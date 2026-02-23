Kentucky baseball falls in latest Top 25 rankings following 2-2 week

Following a perfect 3-0 start to the season in Week 1, Kentucky baseball stumbled a couple of times in Week 2.

The Wildcats were moved down from No. 18 to No. 22 in D1Baseball’s updated Top 25 rankings, which were released on Monday. Kentucky played four games last week, first suffering a shocking 8-6 midweek loss to Morehead State at home. The Bat Cats would respond with back-to-back road wins against Evansville over the weekend, but dropped the final game of the series 1-0 in the second outing of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Kentucky is now 5-2 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday (4:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network) for an in-state showdown with Western Kentucky in Lexington. That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but has been moved back due to a cold weather forecast. The Wildcats will follow that up with a three-game weekend home series against St. John’s (1-6) beginning on Friday.

Kentucky is one of 12 (TWELVE!!!) teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked among this week’s Top 25. The SEC currently boasts six of the nation’s top 10 best teams. The Bat Cats begin conference play in mid-March, when they host No. 6 Alabama for a three-game series. UK is still without star shortstop Tyler Bell, who injured his shoulder in the season-opener and has not played since. There is currently no timetable for a potential return.