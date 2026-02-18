Kentucky will play another Saturday doubleheader this weekend

Kentucky baseball will hit the road for a second time this weekend. Nick Mingione’s club will be looking to bounce-back after a tough home loss to Morehead State in the first midweek game of the season. The Bat Cats will need to play two again on Saturday.

Our second scheduled change of the season has occurred on the second weekend. Due to some freezing temperatures expected at Charles H. Braun Stadium, Kentucky and Evansville will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

🚨🚨 WEEKEND SCHEDULE UPDATE – We now will play a DH on Saturday at Evansville. First pitch at 1 p.m. ET/noon local with 45 minutes in between games. 🚨🚨



Friday's game remains unchanged. 4 ET/3 CT on ESPN+. This will be the second consecutive weekend we'll play a Saturday DH. pic.twitter.com/gLmU0xn1VH — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 18, 2026

Date Opponent Venue Time Feb. 20 (Friday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 4 p.m. ET Feb. 21 (Saturday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 1 p.m. ET Feb. 21 (Saturday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 45 minutes after first game

Kentucky rolled up some crooked numbers on the UNCG Baseball Stadium scoreboard and got quality starts from both Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris last weekend. The Bat Cats will look to keep that winning recipe on Saturday. It’s a officially doubleheader season.

Evansville (0-3) will host Kentucky for this three-game series. Head coach Wes Carroll is now in year 18 with the Purple Aces and led this Missouri Valley program to a Super Regional performance in 2024 before falling back to 17-37 (10-17) in 2025. Evansville started the season with three losses in a three-team series that featured Kennesaw State and Marshall. Carroll’s squad allowed 34 runs across three games. Evansville was picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley behind Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Murray State, and Illinois State.

The games should be available for streaming on ESPN+.

