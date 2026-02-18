Kentucky will play another Saturday doubleheader this weekend
Kentucky baseball will hit the road for a second time this weekend. Nick Mingione’s club will be looking to bounce-back after a tough home loss to Morehead State in the first midweek game of the season. The Bat Cats will need to play two again on Saturday.
Our second scheduled change of the season has occurred on the second weekend. Due to some freezing temperatures expected at Charles H. Braun Stadium, Kentucky and Evansville will play a doubleheader on Saturday.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time
|Feb. 20 (Friday)
|Evansville
|Charles H. Braun Stadium
|4 p.m. ET
|Feb. 21 (Saturday)
|Evansville
|Charles H. Braun Stadium
|1 p.m. ET
|Feb. 21 (Saturday)
|Evansville
|Charles H. Braun Stadium
|45 minutes after first game
Kentucky rolled up some crooked numbers on the UNCG Baseball Stadium scoreboard and got quality starts from both Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris last weekend. The Bat Cats will look to keep that winning recipe on Saturday. It’s a officially doubleheader season.
Evansville (0-3) will host Kentucky for this three-game series. Head coach Wes Carroll is now in year 18 with the Purple Aces and led this Missouri Valley program to a Super Regional performance in 2024 before falling back to 17-37 (10-17) in 2025. Evansville started the season with three losses in a three-team series that featured Kennesaw State and Marshall. Carroll’s squad allowed 34 runs across three games. Evansville was picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley behind Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Murray State, and Illinois State.
The games should be available for streaming on ESPN+.
Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule
|Game Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Feb. 20-21
|at Evansville
|Charles H. Braun Stadium
|Feb. 24
|vs. WKU
|Kentucky Proud Park
|Feb. 27-March 1
|vs. St. John’s
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 3
|at Eastern Kentucky
|Turkey Hughes Field
|March 4
|vs. Eastern Kentucky
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 6-8
|vs. The Citadel
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 10
|vs. Ball State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 13-15
|vs. Alabama
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 17
|vs. Marshall
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 19-21
|at Ole Miss
|Swayze Field
|March 24
|vs. Murray State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 27-29
|at LSU
|Alex Box Stadium
|March 31
|vs. Miami (Ohio)
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 3-5
|vs. Missouri
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 7
|vs. Louisville
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 10-12
|at Auburn
|Plainsman Park
|April 17-19
|vs. Vanderbilt
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 21
|at Louisville
|Jim Patterson Stadium
|April 24-26
|at South Carolina
|Founders Park
|May 1-3
|vs. Tennessee
|Kentucky Proud Park
|May 8-10
|at Florida
|Condron Ballpark
|May 12
|vs. Northern Kentucky
|Kentucky Proud Park
|May 14-16
|vs. Arkansas
|Kentucky Proud Park
