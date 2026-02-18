Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky will play another Saturday doubleheader this weekend

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky baseball will hit the road for a second time this weekend. Nick Mingione’s club will be looking to bounce-back after a tough home loss to Morehead State in the first midweek game of the season. The Bat Cats will need to play two again on Saturday.

Our second scheduled change of the season has occurred on the second weekend. Due to some freezing temperatures expected at Charles H. Braun Stadium, Kentucky and Evansville will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

DateOpponentVenueTime
Feb. 20 (Friday)EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium4 p.m. ET
Feb. 21 (Saturday)EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium1 p.m. ET
Feb. 21 (Saturday)EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium45 minutes after first game

Kentucky rolled up some crooked numbers on the UNCG Baseball Stadium scoreboard and got quality starts from both Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris last weekend. The Bat Cats will look to keep that winning recipe on Saturday. It’s a officially doubleheader season.

Evansville (0-3) will host Kentucky for this three-game series. Head coach Wes Carroll is now in year 18 with the Purple Aces and led this Missouri Valley program to a Super Regional performance in 2024 before falling back to 17-37 (10-17) in 2025. Evansville started the season with three losses in a three-team series that featured Kennesaw State and Marshall. Carroll’s squad allowed 34 runs across three games. Evansville was picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley behind Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Murray State, and Illinois State.

The games should be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule

Game DateOpponentVenue
Feb. 20-21at EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium
Feb. 24vs. WKUKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 27-March 1vs. St. John’sKentucky Proud Park
March 3at Eastern KentuckyTurkey Hughes Field
March 4vs. Eastern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
March 6-8vs. The CitadelKentucky Proud Park
March 10vs. Ball StateKentucky Proud Park
March 13-15vs. AlabamaKentucky Proud Park
March 17vs. MarshallKentucky Proud Park
March 19-21at Ole MissSwayze Field
March 24vs. Murray StateKentucky Proud Park
March 27-29at LSUAlex Box Stadium
March 31vs. Miami (Ohio)Kentucky Proud Park
April 3-5vs. MissouriKentucky Proud Park
April 7vs. LouisvilleKentucky Proud Park
April 10-12at AuburnPlainsman Park
April 17-19vs. VanderbiltKentucky Proud Park
April 21at LouisvilleJim Patterson Stadium
April 24-26at South CarolinaFounders Park
May 1-3vs. TennesseeKentucky Proud Park
May 8-10at FloridaCondron Ballpark
May 12vs. Northern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
May 14-16vs. ArkansasKentucky Proud Park

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-02-18