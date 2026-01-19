Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky is back to receiving votes in the AP, Coaches Polls

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson47 minutes agoMrsTylerKSR

Kentucky didn’t receive a single vote in the polls last week, the first time that’s happened since Feb. 13, 2023. After road wins at LSU and Tennessee, the Cats are still outside both Top 25s, but are receiving votes again, with 27 points in the AP Poll (29th), five in the Coaches’ Poll (35th). Twelve AP voters had the Cats on their ballots, ranging from No. 21 to No. 25. Seth Davis had them at No. 22.

Tennessee fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since March 15, 2021; in fact, the Cats have seven more points than the Vols after Saturday’s win, Kentucky’s fourth straight on Rocky Top. Add snapping the Vols’ streak of 90 weeks in the AP Top 25, the second-longest in the country, to the list of reasons why Saturday was awesome. After losses to Texas and Florida, Vanderbilt fell five spots to No. 15, but is still the highest-ranked team from the SEC, followed by the Gators (No. 16), Alabama (No. 17), Arkansas (No. 20), and Georgia (No. 21). Miami (OH) moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1999.

Kentucky is also back on the radar in other national rankings. Andy Katz moved Kentucky into his Power 37 rankings at No. 22. The Cats are up to No. 24 in Jon Rothstein’s Power 45 rankings, matching his AP ballot. Rothstein had Kentucky at No. 39 a week ago. The Athletic’s CJ Moore included Kentucky in his group of teams to keep an eye on, along with Texas A&M, Iowa, Villanova, and Georgia.

Just keep winning.

AP Poll – Jan. 19

RankTeamRecord / ConferenceTrendPoints
1Arizona18–0, Big 121525 (61)
2UConn18–1, Big East▲11419 (0)
3Michigan16–1, Big Ten▲11377 (0)
4Purdue17–1, Big Ten▲11318 (0)
5Duke17–1, ACC▲11296 (0)
6Houston17–1, Big 12▲11217 (0)
7Nebraska18–0, Big Ten▲11207 (0)
8Gonzaga19–1, WCC▲11103 (0)
9Iowa State16–2, Big 12▼71001 (0)
10Michigan State16–2, Big Ten▲2998 (0)
11Illinois15–3, Big Ten▲2893 (0)
12Texas Tech14–4, Big 12▲3805 (0)
13BYU16–2, Big 12▼2791 (0)
14Virginia16–2, ACC▲2713 (0)
15Vanderbilt16–2, SEC▼5656 (0)
16Florida13–5, SEC▲3651 (0)
17Alabama13–5, SEC▲1571 (0)
18Clemson16–3, ACC▲4449 (0)
19Kansas13–5, Big 12305 (0)
20Arkansas13–5, SEC▼3298 (0)
21Georgia15–3, SEC263 (0)
22North Carolina14–4, ACC▼8220 (0)
23Louisville13–5, ACC▼3195 (0)
24Saint Louis17–1, A-10187 (0)
25Miami (OH)19–0, MAC99 (0)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 64, St. John’s 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary’s 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1

Coaches Poll – Jan. 19

RankTeamRecordPTSChange
1Arizona18-0775 (31)
2Michigan16-1710+1
3UConn18-1693+1
4Purdue17-1665+1
5Duke17-1653+1
6Houston17-1629+1
7Nebraska18-0598+3
8Gonzaga19-1581+1
9Iowa State16-2497-7
10Michigan State16-2489+2
11Illinois15-3447+2
12Texas Tech14-4418+2
13BYU16-2412-2
14Vanderbilt16-2352-6
15Virginia16-2350+1
16Florida13-5284+4
17Alabama13-5275+1
18Clemson16-3262+3
19Kansas13-5181+6
20Arkansas13-5173-3
21Louisville13-5117-2
22Georgia15-3110
23Saint Louis17-1100+4
24North Carolina14-490-9
25St. John’s13-554+6

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Iowa; No. 24 Utah State

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Wisconsin 20; Miami (OH) 19; Utah State 14; Villanova 10; Tennessee 10; Saint Mary’s 9; Miami (FL) 8; Texas A&M 5; Kentucky 5; SMU 4; Seton Hall 2; UCF 1; George Mason 1

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-19