Kentucky is back to receiving votes in the AP, Coaches Polls
Kentucky didn’t receive a single vote in the polls last week, the first time that’s happened since Feb. 13, 2023. After road wins at LSU and Tennessee, the Cats are still outside both Top 25s, but are receiving votes again, with 27 points in the AP Poll (29th), five in the Coaches’ Poll (35th). Twelve AP voters had the Cats on their ballots, ranging from No. 21 to No. 25. Seth Davis had them at No. 22.
Tennessee fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since March 15, 2021; in fact, the Cats have seven more points than the Vols after Saturday’s win, Kentucky’s fourth straight on Rocky Top. Add snapping the Vols’ streak of 90 weeks in the AP Top 25, the second-longest in the country, to the list of reasons why Saturday was awesome. After losses to Texas and Florida, Vanderbilt fell five spots to No. 15, but is still the highest-ranked team from the SEC, followed by the Gators (No. 16), Alabama (No. 17), Arkansas (No. 20), and Georgia (No. 21). Miami (OH) moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1999.
Kentucky is also back on the radar in other national rankings. Andy Katz moved Kentucky into his Power 37 rankings at No. 22. The Cats are up to No. 24 in Jon Rothstein’s Power 45 rankings, matching his AP ballot. Rothstein had Kentucky at No. 39 a week ago. The Athletic’s CJ Moore included Kentucky in his group of teams to keep an eye on, along with Texas A&M, Iowa, Villanova, and Georgia.
Just keep winning.
AP Poll – Jan. 19
|Rank
|Team
|Record / Conference
|Trend
|Points
|1
|Arizona
|18–0, Big 12
|—
|1525 (61)
|2
|UConn
|18–1, Big East
|▲1
|1419 (0)
|3
|Michigan
|16–1, Big Ten
|▲1
|1377 (0)
|4
|Purdue
|17–1, Big Ten
|▲1
|1318 (0)
|5
|Duke
|17–1, ACC
|▲1
|1296 (0)
|6
|Houston
|17–1, Big 12
|▲1
|1217 (0)
|7
|Nebraska
|18–0, Big Ten
|▲1
|1207 (0)
|8
|Gonzaga
|19–1, WCC
|▲1
|1103 (0)
|9
|Iowa State
|16–2, Big 12
|▼7
|1001 (0)
|10
|Michigan State
|16–2, Big Ten
|▲2
|998 (0)
|11
|Illinois
|15–3, Big Ten
|▲2
|893 (0)
|12
|Texas Tech
|14–4, Big 12
|▲3
|805 (0)
|13
|BYU
|16–2, Big 12
|▼2
|791 (0)
|14
|Virginia
|16–2, ACC
|▲2
|713 (0)
|15
|Vanderbilt
|16–2, SEC
|▼5
|656 (0)
|16
|Florida
|13–5, SEC
|▲3
|651 (0)
|17
|Alabama
|13–5, SEC
|▲1
|571 (0)
|18
|Clemson
|16–3, ACC
|▲4
|449 (0)
|19
|Kansas
|13–5, Big 12
|—
|305 (0)
|20
|Arkansas
|13–5, SEC
|▼3
|298 (0)
|21
|Georgia
|15–3, SEC
|—
|263 (0)
|22
|North Carolina
|14–4, ACC
|▼8
|220 (0)
|23
|Louisville
|13–5, ACC
|▼3
|195 (0)
|24
|Saint Louis
|17–1, A-10
|—
|187 (0)
|25
|Miami (OH)
|19–0, MAC
|—
|99 (0)
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 64, St. John’s 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary’s 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1
Coaches Poll – Jan. 19
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|Change
|1
|Arizona
|18-0
|775 (31)
|–
|2
|Michigan
|16-1
|710
|+1
|3
|UConn
|18-1
|693
|+1
|4
|Purdue
|17-1
|665
|+1
|5
|Duke
|17-1
|653
|+1
|6
|Houston
|17-1
|629
|+1
|7
|Nebraska
|18-0
|598
|+3
|8
|Gonzaga
|19-1
|581
|+1
|9
|Iowa State
|16-2
|497
|-7
|10
|Michigan State
|16-2
|489
|+2
|11
|Illinois
|15-3
|447
|+2
|12
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|418
|+2
|13
|BYU
|16-2
|412
|-2
|14
|Vanderbilt
|16-2
|352
|-6
|15
|Virginia
|16-2
|350
|+1
|16
|Florida
|13-5
|284
|+4
|17
|Alabama
|13-5
|275
|+1
|18
|Clemson
|16-3
|262
|+3
|19
|Kansas
|13-5
|181
|+6
|20
|Arkansas
|13-5
|173
|-3
|21
|Louisville
|13-5
|117
|-2
|22
|Georgia
|15-3
|110
|–
|23
|Saint Louis
|17-1
|100
|+4
|24
|North Carolina
|14-4
|90
|-9
|25
|St. John’s
|13-5
|54
|+6
Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Iowa; No. 24 Utah State
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Wisconsin 20; Miami (OH) 19; Utah State 14; Villanova 10; Tennessee 10; Saint Mary’s 9; Miami (FL) 8; Texas A&M 5; Kentucky 5; SMU 4; Seton Hall 2; UCF 1; George Mason 1
