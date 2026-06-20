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Kentucky baseball adds commitment from Houston transfer Riley Jackson

Zack Geoghegan
Zack Geoghegan@ZGeogheganKSR
6h0members liked this
Houston transfer catcher Riley Jackson | Houston Athletics
Houston transfer catcher Riley Jackson | Houston Athletics

Nick Mingione has added one of the top available players in the transfer portal.

Houston catcher Riley Jackson has committed to Kentucky baseball, he announced through his Instagram page on Saturday. Jackson, who also played at first base last season, is the second portal catcher to commit to the Bat Cats this offseason and the 11th new transfer addition.

A native of the Sunshine State, Jackson started his college career at Florida State before spending the last two seasons at Houston. A rising senior with one year of eligibility remaining, the right-handed hitter slashed .271/387/.512 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 29 RBIs this past season for the Cougars.

Jackson has been ranked as a top 20 portal player and is currently playing for Falmouth in the Cape Cod League.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYearMisc.
Brody ChrismanOF (6-3, 205)Zion (Ind.) CommunityPurdue | AkronRedshirt SeniorAll-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
JP PeltierIF/OF (6-3, 195)Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade JulienneWright StateSeniorAll-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
Kale HammerLHP (6-3, 200)Snohomish (Wash.) HighGonzaga | SeattleRedshirt JuniorMade 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
Logan HastingsRHP (6-0, 185)Huntingtown (Md.) HighMarylandJuniorMade 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
PJ CraigRHP (6-4, 220)Barnegat (N.J.) HighRiderRedshirt SeniorTwo-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
Owen LeeINF (6-0, 190)Trenton (Tenn.) PeabodyTennessee TechRedshirt JuniorShortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
Mason SnyderRHP (5-8, 175)Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin CountyBerry College (D-III) | Western CarolinaSeniorFormer D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
Alex KelseyOF (5-11, 185)Reading (Pa.) ExteterSaint Joseph’sJuniorAll A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
Brayden RickettsC (6-2, 210)Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine SecondaryIndianaRedshirt SophomoreLeft-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
Cooper CorkreanLHP (6-3, 200)Katy (Texas) Cinco RanchGalveston College | New MexicoSeniorFormer JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
Riley JacksonC (6-1, 205)Melbourne (FL) Eau GallieFlorida State | HoustonSeniorMade 98 college appearances at catcher and 1B in 3 seasons with 15 home runs over his last 2.

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2026-06-20
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