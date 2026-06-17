Kentucky will have strong presence at MLB Draft Combine

Roster-building season is off and running in college baseball. Kentucky has added nine players to the 2027 roster via free agency. The team is starting to come together but some other decisions have to be made. A big event that will help shape those decisions is just around the corner.

The MLB Draft Combine is a multi-day event from June 23-26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Top draft-eligible high school and college players are invited to the event to complete medical evaluations, interview with MLB organizations, and do athletic testing. Think what the NFL does every year in Indianapolis. Kentucky will be well represented at this year’s event with two current players and three high school signees receiving invitations.

Tyler Bell (@BellTyler28) and Jaxon Jelkin (@jaxonj24) attending 2026 MLB Draft Combine.



Signees slated to participate:

IF Robert Omidi (@robert_omidi)

RHP Grayson Willoughby (@GWilloughby24)

IF Matt Ponatoski (@mattponatoski) — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 16, 2026

— Tyler Bell: The former second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft is eligible again after a two-year stint at Kentucky. Bell slashed .314/.438/.556 over two years at Kentucky with 19 home runs, 75 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. There is plenty of top-10 buzz for the switch hitting middle infielder.

— Jaxon Jelkin: The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher put his best season together at Kentucky in 2026 after coming off Tommy John surgery. Jelkin earned All-SEC honors as he led the Bat Cats in wins (eight), starts (15), complete games (two), innings (97), and strikeouts (106). Jelkin will turn 24 years old before the 2027 season and has already been drafted twice.

— Robert Omidi: The Canada native could continue what has been a strong pipeline north of the border for Kentucky baseball. This left-handed swinging middle infielder played for Canada’s Junior National Team last summer.

— Grayson Willoughby: The Louisville (Ky.) Trinity pitcher won Mr. Baseball and led his team to a state title as a senior. The Shamrocks were considered one of the best high school teams in the country this spring. Willoughby leaves Shelbyville Road with back-to-back state championship rings and a decision to make this summer. This is a potential top-100 draft prospect with a 97 mph fastball.

— Matt Ponatoski: This four-star quarterback commit was also a high-level baseball player at Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller. Ponatoski recently went on record to say that his top goal was to become a professional baseball player as soon as possible. That makes this an interesting situation heading into the draft. Ponatoski could be a backup quarterback and bullpen arm in Lexington next year or be playing minor league ball somewhere. The combine is a big event for him.

Kentucky infielder Ethan Hindle and center fielder Jayce Tharnish also have draft decisions to make. Neither was invited to this showcase event. The MLB Draft takes place from July 11-12 in Philadelphia. After the picks are in, players can then decide whether they want to sign with a team or continue their playing careers at UK.

Some huge decisions that could determine the ceiling for the Bat Cats in 2027 are on the horizon.