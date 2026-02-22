Skip to main content
LIVE BLOG: Kentucky at Auburn

On3 imageby: KSR1 hour ago

Here we are again, Kentucky needing to bounce back after a loss. Tonight, they’ll try to do it against a desperate Auburn squad. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Neville Arena as the Cats take on the Auburn Tigers (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Kentucky’s loss to Georgia on Tuesday was its second in a row. Auburn is riding a five-game winning streak, the longest in a decade for the program. The Tigers are 14-12 in Steven Pearl’s first season, 5-8 in the SEC. Upon closer look, their losses aren’t that bad, seven to teams that were ranked at the time. They really could use a win tonight, the latest slide sending them closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Keyshawn Hall is Auburn’s leading scorer, averaging 21.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league, along with 7.0 rebounds. He returned from a two-game absence in the loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday, putting up 29 points and 10 rebounds. Kentucky will need to find an answer for him tonight.

Auburn is favored by 3.5 points. Can the Cats pull off the upset and get back on track? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Neville Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By:Tyler Thompson

Starting Lineups

02/21/2026 07:25:33 PM

Kentucky is rocking the same five tonight on the Plains.

Kentucky Starters

  • 00 Otega Oweh
  • 1 Denzel Aberdeen
  • 5 Collin Chandler
  • 4 Andrija Jelavic
  • 24 Malachi Moreno

Auburn Starters

  • 0 Tahaad Pettiford
  • 1 Kevin Overton
  • 7 Keyshawn Hall
  • 3 KeShawn Murphy
  • 33 Sebastian Williams-Adams
By:Zack Geoghegan

Pregame vibes are high

02/21/2026 07:04:36 PM

KSR is in the building. Auburn fans are quickly filling the seats.

By:Tyler Thompson

Denzel Aberdeen is good to go

02/21/2026 06:36:47 PM

Some concern spread around BBN last night when Denzel Aberdeen popped up on the SEC Availability Report. Thankfully, he is not on there tonight, meaning he’s a full go. Breathe.

By:Tyler Thompson

KSR’s Walk and Talk at Auburn

02/21/2026 06:19:05 PM

Jack Pilgrim, Zack Geoghegan, and Steven Peake are on the Plains. They’re ready to describe the scene to you, thanks to our friends at Parlour Pizza. Tune in below.

By:Tyler Thompson

Tonight’s refs

02/21/2026 05:55:14 PM

Breathe easy…maybe. Tonight’s refs are Courtney Green, Todd Austin, and Lucas Santos. Who knows what that trio will hold, but no Doug Shows or Pat Adams.

By:Tyler Thompson

How to Watch, Listen

02/21/2026 08:23:20 AM

We’ll have some familiar voices on tonight’s call. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes are teaming up for tonight’s broadcast on ESPN. Our game follows No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke, so be ready to change the channel or wait a few extra minutes if it runs late (it will).

  • Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)
  • Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
  • AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
  • FM: 98.1 WBUL
  • OnlineiHeart Radio
  • Sirius XM: 392

