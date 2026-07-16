Kentucky baseball commit Tristan Steger hit bombs in Barstool's Home Run Derby

One of the future stars of Kentucky Baseball made a surprise appearance on a popular Barstool series last night. Barstool After Dark held its Home Run Derby in Iowa, pitting Barstool personalities against one another on a local baseball field and streamed live on YouTube. The two-man format allowed each participant one teammate from outside the Barstool sphere, and the show’s host, Ohio’s Tate, snuck in UK commit Tristan Steger to a group headlined by former MLBer Jason Kipnis.

Only 17 years old, the Class of 2027 prospect and Chicago native immediately stood out in the group, as his much-older opponents demanded that he use the farther fence. Even in an amateur event built for beer-league softballers and podcasters, Steger flashed the lefty swing that has him on way-too-early draft boards.

The stream’s comments were funny. Among the many “Go Cats,” there were lines like “that little kid can ****** rope the ball” and “reply guys acting like this kid didn’t hit a 465 foot atomic missile.”

You can rewatch the whole thing here if you have three hours to kill and care to watch Barstool employees swing for the fences. Steger starts around the 38:30 mark and again at 2:56:00.

Shoutout to my teammate Tristan Steger on a hell of a performance tonight



Looking forward to our revenge tour after he finishes his senior year of high school (and probably gets drafted into the MLB) pic.twitter.com/6jV2oaMIb8 — Ohio’s Tate (@OhioTate) July 16, 2026

2027 Kentucky prospect @TSteger_17 was hitting bombs last night on Barstool After Dark.



Check out some bombs he's hit so far this year within the Synergy Amateur Video Database. https://t.co/O1HRKiehRy pic.twitter.com/6tyM2N4qWc — Synergy Baseball (@SST_Baseball) July 16, 2026

Prep Baseball on Tristan Steger

Over at Prep Baseball, Steger ranks as the No. 2 junior in the state of Illinois:

“The profile of being a left-handed hitting catcher is extremely valuable, and his bat continues to perform at a high clip while also showing high-level bat-to-ball abilities and power to the whole field. He will also be able to stick behind the plate at the next level with sufficient catch/throw abilities.”

He’s ranked No. 51 nationwide.

Go Cats.