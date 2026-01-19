Kentucky is back to receiving votes in the AP, Coaches Polls

Kentucky didn’t receive a single vote in the polls last week, the first time that’s happened since Feb. 13, 2023. After road wins at LSU and Tennessee, the Cats are still outside both Top 25s, but are receiving votes again, with 27 points in the AP Poll (29th), five in the Coaches’ Poll (35th). Twelve AP voters had the Cats on their ballots, ranging from No. 21 to No. 25. Seth Davis had them at No. 22.

Tennessee fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since March 15, 2021; in fact, the Cats have seven more points than the Vols after Saturday’s win, Kentucky’s fourth straight on Rocky Top. Add snapping the Vols’ streak of 90 weeks in the AP Top 25, the second-longest in the country, to the list of reasons why Saturday was awesome. After losses to Texas and Florida, Vanderbilt fell five spots to No. 15, but is still the highest-ranked team from the SEC, followed by the Gators (No. 16), Alabama (No. 17), Arkansas (No. 20), and Georgia (No. 21). Miami (OH) moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1999.

Kentucky is also back on the radar in other national rankings. Andy Katz moved Kentucky into his Power 37 rankings at No. 22. The Cats are up to No. 24 in Jon Rothstein’s Power 45 rankings, matching his AP ballot. Rothstein had Kentucky at No. 39 a week ago. The Athletic’s CJ Moore included Kentucky in his group of teams to keep an eye on, along with Texas A&M, Iowa, Villanova, and Georgia.

Just keep winning.

AP Poll – Jan. 19

Rank Team Record / Conference Trend Points 1 Arizona 18–0, Big 12 — 1525 (61) 2 UConn 18–1, Big East ▲1 1419 (0) 3 Michigan 16–1, Big Ten ▲1 1377 (0) 4 Purdue 17–1, Big Ten ▲1 1318 (0) 5 Duke 17–1, ACC ▲1 1296 (0) 6 Houston 17–1, Big 12 ▲1 1217 (0) 7 Nebraska 18–0, Big Ten ▲1 1207 (0) 8 Gonzaga 19–1, WCC ▲1 1103 (0) 9 Iowa State 16–2, Big 12 ▼7 1001 (0) 10 Michigan State 16–2, Big Ten ▲2 998 (0) 11 Illinois 15–3, Big Ten ▲2 893 (0) 12 Texas Tech 14–4, Big 12 ▲3 805 (0) 13 BYU 16–2, Big 12 ▼2 791 (0) 14 Virginia 16–2, ACC ▲2 713 (0) 15 Vanderbilt 16–2, SEC ▼5 656 (0) 16 Florida 13–5, SEC ▲3 651 (0) 17 Alabama 13–5, SEC ▲1 571 (0) 18 Clemson 16–3, ACC ▲4 449 (0) 19 Kansas 13–5, Big 12 — 305 (0) 20 Arkansas 13–5, SEC ▼3 298 (0) 21 Georgia 15–3, SEC — 263 (0) 22 North Carolina 14–4, ACC ▼8 220 (0) 23 Louisville 13–5, ACC ▼3 195 (0) 24 Saint Louis 17–1, A-10 — 187 (0) 25 Miami (OH) 19–0, MAC — 99 (0)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 64, St. John’s 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary’s 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1

Coaches Poll – Jan. 19

Rank Team Record PTS Change 1 Arizona 18-0 775 (31) – 2 Michigan 16-1 710 +1 3 UConn 18-1 693 +1 4 Purdue 17-1 665 +1 5 Duke 17-1 653 +1 6 Houston 17-1 629 +1 7 Nebraska 18-0 598 +3 8 Gonzaga 19-1 581 +1 9 Iowa State 16-2 497 -7 10 Michigan State 16-2 489 +2 11 Illinois 15-3 447 +2 12 Texas Tech 14-4 418 +2 13 BYU 16-2 412 -2 14 Vanderbilt 16-2 352 -6 15 Virginia 16-2 350 +1 16 Florida 13-5 284 +4 17 Alabama 13-5 275 +1 18 Clemson 16-3 262 +3 19 Kansas 13-5 181 +6 20 Arkansas 13-5 173 -3 21 Louisville 13-5 117 -2 22 Georgia 15-3 110 – 23 Saint Louis 17-1 100 +4 24 North Carolina 14-4 90 -9 25 St. John’s 13-5 54 +6

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Iowa; No. 24 Utah State

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Wisconsin 20; Miami (OH) 19; Utah State 14; Villanova 10; Tennessee 10; Saint Mary’s 9; Miami (FL) 8; Texas A&M 5; Kentucky 5; SMU 4; Seton Hall 2; UCF 1; George Mason 1