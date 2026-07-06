Where Kentucky players rank heading into 2026 MLB Draft

Welcome to MLB Draft week. At the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, every organization will participate in a 20-round draft where over 600 players will come off the board during an eventful All-Star weekend from Saturday-Sunday. The Kentucky baseball program will be active this weekend.

This showcase event will be televised by NBC with the first three rounds occurring on Saturday and the final 17 rounds taking place on Sunday. The Bat Cats will see a player come off the board very early in the opening round and could see action increase rounds 4-6 where current players and signees will come into draft range.

What should we expect this weekend? MLB.com has published its prospect big board with 250 players listed. There are five Kentucky players/signees in this this ranking.

10. Tyler Bell

The two-year starting shortstop who was a former second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2024 MLB Draft has received top-five buzz throughout the pre-draft process. Bell is projected to be Kentucky’s first opening round pick since 2019 and could end up becoming the highest draft pick in program history.

Tyler Bell’s MLB Draft stock keeps rising

167. Jaxon Jelkin

The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher is set to become a three-time MLB Draft pick on Sunday. Kentucky’s ace was a 14th-round pick in 2023 and a ninth-round pick in 2024. Jelkin is currently a fifth or sixth-round projection with this ranking. MLB.com reports that the 23-year-old was “dismissed from Nebraska as a freshman in 2022 and teams are still wary of his makeup” entering this draft. However, Jelkin is coming off a terrific season and has real stuff. The big right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and an impressive curveball owns one of the widest draft ranges in this class.

200. Grayson Willoughby

The Louisville (Ky.) Trinity standout was just named the National Player of the Year after leading his team to a dominant state title run. Willoughby was a two-way standout for the Rocks but is seen as a pitcher with a good fastball and changeup. That latter has a chance to become a dominant pitch. Willoughby would be eligible for the 2028 MLB Draft after two years at UK similar to Bell. A decision about his baseball future will need to be made after this draft.

‘26 Grayson Willoughby (@GWilloughby24)



Upbeat tempo & is a smooth mover down the mound.



Willoughby has worked in & out well tonight, gets ahead early w/ the FB.



FB: 94-97mph 98×1

SK: 90-92mph

SL: 80-81mph

CH: 78-79mph@UKBaseball Commit @ShooterHunt || @CTrinkle23 ||… https://t.co/RDdcppaaRS pic.twitter.com/a8PgtM5KF2 — Prep Baseball Kentucky (@PrepbaseballKY) June 5, 2026

208. Robert Omidi

The infielder from Canada has some tantalizing offensive potential making him an intriguing prospect in this draft. Omidi, 18, hits from the left side and has flashed raw power throughout his rise as a prospect. The Kentucky signee could play multiple infield positions with a permanent home at second or third most likely.

209. Matt Ponatoski

The two-way star at Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller is signed to play both quarterback and pitcher at Kentucky. Will he make it to campus? Ponatoski was a shortstop-first for his prep career but is seen as a pitcher despite throwing just 30-plus innings over his final two seasons of high school baseball. The scouting report calls Ponatoski “a project with upside” entering this draft. Current buzz indicates that the quarterback could be leaning pro baseball with his draft decision. Would a fall in this draft prevent that? We’ll find out this weekend.

Unranked

Kentucky starting infielder Ethan Hindle, junior college signee Jimmy Anderson, high school catcher signee Carson May, and the entire transfer portal class were all outside of this top-250. That does not mean that they won’t get drafted. Many will be selected at some point on Sunday. They will each need to make a decision about their baseball future after. These decisions will shape the 2027 Kentucky roster and ultimately determine the ceiling of Nick Mingione‘s next team.

A huge weekend for the program is on deck.