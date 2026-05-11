Kentucky baseball will not play Northern Kentucky on Tuesday

Kentucky enters the final week of the 2026 college baseball regular season needing a win or two more on the resume. There will now be one less opportunity. That is not necessarily a bad thing.

The Bat Cats will no longer play a midweek game to close out the final few days of the season. Tuesday’s non-conference contest with Northern Kentucky has been canceled.

Schedule Change: Tuesday Night Game vs. NKU Cancelled – UK Athletics



Please follow link for details, including ticket information:https://t.co/H7bOEv9Di7 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 11, 2026

“Tuesday night’s game vs. NKU is cancelled in a mutual decision by both teams. Our team faced multiple extended delays over the weekend, extensive travel days and challenging rest and recovery periods. We play a critically important conference series beginning Thursday that demands putting our student-athletes in the best position possible for success,” UK wrote in a release.

Kentucky has moved up to No. 30 in RPI after going 1-2 against Florida. That is a five-spot jump from last week. The Bat Cats are now 7-8 in Quad 1 games with a non-conference RPI of No. 19 overall. Arkansas (No. 26) is a borderline Quad 1/Quad 2 opponent entering the weekend. UK is 4-4 in Quad 2 games. The Hogs are 4-3 in Quad 1 road games.

SEC teams with 13 conference wins historically receive bids to the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky’s other metrics currently hit the needed marks. UK seems to be just one win away from securing a fourth consecutive at-large postseason invitation.

The cancellation for the Northern Kentucky contest takes a Quad 4 game off the schedule. The Norse are sub-200 in RPI. A win wasn’t going to help Kentucky’s resume, but a loss would’ve done some real damage. Now the low reward, high risk game has been removed from the schedule. UK’s focus will now completely shift to Arkansas in the biggest series of the season.

On Deck: Arkansas

There are only three games left in the regular season. That final series of the season will take place at Kentucky Proud Park when the Bat Cats host Arkansas.

The Razorback have won three consecutive SEC series and are 15-6 since a five-game losing streak from March 27-April 2. The Hogs are playing their best baseball of the season and are fighting for a double-bye at the SEC Tournament. Arkansas owns the tiebreaker over Alabama and is a big weekend away from starting the run in Hoover as the No. 4 seed. This team has something to play for this weekend.

UK will look to use this weekend to its advantage by adding another quality win or two to the resume to secure an at-large bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.