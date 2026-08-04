Backup QB spot will be 'battle' during Kentucky training camp

Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey is Kentucky’s QB1. That has been established. What has not been established is who the backup quarterback will be. An answer will be found during fall camp.

Since the end of spring practice, Kentucky has added a pair of quarterbacks to the roster. Former Ohio quarterback Callum Wither is back in America after playing college football in Canada. Former blue-chip recruit Matt Ponatoski is playing football in college after it looked like he could start a professional baseball career. They will join returnee Brennen Ward and Marshall transfer JacQai Long in offensive coordinator Joe Sloan‘s first position room at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. It sounds like there will be a battle royale for the QB2 position.

“I feel good,” Stein said about his quarterbacks room. “I feel who we’ve added to the roster and being able to get Callum in there and Matt and Brennen and JacQai, I think it’s going to be a battle. There’s been nothing given in that room, so we’re excited about those guys to go out there and compete.”

Ward left spring football as the QB2 favorite but the addition of Wither and the late summer arrival of Ponatoski could change that. There won’t be many true position battles during fall camp but this will be one of them. There are some options for the offensive coaching staff.

This feels like anyone’s battle in August.

“We’re going to put them out there on the field and let it go play out that way. Competition is really one of our core values in terms of what we want to be about,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “And I think that makes everybody better. We want guys that want to compete, and ultimately, it’s going to be decided on the field.”

Stein said he never wants to be in a position where that room doesn’t have enough arms. Kentucky needed depth. They addressed that depth this summer. Now there will be a heated battle in Lexington for an important spot on any football team.

Kentucky is four-wide at backup quarterback. This is a battle that could go in any direction after a busy roster-building offseason.