the first time in what feels like forever, the University of Kentucky is looking for a new leader in the athletic department. Mitch Barnhart is stepping down after nearly three decades of service at UK with many highs. A job search has started. This is major news in the Big Blue Nation. KSR is covering the search from every angle. We are not the only ones.

Mitch Barnhart stepping away is a national story. Any athletic director opening in the SEC is a big deal. On Wednesday, On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman discussed the new job opportunity in Lexington where there is a first-year head football coach and a head men’s basketball coach who will be entering a critical year three in 2026-27.

“This is going to be a fascinating search. Fascinating,” Staples explained. “Because you have these big names who you do probably need to call, but I would argue that Greg Byrne, Rob Mullens, Scott Stricklin all have better jobs right now…Just because they worked there and they like the guy, I don’t think that necessarily means that they would come.”

Luckily for Kentucky, Barnhart’s administrator tree expands much larger than the individuals holding jobs at Alabama, Florida, and Oregon. Kentucky deputy athletics director Marc Hill, Kentucky executive associate athletic director and senior woman administrator Rachel Newman Baker, and DePaul director of athletics DeWayne Peevy all worked under Barnhart in Lexington and are among the most talked about candidates.

Staples and Wasserman discussed the job, how Barnhart’s new role within the University of Kentucky system could affect the search, and how important it will be for this new hire to manage and be ready for whatever an uncertain future in college athletics brings.

This big story locally is also a major story nationally.

