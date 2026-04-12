Kentucky evens series with Auburn behind early home runs

All Kentucky does is play in rubber match games on the road in SEC play. Another will arrive on the Plains this weekend. UK took a different path to get there this weekend.

For the first time all season, UK did not win a road game started by Jaxon Jelkin. The Bat Cats were up against it facing Auburn’s ace. That did not stop Nick Mingione‘s squad from entering the winner’s circle. UK scored the first five runs of the game and then asked the bullpen to record 15 outs. They found a path with some dramatics along the way.

Kentucky (25-9, 7-7) is one win away from its second conference series victory of the season following Saturday’s 5-4 victory at Plainsman Park.

The long ball puts Kentucky up early

Kentucky is not built around the long ball. It feels like this is brought up constantly. This program wants to put constant pressure on defenses, create havoc on the basepaths, and use small ball. That means getting on base, moving runners over, and avoiding strikeouts. That didn’t exactly happen on Saturday against No. 10 Auburn.

UK was just 3-15 (.200) with runners in scoring position and had 14 strikeouts. Despite the inefficient at-bats, the road team scored enough runs on because of the long ball.

BACK TO BACK OVER THE MONSTER! pic.twitter.com/g0SzKjdujE — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 12, 2026

Tyler Bell got Kentucky on the board in the first with a leadoff home run on an opposite field shot. Ethan Hindle and Ryan Schwartz extended the lead with consecutive blasts over Auburn’s version of the Green Monster in left field. That allowed the Cats to claim an early 5-0 lead. That all came against Auburn starter Jake Marciano. The lefty has been an ace for the Tigers this season who entered Saturday with a 1.29 ERA and 0.68 WHIP across 48.2 innings. The Virginia Tech transfer had some issues against Kentucky. Marciano lasted just four innings.

Kentucky shook up the lineup with Bell batting leadoff, Jayce Tharnish hitting third, Hindle at designated hitter, and Tyler Cerny back at first base as Hudson Brown missed a third consecutive game. There were some rough moments, but the hot start was enough to pick up a huge Quad 1 victory on the road.

Sometimes it’s as simple as hitting dingers.

Nile Adcock’s stellar season continues

Nile Adcock started this Kentucky season appearing primarily during midweek games. Some SEC opportunities then started to arrive. The former junior college transfer recorded a save against Alabama. That led to big late opportunities following Jaxon Jelkin against Ole Miss and LSU. Before you knew it, Adcock was one of the most important arms in Kentucky’s bullpen.

Nick Mingione has continuously turned to Adcock in some big spots. The relief pitcher was used against Miami (Ohio) when some outs were needed as the bullpen struggled. UK again turned to Adcock in a big spot on Saturday.

After Jackson Soucie hit consecutive batters to begin the sixth inning, Kentucky decided to make a pitching change holding a 5-3 lead. An Adcock wild pitch would ultimately allow a runner to score, but that was all the Tigers would get against this emerging UK reliever. The pitcher went 3.2 innings and allowed just one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.

Mingione would pull Adcock for Leighton Harris with two outs in the ninth for a better matchup. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product quickly produced a fly ball out. That secured the win. Kentucky never gets into that situation without Adcock.

This relief pitcher has become Kentucky’s fireman out of the bullpen. Adcock put out some fires on Saturday, and produced some huge outs in high-leverage innings for a big win.

Nate Harris gives Kentucky 12 outs

Starting pitching outside of Jaxon Jelkin has been a problem in every SEC road series this season. The Wildcats have had to go to the bullpen early, and that has led to some bad moments late. More importantly, the rotation could not protect leads. That wasn’t the case on Saturday night.

Nate Harris did not see the fifth inning but the sophomore gave Kentucky four innings of one-run ball. The right-handed pitcher allowed six hits and two walks, but did get a huge bases loaded strikeout from before exiting the game.

MASSIVE strikeout for @NateHarris1515!



E4 | UK 5, AUB 1 pic.twitter.com/askDMov0jQ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 12, 2026

Kentucky decided to pull Harris with a multi-run lead after 80 pitches. The starter ultimately set UK up to win the game on Saturday night at Plainsman Park.

On Deck

Kentucky will go for a series win against Auburn on Sunday afternoon. Ben Cleaver (1-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.56 WHIP) will make his ninth start of the season. The Tigers are expected to start Alex Petrovic (5-1, 3.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP). Runs could again be at a premium against the Tigers.

The Bat Cats are in position to steal a road series. They will be short-handed again. Can UK find the right combination of pitching, defense, and offense? We will find out on Sunday.

SEC Network will be on the call again.

Date Opponent Venue Time Stream April 12 (Sunday) Auburn Plainsman Park 3 p.m. ET SEC Network

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