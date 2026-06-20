Kentucky baseball adds commitment from Houston transfer Riley Jackson

Nick Mingione has added one of the top available players in the transfer portal.

Houston catcher Riley Jackson has committed to Kentucky baseball, he announced through his Instagram page on Saturday. Jackson, who also played at first base last season, is the second portal catcher to commit to the Bat Cats this offseason and the 11th new transfer addition.

A native of the Sunshine State, Jackson started his college career at Florida State before spending the last two seasons at Houston. A rising senior with one year of eligibility remaining, the right-handed hitter slashed .271/387/.512 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 29 RBIs this past season for the Cougars.

Jackson has been ranked as a top 20 portal player and is currently playing for Falmouth in the Cape Cod League.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits