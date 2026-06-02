Morgantown Madness: Takeaways from a wild regional where Kentucky's season ends

I pulled into Morgantown on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. on the East Coast to jump on KSR’s weekly episode of Happy Hour. I’m leaving Morgantown on Tuesday morning just over 48 hours away from the next episode of KSR’s Happy Hour. We went on quite a ride in Country Roads land.

Kentucky’s season came to an end in a crushing 6-5 defeat to No. 16 national seed West Virginia on Monday night. I’m not sure it was as gut-wrenching as UK’s Sunday night loss that included a blown 9-6 lead in the ninth inning. The Bat Cats had the Mountaineers on the ropes twice and couldn’t seal the deal. That ends the run for this team and sets the stage for another offseason just as transfer portal activity is picking up steam. But it’s time to wrap up this campaign before moving to the upcoming offseason.

I’m running on fumes in a Morgantown hotel just down the road the basketball arena that Kevin Knox went nuts in eight years ago. There is a lot on my mind. So I’m going to drop it all right now. These are my five biggest takeaways from a fun –and exhausting week — of high-leverage baseball in this Big 12 town.

Luckett’s takeaways from a wild weekend-plus in Morgantown

1. Morgantown was a great host

You don’t need me to tell you this if you watched the game on television. Kendrick Family Ballpark is a terrific venue with a minor league feel but has some certain features that make it a unique college environment. The hill on the side became one of the biggest talking points of regional weekend and the West Virginia crowds were outstanding. The whole town turned out for the event and you felt like you were going to a big-time game. There were tailgates and legitimate buzz both in and outside of the ball park.

Morgantown and West Virginia University put on a great event with terrific hospitality. They were treated to an elite weekend of baseball.

2. Kentucky and West Virginia just play bangers

Kentucky beat West Virginia 10-0 in the elimination round of the 2023 Lexington Regional. The Bat Cats advanced to the super regional that season. UK won the first battle. West Virginia took the next two battles. That first game was nothing like the last four games we’ve seen these two teams plays.

West Virginia won a pair of one-run games in the Clemson regional last year to advance to the super regional that were decided in the ninth inning. Kentucky returned favor when consecutive RBI singles from Luke Lawrence and Hudson Brown broke an 8-8 tie in the eighth inning and ultimately led to an 11-9 Kentucky win. West Virginia responded with a five-run ninth inning on Sunday to erase a 9-6 Kentucky lead. Kentucky the bounced back with a four-run eighth inning to turn a 5-1 game into a 5-5 tie on Monday night that West Virginia would ultimately win in the 10th inning.

These two teams play a similar style of baseball combined with a refuse to lose attitude. The competitive makeup is strong with both clubs and that led to the heroics we saw play out on the turf in Morgantown. Unfortunately, UK has been on the wrong side of nearly all the close games as the Cats are now 1-4 against the Mountaineers over the last five meetings. But there is no denying that these two create electric baseball that turns into absolute chaos in the late innings.

3. Kentucky had no answers for Armani Guzman

Armani Guzman won the Clemson regional MVP honors in 2025. Part of the reason he won that award was due to a 8-12 finish at the plate. Six of those hits occurred against Kentucky. He continued to torment the Cats one year later.

THE MOMENT, THE MAGIC, THE MEMORIES ✨



Armani Guzman with a WALK OFF to secure WVU's spot in the Supers!! #RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN2 / @WVUBaseball pic.twitter.com/DsRvYklzM5 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 2, 2026

Guzman finished the Morgantown regional 10-22 at the plate and recorded the walk off hit that will be shown everywhere in the West Virginia baseball facility for years to come. The utility player who started games at first base and right field during the postseason was constantly getting on base and then creating havoc with his speed. Guzman scored six runs over the three games against UK over these last three days and was a major reason why West Virginia edge out Kentucky. He changed the game when he was in the box and at the plate.

D’Andre Swift, Chris Lofton, Trey Burton, and Elston Turner were some recent competitors who randomly — and repetitively — torched Kentucky. Guzman belongs on that list. He tormented the Cats this weekend. West Virginia doesn’t win any of these close games without him.

4. The team’s biggest flaw prevented a super regional

Jaxon Jelkin had a terrific year all season for Kentucky. The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher consistently produced against some of the best teams in college baseball and might be the biggest reason why this UK team made the NCAA Tournament. He did it all for the Cats and tried to help in the final game of the season after throwing 98 pitches on Friday, but didn’t have his best stuff in Morgantown or the SEC Tournament. It’s fair to wonder if he was worn down. Kentucky had to ride him as far as he could take them because the rest of the staff simply struggled all year.

Both Nate Harris and Ben Cleaver had issues putting good starts together against SEC competition. The former dealt with injuries and the latter just never found his 2025 form. That created trickle down problems for the rest of the staff.

UK could just never find any answers.

Kentucky finished the season 0-9 in rubber match games in 2026. Just hovering around .500 there changes the season in a massive way. The Cats are hosting if not for this fatal flaw. The flaw was there because the pitching staff simply was not good enough this season. Jack Bennett and Nile Adcock ended the year on a high note with strong performances in the NCAA Tournament, but they had ups and downs throughout the season. The rest of the bullpen collectively had more downs than ups. Pitching ultimately held this team back. The inability to get three outs on Sunday costed the team a super regional berth. The Cats likely aren’t on the road for the regional round if the pitching performed better.

This was a flaw for Kentucky all season that didn’t go away in Morgantown. Despite an inspired performance on Monday, UK didn’t get enough productive pitching to win a regional.

5. Sunday’s loss will be incredibly hard to forget

Kentucky’s effort on Monday was both inspiring and surprising. Almost everyone thought this team was dead in the water after a ninth inning meltdown on Sunday night. It says a lot that this team got of the mat. This club has real resiliency and the fight and togetherness shown both this weekend and throughout the season shows that Nick Mingione has a program with a rock-solid culture. That will give UK a chance to have a special season sooner rather than later.

That doesn’t make Sunday’s loss any easier to swallow.

Kentucky does not have much baseball tradition but that loss is one that will be talked about for quite some time. On the other end, it will be discussed forever on the West Virginia side with much signage in the stadium and plastered on the wall of the baseball facility in the near future. UK blew a golden opportunity.

This team had flaws but this year was a perfect example of why you just need to be in the fight yearly to give yourself as many swings as possible. A path opened to host a super regional. A surprise run to Omaha was on the table. Runs like that, no matter how they develop, can can change the future outlook of your program. Kentucky missed a golden chance to do something special in June and potentially boost the program’s national profile.

Another opportunity will arise for this program. That’s true for everyone who can over around .500 or so better in the SEC. But that doesn’t make this sting any less. UK was about to have a moment. It was taken away by a crazy West Virginia comeback. One can call that a tough pill to swallow.

It might be the most painful loss in program history.