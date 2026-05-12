Kentucky's latest game cancellation could draw NCAA scrutiny ahead of Selection Monday

Kentucky enters the final week of the 2026 college baseball regular season needing a win or two more on the resume. There will now be one less opportunity.

The Bat Cats will no longer play a midweek game to close out the final few days of the season. Tuesday’s non-conference contest with Northern Kentucky has been canceled.

“Tuesday night’s game vs. NKU is cancelled in a mutual decision by both teams. Our team faced multiple extended delays over the weekend, extensive travel days and challenging rest and recovery periods. We play a critically important conference series beginning Thursday that demands putting our student-athletes in the best position possible for success,” UK wrote in a release.

That leaves just three games on the schedule this weekend against Arkansas. Kentucky enters this stretch ranked No. 30 in RPI and will host No. 26 Arkansas in what is currently a Quad 2 series but could be bumped up to Quad 1 if the Hogs move up just one spot. The Bat Cats are just one victory away from 13 SEC wins. That mark has historically led to at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament. However, the selection committee could take a different approach this year.

On May 6, NCAA Division I Baseball Committee chair and Florida State director of athletics Michael Alford sent an email out asking programs to stop canceling non-conference midweek games for RPI reasoning. The baseball subcommittee claims in this memo that canceling these types of games could impact an NCAA Tournament resume.

“As you are aware, when selecting teams for the championship, the championship subcommittee weighs all the available data and the complete body of work. The subcommittee has kept, and will continue to keep, a watchful eye on team schedules and any known reasons for any cancellation. During the subcommittee’s subjective evaluation of teams, games cancelled to avoid the impact on mathematical metrics will be discussed and could have a negative impact on the subcommittee’s evaluation of a team.”

Kentucky is very much on the bubble? Could this move impact their tournament status on Selection Monday? We’ll have to wait and see. The contest with Northern Kentucky was going to be a Quad 4 game. The Norse were the lowest-ranked RPI team on UK’s schedule. A loss would have made a big dent on the resume. A UK win would have done nothing. The Bat Cats won’t have to worry about that now but they could have to worry about how the committee views this practice if they leave the SEC Tournament firmly on the bubble.

On Deck: Arkansas