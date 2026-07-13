Kentucky Baseball Outlook: What we know about the 2027 Bat Cats leaving the MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB Draft has come and gone. The 2027 Kentucky baseball team got better this weekend in Philadelphia.

There are still some major decisions to be made, and some key players/signees need to make some decisions about what they will do moving forward over the next two weeks, but we now have a strong feel for what Nick Mingione‘s 11th team in Lexington will look like. February is still a long way out but a huge offseason checkpoint has been reached.

Where does Kentucky sit? What’s the latest with draft picks who still need to sign? KSR is diving into it all right now post-draft. The vibes are positive for the Bat Cats as a team that can reach the postseason and do some damage has been built.

Miss anything this weekend? We’re diving into the draft results, the current roster, and what could happen over the next few weeks as the 2027 roster gets finalized.

Kentucky Draft Tracker

Player Team Draft Position Tyler Bell Colorado Rockies Round 1 (No. 10 overall) Jaxon Jelkin Philadelphia Phillies Round 4 (No. 135 overall) Jimmy Anderson Baltimore Orioles Round 5 (No. 142 overall) Robert Omidi Detroit Tigers Round 8 (No. 246 overall) Connor Mattison Minnesota Twins Round 16 (No. 467 overall) Cooper Corkrean Kansas City Royals Round 18 (No. 539 overall) Matt Ponatoski Cincinnati Reds Round 18 (No. 542 overall) Nile Adcock Atlanta Braves Round 20 (No. 592 overall)

— Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell became the second-highest pick in program history on Saturday when the Colorado Rockies took the switch-hitting middle infielder at No. 10 overall. That was just four years after the NL West franchise selected UK shortstop Ryan Ritter in the fourth round. Both players attended Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East in Greater Chicago. The Rockies like what is happening in Lexington. Bell is a great success story for UK as a top recruit who turned down a high draft position to play in college. It ends with a top-10 selection. That is something UK should both sell and advertise to prospects moving forward.

— The range felt very wide for Kentucky ace Jaxon Jelkin entering draft weekend. He ended up going on the high-end. Jelkin went off the board at No. 135 overall in the final pick of the fourth round. That’s a projected slot value of $558,400. That could be tough to turn down. Jelkin, 23, is coming off a career year and has been drafted twice before. This is clearly his best opportunity yet. There was real buzz that he could return to Lexington for another ride but this spot in the draft is likely too good to pass up.

— JUCO All-American Jimmy Anderson was all set to be the Bell replacement at shortstop and potentially a No. 2 or No. 3 hitter in Kentucky’s lineup. Kentucky’s transfer portal build seemed to indicate that Anderson would be coming to school. That is unlikely the case now. One year after the Baltimore Orioles spent a 19th round pick on Anderson, the AL East franchise came back and spent a fifth round pick on the right-handed slugger this weekend. The slot value is projected at $521,500. His baseball journey likely won’t include a stop in Lexington as planned.

— Signee Robert Omidi went off the board in the eighth round. The left-handed swinging infielder from Canada was considered the most likely member of the 2026 recruiting class to stick with an MLB franchise on draft weekend. The pick coming inside the top 10 rounds pretty much confirms that barring a big surprise.

— Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller quarterback and pitcher Matt Ponatoski has a decision to make. The blue-chip football recruit fell all the way until the 18th round when the hometown Cincinnati Reds spent a pick on the dual-sport star. Ponatoski has until July 27 to decide, but a decision will likely need to be made quicker than that. The 2026 Kentucky football team is already on campus and has been completing team activities ahead of fall camp. UK’s prized 2026 recruit will have some catching up to do. Logic seems to point to Ponatoski enrolling at UK, but it is hard to predict the slot number for the Reds if one or two draft picks do not sign. What we do know is that a final decision for Ponatoski is right around the corner.

Matt Ponatoski Watch: What we know as of July 13 (KSBoard)

— Connor Mattison and Cooper Corkrean were each surprise picks late on Sunday. The former served as both a starter and long reliever for Kentucky in 2026 after spending his first two seasons at Grand Canyon. The latter was a big transfer portal win for UK who brought both starting and closing experience as a lefty to the pitching staff in Lexington. Both were expected to have some big roles in UK’s bullpen. Losing both would sting and will require the Bat Cats to look at some additional help in the portal market.

Kentucky Retention Tracker

Player Position Year Hudson Brown 1B (6-6, 220) 4th Jayce Tharnish CF (6-3, 190) 4th Grayson Willoughby P (6-2, 195) 1st Ethan Hindle INF (6-1, 200) 4th Carson May C (6-2, 220) 1st

— Shortly after the season arrived, Kentucky first baseman Hudson Brown announced his return. That took some stress away from this draft weekend. The Southaven (Miss.) Northpoint Christian product slashed .333/.475/.553 with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 39 RBI, and 44 free passes across 200 plate appearances in 2026. Those numbers would’ve been much better if not for a 12-game absence that included three SEC series and two games against Louisville. Brown felt close to a guarantee to have been drafted between rounds 5-10 on Day 2. Instead, Kentucky knows they will have this left-handed bat in the middle of their lineup.

— Perhaps the biggest surprise on draft weekend occurred when Kentucky announced that starting center fielder Jayce Tharnish will return for year two in the Bluegrass. The 22-year-old slashed .351/.412/.506 with 13 doubles, three triples six home runs, 38 RBI, and 32 stolen bases as Kentucky’s leadoff hitter in 2026. That was a year after Tharnish hit .403 in the A-10. This is a plus-level defender at a priority position who was one of the best leadoff hitters in the SEC. Getting Tharnish back is a massive deal. The lineup (we’ll get to that soon) will simply fit better with No. 37 setting the table.

— Another draft surprise arrived on Sunday when Louisville (Ky.) Trinity standout Grayson Willoughby withdrew. Willoughby was recently named the National High School Player of the Year after leading his team to a dominant state title run. The in-state signee was a two-way standout for the Rocks, but is seen as a pitcher moving forward. Willoughby will be eligible for the 2028 MLB Draft after two years. The plan is for him to be an integral part of the UK pitching staff for those two years.

— Buzz indicated that infielder Ethan Hindle would likely return to Kentucky but the program had to get through the draft first. That’s exactly what happened when Hindle went undrafted on Sunday and confirmed his return to UK. The veteran earned starts at second, third, and designated hitter for the Bat Cats in 2026. The infielder finished the season slashing .306/.433/.617 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI across 251 plate appearances. The Wisconsin native led UK in doubles (19), triples (three), home runs (12), RBI (53), total bases (121), slugging percentage (.617), and walks (30). This third-year player became a force in the middle of UK’s lineup who produced against some top competition in the SEC. He will be asked to do the same in 2027.

— Kentucky catcher signee Carson May was seen as a draftable prospect entering the weekend but never came off the board on Sunday. The Kansas native will enroll at UK and immediately compete with Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts and Houston transfer Riley Jackson for the starting catcher position.

Luckett’s Projected Lineup

Order Player Position Bats 1 Jayce Tharnish CF R 2 Braxton Van Cleave RF L 3 Hudson Brown 1B L 4 Ethan Hindle 3B R 5 Riley Jackson C R 6 JP Peltier DH R 7 Alex Kelsey LF L 8 Caeden Cloud SS R 9 Owen Lee 2B L

— We know that Jayce Tharnish, Braxton Van Cleave, Hudson Brown, and Ethan Hindle are lineup locks that will appear at the top of the card. With Tharnish back in the leadoff spot from the right side, that opens up the No. 2 spot for Van Cleave to replace Bell. The first four feels like one of the best in college baseball.

— Expect a three-way battle at catcher between Riley Jackson, Brayden Ricketts, and Carson May. Jackson gets the early edge after slashing .271/.387/.512 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 29 RBI across 200-plus plate appearances in the Big 12 last season. Kentucky feels like a team that could be offense-driven in 2027. Jackson is currently the best offensive option at the catcher position. That could always change.

— Wright State transfer JP Peltier and Akron transfer Brody Chrisman look like the most likely designated hitter options. Chrisman will compete for the left field spot. Peltier could play corner outfield or in the infield. Peltier’s history with Kentucky hitting coach Chase Slone and 70 extra-base hits across 577 plate appearances in college baseball gives him the edge here, but this will be a tightly contested spot in the lineup.

— St. Joseph’s transfer Alex Kelsey becomes a fascinating piece for Kentucky to utilize with Tharnish’s return. The A-10 transfer could move over to left field and is no longer the favorite to leadoff for UK this spring. Instead, the Cats could have some speed and a strong on-base threat at the bottom of the lineup. Kelsey slashed .320/.458/.452 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 33 RBI, and 15 stolen bases over 253 plate appearances as a true freshman in 2025. Those numbers all improved as sophomore in 2026 with the left-handed hitter slashing .373/.489/.507. Kelsey finished the campaign with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 35 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. The transfer owns 33 career HBPs with a 12.9 percent career K rate with a 19.6 percent free pass rate. The outfielder gets on base, will take free passes, and has speed. Kelsey could consistently give the top of UK’s lineup some basepath traffic. This could be a development that helps this offense reach another level in 2027.

— Jimmy Anderson coming off the board creates a big opportunity for Caeden Cloud. The postseason got off the tracks but the young infielder consistently made some strong defensive plays at third base and has the chance to easily transition to shortstop. The whiff rate must improve at the plate but Cloud has raw power that can be valuable at the bottom of the lineup. Meanwhile, the addition of Tennessee Tech transfer Owen Lee becomes more important. The SEC is a big jump from the Ohio Valley, but Lee has shortstop experience, and could probably start at both second and third. The left-handed hitter has 21 career home runs over 461 plate appearances.

— Bench: Brody Chrisman (OF), Rob Czarniecki (OF), Ryan Foscolo (OF), Carson May (C), Kaden Powell (OF/1B), Brayden Ricketts (C)

An early look at the Kentucky pitching staff

Weekend Rotation: Nate Harris, Ben Cleaver (LHP), PJ Craig

Midweek/4th Starter: Grayson Willoughby

Bullpen: Chase Alderman, Joey Ansell (LHP), Burkley Bounds, Will Coleman (LHP), Leighton Harris (LHP), Kale Hammer (LHP), Logan Hastings, Cole McLean (LHP), Ryan Mullan, Cameron Owens, Matt Ponatoski, Will Pryor, Jack Sams, Aiden Smith, Logan Sorrel, Mason Snyder, Sammy Swank

— For this exercise, we are assuming that all draft picks outside of Matt Ponatoski sign. That means that Jaxon Jelkin, Connor Mattison, and Cooper Corkrean are long longer part of this pitching staff.

— Nate Harris and Ben Cleaver are currently trending to retain spots in the weekend rotation. The addition of Rider transfer PJ Craig become even more important with Jelkin likely departing the program. The Cats will need Craig’s ability to eat innings to translate to the SEC.

— Left-handed pitching options in the bullpen are much improved. True freshman Cole McLean and Seattle transfer Kale Hammer help provide more depth and could allow UK to become more matchup driven.

— Jack Sams is back after a strong debut. Maryland transfer Logan Hastings and Western Carolina transfer Mason Snyder were likely added to be backend options. The former does have starter experience and could become the 2027 version of Mattison. Those three feel like the the top late inning options as of now.

— How Kentucky handles Grayson Willoughby will be the most fascinating development for this staff. Is he good enough to be a weekend starter? Do they give him a year in the bullpen before making him a weekend starter in 2028? How that is handled will determine roles for the rest of the staff.

Post-Draft Outlook

The Kentucky baseball program leaves draft weekend with a positive outlook for the 2027 season. You cannot overstate the return of Jayce Tharnish, Hudson Brown, and Ethan Hindle on top of the retention of Braxton Van Cleave. There were some draft losses, but this lineup is legit, and could do some real damage against SEC competition. That feels like the strength of the team. That gets us to the pitching.

The likely loss of Jaxon Jelkin is a blow. Landing Rider transfer PJ Craig and getting Grayson Willoughby to campus will help but Kentucky could probably use more starter depth. The same is true for the backend of the bullpen after Connor Mattison and New Mexico transfer Cooper Corkrean were drafted late on Sunday.

The transfer portal is closed but there are still free agents available. Kentucky did not add Tharnish to the roster until July 21 last year. There is still time to address needs. Look for the Bat Cats to continue to build out the pitching staff as they look to complement a lineup that could be a handful to deal with in 2027.