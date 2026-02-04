Kentucky's catcher battle will extend into season

Devin Burkes is no longer walking through the door that leads into the Kentucky dugout at Kentucky Proud Park. The multi-year starter took over Kentucky’s starting catcher position at the end of his freshman season in in 2022 and never let go but eligibility still runs out in modern college athletics. Nick Mingione has a big void to replace. It sounds like one player may not be asked to completely replace Burkes.

We could see a full committee approach for the man behind the mask this season.

“Boy, do I miss him. Making me cry first question but when you spend five years with somebody, and somebody like him, two-time Mr. Wildcat,” Mingione said when asked about Kentucky’s catcher battle at media day. “The highest honor that I believe a student-athlete can win through the department.

“We got a good battle. We got three really talented catchers and they’re all going to play.”

Elon transfer Alex Duffey is a left-handed hitting catcher who slashed .349/.463/.479 with 17 extra-base hits and 41 walks last season when he earned second-team all-conference honors. Louisville transfer Tagger Tyson had 10 doubles in 94 plate appearances last season in a year where he made 18 starts at catcher in the ACC. Owen Jenkins is a true freshman who was a top-50 recruit coming out of Lexington (Ky.) Catholic. Each player bring something different to the table but each has had some flash moments on offense during their baseball careers.

Mingione plans to play them all. A committee approach will be the plan when the games begin next weekend.

“They’re all three going to play. We’re going to catch all three guys. They’re going to get opportunities and we’ll find ways to mix them in. I wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of them end up DHing some for us,” Mingione explained. “Really talented position where we have some of the depth maybe quite frankly that we haven’t had in my time here. So going to be a good battle and they continue to grow.”

After running Devin Burkes out behind the dish daily, there will be more variety for Kentucky at catcher this season. Two transfers are competing while a young and talented rookie could become the future at some point at this critical position for the Bat Cats.