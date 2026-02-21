Kentucky back to hosting in ESPN Bracketology after Ole Miss win

It wasn’t too long ago when Kentucky wasn’t projected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after losing some games they probably shouldn’t have with Teonni Key out. However, after a dominant win over Ole Miss, Kentucky is back in position to host, according to the latest ESPN Bracketology update.

According to the current projections, 4-seed Kentucky would face 13-seed Louisiana Tech in the first round before taking on the winner of 5-seed Minnesota vs. 12-seed Virginia/12-seed Arizona State.

ESPN Bracketology

The other 4-seeds in the projected big dance are Ole Miss, Michigan State and Ohio State. Kentucky is coming off a 74-57 win against the Rebels. There are 11 total teams from the SEC in the field, which is tied with the Big Ten for the most of any league. Mississippi State is among the “last four byes”.

Kentucky did itself a lot of favors by beating Ole Miss, and if they can take care of business against Auburn and win a game or two in the SEC Tournament, Kentucky should be hosting. Stealing one at No. 5 Vanderbilt or against No. 3 South Carolina would be all the more helpful for the resume.

If Kentucky can continue its winning ways, then Big Blue Nation should be able to see the Cats hopefully make a run. Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. ET and the game will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network.

