Kentucky seeks to boost NCAA Tournament resume against No. 10 Auburn

Kentucky (24-8, 6-6) has lost three consecutive SEC series and was reeling heading into this week. Could a rivalry win over Louisville help spark this baseball team? We will get our answer this weekend on the Plains. The challenge will be stiff for Nick Mingione’s Bat Cats in the third conference road series of the season.

No. 10 Auburn (22-10, 6-6) doesn’t have a record that says this is one of the best baseball teams in the country but the schedule has been brutal. The Tigers are fresh off a home loss to ranked Jacksonville State but recently took a home series against No. 15 Arkansas and own a midweek victory over No. 3 Georgia Tech. This teams sits at No. 7 in RPI and owns a 3-7 Quad 1 record with three of those losses occurring at home but this team’s worst loss came to Arkansas. This has been a strong baseball team who has faced a tough schedule all year long.

The challenge is tough but there is no denying that this is a resume-building opportunity for the Bat Cats. Can they find a way to get a win or two on the road? KSR is here to set the table for another big baseball weekend.

Kentucky is rolling with the same starting rotation

Nick Mingione decided to shake up the rotation three weeks ago against Ole Miss for a Thursday-Saturday series. Jaxon Jelkin stayed on Friday night. Ben Cleaver moved from Saturday to Thursday. That ultimately led to the first series loss of the season. UK made another change against LSU.

Jelkin moved back to Friday and tossed a gem against the Tigers. Harris pitched on Saturday for the second week in a row and was pulled after 4.2 innings in a 7-0 loss where the walk numbers got high fast. Cleaver again failed to reach the fourth inning in a 17-10 loss on Sunday.

Kentucky ran back the same rotation order against Missouri. The results were improved. Jelkin (7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 K) didn’t have his best stuff but did more than enough for Kentucky to win on Saturday. Harris (5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K) had a solid bounce-back performance on Saturday. Cleaver (4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K) looked better on Sunday. After top reliever Connor Mattison made his second midweek start of the season against Louisville, UK is running out the same rotation this weekend.

Friday: Jaxon Jelkin (6-0, 2.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 48.2 IP, 54 K, 12 BB/HBP)

(6-0, 2.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 48.2 IP, 54 K, 12 BB/HBP) Saturday: Nate Harris (4-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 35 IP, 33 K, 24 BB/HBP)

(4-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 35 IP, 33 K, 24 BB/HBP) Sunday: Ben Cleaver (1-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 25.2 IP, 31 K, 25 BB/HBP)

Kentucky has only lost once all season in eight Jelkin starts. The righty has been outstanding for this team all season and will likely give UK another chance to win this week. What will UK get from Harris and Cleaver? The former has been much better at home and the latter didn’t see the fifth inning this season until his eighth start. Another rocky ride could arrive again on Saturday and Sunday.

The Wildcats are rolling with the same rotation again.

Scott Campbell Jr. will look to continue strong play

USC Upstate transfer Scott Campbell Jr. hit .388 last season with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 43 free passes (20 BB, 23 HBP) over 25 strikeouts across 234 plate appearances. That allowed the former junior college transfer an opportunity to level up. The plans were big for him to start the 2026 campaign.

Campbell was an opening day starter for Kentucky and remained that for most of non-conference play in February and March. However, UK decided to switch things up after the Alabama series. Campbell then received just one at-bat against Ole Miss and LSU before missing Friday’s Missouri game. Head coach Nick Mingione then decided to give the senior another opportunity over the last three games. Campbell made the most of it.

Campbell slugged his second grand slam of the season to blow Saturday’s game open early and then got UK out of jam in the sixth inning with a terrific throw from left field for a 7-2 double play to end the threat. The strong run then continued when Campbell went 2-4 at the plate with a big RBI single in the sixth inning to break a tie.

The outfielder is now slashing .283/.443/.483 with seven extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 18 free passes, and 11 stolen bases across 82 plate appearances. The veteran has earned a spot in the lineup and has been delivering at the bottom of the card. Campbell helps upgrade Kentucky’s defense and is a nice offensive weapon when the strikeouts (26.8% K rate) stays down.

UK needed more consistently in the bottom half of the lineup. Campbell is helping provide that and should receive some more starting opportunities this weekend against Auburn.

This is a Quad 1 series for Kentucky

Kentucky sits at No. 17 in RPI heading into the fifth SEC series of the season. The Wildcats own a 4-2 Quad 1 record and picked up a solid non-conference win on Tuesday. Unfortunately, that was just a Quad 3 victory since Louisville has been struggling this season.

The Bat Cats have eight road wins and that is helping boost the RPI number. This resume still needs some more victories in the first two columns to get into true hosting conversation. This weekend is a terrific opportunity.

Auburn sits at No. 7 in RPI and is just 3-7 in Quad 1 games this weekend. This will be a Quad 1 opportunity for both SEC programs. One team will boost their resume on the Plains this weekend.

Kentucky will be short-handed again this weekend

Kentucky played Louisville without starting first baseman Hudson Brown and starting catcher Owen Jenkins. The former is battling an illness. Jenkins has not played since getting banged up in the LSU series. Both were listed on this week’s SEC availability report. UK will be short-handed again.

Brown leads the offense in batting average (.358), walks (22), and sacrifices (four). Not having his 1.002 OPS and 12 extra-base hits in the lineup will likely be felt. Kentucky’s power dips at catcher without Jenkins available as he misses his sixth consecutive game. UK’s game against Louisville included Tyler Cerny at first base and true freshman Caeden Cloud at third base. We will likely see something similar on Friday night against Auburn.

Texas State transfer Ryne Farber was coming off the bench and WKU transfer Drew Whalen was in the bullpen for Auburn. The Tigers will have all of their starters available this weekend.

Bio Blast: Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have made six trips to the College World Series across 25 NCAA Tournament appearances. This program has claimed six SEC regular season titles and three SEC Tournament titles. Head coach Hal Baird led War Eagle to nine NCAA Tournament appearances across 16 seasons from 1985-00 with a .659 winning percentage with a pair of College World Series berths and two SEC Tournament titles.

After some sputtering following Baird’s retirement, Auburn has found some consistency under head coach Butch Thompson.

The long-time SEC assistant became Auburn’s head coach in 2016 and is now in year 11 on the Plains at age 55. Thompson was an assistant at Auburn from 2006-08. The head coach took Auburn to Omaha in 2019 and 2022 along with a super regional appearance in 2018 and 2025. Auburn is still looking for a conference crown under Thompson, but the Tigers have become a consistent threat in the league under his guidance.

Auburn is tracking to make a postseason for the seventh time under Thompson in 2026. This is a program that is still hunting for a national title but the Tigers have shown consistency and the ability to win big under multiple head coaches.

Expectations were extremely high for Auburn entering the season after a 41-win campaign and a top-10 finish in 2025. The Tigers began the season ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll and have remained in the top 15 all season. The pitching has carries this team. Auburn ranks No. 6 nationally in ERA (3.29) and No. 3 nationally in WHIP (1.13).

Runs could be hard to find this weekend.

Who To Watch For: Auburn Tigers

— Andreas Alvarez (RHP | 5-11, 199): A former top-300 recruit, Alvarez started nine games for Auburn as a true freshman before locking down a major role as a sophomore. The righty entered Auburn’s weekend rotation last week against Arkansas and will make a second consecutive Game 1 start after serving a midweek role to start the season. Alvarez owns a 0.96 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 37.2 innings this year. The strikeout numbers (37.2% K rate) are outstanding. Friday will be a very good pitching matchup.

— Chase Fralick (C | L/R | 6-2, 227): The Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh product slugged 17 doubles and four home runs across 250 plate appearances as a true freshman and has not missed a beat as a sophomore. Fralick bats both second or third in this lineup. The catcher is slashing .328/.445/.588 with 18 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, and 26 free passes. Fralick is the most dangerous bat in this lineup.

Watch it fly! 🚀@chase_fralick crushes one thru the wind! pic.twitter.com/MkE5y6YyyU — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 4, 2026

— Eric Guevara (3B | R/R | 5-11, 207): The 2025 All-SEC Defensive Team selection and Panama native is making a big impact at the plate as a junior. Guevara leads the team in batting average (.342), ranks second in OPS (.959), and second in hits (38). The third baseman has slugged 11 extra-base hits across 132 plate appearances in the heart of the order and has been strong with the glove at the hot corner.

— Jake Marciano (LHP | 6-2, 168): The Virginia Tech transfer posted a 6.08 ERA across 60.2 innings in 14 starts last season. That’s not who Marciano has been this season. This might be the most improved pitcher in college baseball. The sophomore is Auburn’s Saturday starter and owns a 1.29 ERA with a 0.68 WHIP across 48.2 innings in eight starts this season. Marciano is a strikeout specialist (34.4% K rate) who has gone at least seven innings against everyone but Alabama in SEC play. Game 2 will be a massive challenge for Kentucky’s lineup.

How To Watch: Kentucky at No. 10 Auburn

This three-game set in the SEC begins on Friday. There will be two night games before a day game on Sunday. It’s a golf weekend at the ballpark on the Plains where the temperature will be in the high 70s and low 80s all weekend. The stage is set for a big series with two games getting the SEC Network treatment.