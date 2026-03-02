Kentucky's ball security will be key against Texas A&M's full-court press

The Big Blue Nation will get its first true taste of Bucky Ball when Kentucky heads to College Station on Tuesday night.

For those not yet familiar with what Bucky Ball entails, it’s basically a style of play that embraces aggressive, non-stop action on both ends of the floor. Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan has brought this technique with him to the SEC after a successful five-year stint at Samford. The Aggies want to push the pace on offense while applying constant pressure on the other end — pressure that extends the full 94 feet of the court and includes plenty of trapping tactics.

“They press all game,” Kentucky senior guard Otega Oweh said of Texas A&M on Monday. “Off a make, off a miss, they’re gonna press off a free throw. So it’s like that physical, high-intensity game, that’s what it’s gonna be.”

Per Synergy, Texas A&M presses on 41.2 percent of its defensive possessions, a number that ranks second nationally. But keep in mind that the Aggies allow 0.896 points per possession out of the press, which is only in the 51st percentile, an average figure compared to the rest of Division I. What the full-court pressure allows McMillan’s group to do is force a ton of turnovers before the opposing offense can even cross halfcourt.

For Kentucky, that means taking care of the ball will be key in pulling out a road victory. That being said, ball security hasn’t exactly been the Wildcats’ strong suit as of late.

Kentucky has turned the ball over at least 10 times in its last five games, three of those coming as losses. During that span, UK has 71 assists to 63 turnovers. Mark Pope‘s crew is 5-8 this season with 11 or more turnovers and 14-2 with 10 or fewer. Kentucky did a better job of cutting down on the miscues in a blowout win over Vanderbilt a few days ago (16 assists, 10 turnovers), but Texas A&M is a team that will make you pay if you’re not too careful.

On the flip side, endless pressure in the backcourt should create opportunities for the Wildcats to run the floor if they can break past the initial layer.

“They’re gonna give us power plays,” Oweh added. “They’re a good defensive team, but when you press, you can get out of position a lot. We could just get downhill and they’re obviously gonna bring a couple people to the ball. So you get a lot of catch-and-shoot threes… We just have to capitalize on it.”

Breaking Texas A&M’s press and then getting into advantageous 3-on-2 or 2-on-1 opportunities could swing this game in Kentucky’s favor. There aren’t many teams in the country that generate more points out of fast breaks than the Wildcats. Oweh is excellent at getting to the rim in open space. Collin Chandler (shooting 57.1 percent from deep over his last five games) is the perfect player to benefit from open threes in transition.

After a red-hot 17-4 start to the season, Texas A&M has cooled off considerably, losing six of its last eight games, including two straight coming into Tuesday night. Opposing teams are figuring out how to exploit the Aggies’ press. Kentucky will look to continue that trend.

