Kentucky will look to continue winning streak with some midweek MACtion

Kentucky baseball entered last week riding a four-game winning streak. That turned into a nine-game winning steak after the Bat Cats swept series with Eastern Kentucky and The Citadel. UK (14-2) will look to keep the good times rolling at home with a four-game homestand this week.

Before a huge SEC series arrives against an Alabama team off to a hot start, Kentucky will host Ball State for some midweek MACtion on Tuesday evening. Can this team bump this winning streak to double-digits? Avoiding a look ahead spot in the midweek will be needed.

This is what is ahead for Kentucky baseball.

Bases Loaded: Kentucky is rolling after another undefeated week

Bullpen will need to perform again in the midweek

Kentucky’s starting pitching was lights out over the first three weekend series of the season. The Wildcats got excellent starts and took some pressure off the bullpen. The hype was palpable. That went away against The Citadel.

Against an offense that was sputtering, Kentucky’s starting pitching struggled. The Bats got just 9.1 combined innings from their three starters and allowed 11 earned runs with eight walks.

The bullpen had to pickup the slack. They did just that.

After logging 10.1 innings and giving up two earned runs against Eastern Kentucky, the bullpen recorded 17.2 innings and gave up six earned runs against The Citadel. All of those runs occurred on Saturday. It was a lights out performance for the relievers.

Connor Mattison (4 appearances, 2-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12 IP, 14 K) and Jack Bennett (5 appearances, 1-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11 IP, 11 K) have become weekend mainstays. They very likely will not be used on Tuesday. Some others will need to be available. Depth could be stretched after Leighton Harris (5 appearances, 7.94 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 5.2 IP, 5 K) threw 31 pitches on Sunday.

Midweek starter Chase Alderman (3 starts, 5.56 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 11.1 IP, 9 K) has not lasted longer than four innings in a start this season. This bullpen will likely need to record some more outs on Wednesday. That hasn’t been a problem recently.

Bio Blast: Ball State Cardinals

The Ball State Cardinals have made four NCAA Tournament appearances. The five-time MAC champs have made the trip to Lexington in their most trips to the postseason. Rich Maloney has been there for a very long time.

The 61-year-old was at Ball State from 1996-02 before leaving for Michigan. The head coach led the Wolverines four NCAA Tournament appearances from 2005-08 with a super regional appearance in 2007 before leaving Ann Arbor after 10 seasons. Maloney resurfaced at Ball State and is now in year 21 overall in Muncie.

Maloney owns three Big Ten regular season titles and five MAC regular season titles. The veteran is a six-time conference coach of the year. Ball State has posted at least 36 wins in three consecutive seasons and finished 21-9 in MAC play last season before going 0-2 in the double-elimination tournament as a No. 3 seed. The former All-MAC infielder at Western Michigan is looking to lead Ball State back to the postseason again.

The Cardinals were picked to finish third in the MAC this preseason. Maloney’s club will be a contender for an NCAA Tournament bid. Ball State is off to a 7-7 start this season with two wins over St. John’s and a 2-1 record in conference play after taking the series against Western Michigan over the weekend.

Who To Watch For: Ball State Cardinals

These are the Ball State players to watch at KPP on Tuesday.

— Jacob Gillis (1B | R/R | 6-5, 240): The junior college transfer and Canada native leads Ball State in OPS (1.072), hits (18), home runs (four), and RBI (11). Gillis hits third in the lineup and has given a good offense some power to start the season.

— Brett Griffiths (SS | R/R | 6-0, 190): Another junior college transfer, Griffiths has moved up and down the lineup card for Ball State this season but is slashing .310/.375/.500 with a team-leading seven extra-base hits. Griffiths recorded a walk-off double over the weekend.

— Charlie Keller (RF | L/R | 6-1, 220): The Jacksonville State transfer is batting at the bottom of the order and is only hitting .179 in 45 plate appearances but Keller already has five extra-base hits with three home runs. The strikeout rate (28.9%) is high, but when Keller makes contact, he hits the ball hard.

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. Ball State

Another midweek has arrived. Kentucky will face a Ball State offense that can score some runs. Some offense could be needed on Wednesday night at KPP. First pitch moves to a different time this week. The game will be streaming.