Kentucky earns fourth consecutive bid to NCAA Tournament

Kentucky was riding the bubble wave for most of the last few weeks. Things got intense over the last week after a one-and-done performance at the SEC Tournament. The wait finally ended on Memorial Day when the Bat Cats received some good news from the selection committee.

Nick Mingione‘s program is headed back to the postseason. The Bat Cats have received an at-large bid for a fourth consecutive year. Kentucky will open play in the West Virginia regional. UK will face Wake Forest in the opening round.

Kentucky (31-21, 13-17) reached the key baker’s dozen wins mark in the SEC and got there by asking staff ace Jaxon Jelkin to record a six-out save against Arkansas. That along with strong metrics (No. 37 in RPI, No. 30 in DSR, No. 31 strength of schedule) and six top-20 wins helped them when compared to the rest of the bubble. There was plenty of chatter about UK’s 2-8 series record in conference play that included outright losses to four teams outside of the field (LSU, Missouri, Vanderbilt, South Carolina), but the overall body of work and sweep avoidance ultimately kept UK above the cut line. This was a close call but Mingione’s team checked off just enough boxes.

“We beat the best teams. If you look at our resumé,” Mingione said at the SEC Tournament. “In order to be considered one of the best teams, you have to beat them.

Now the Bat Cats will hit the road for the second season in a row to play in a regional. Kentucky knocked out host Clemson last year despite losing two close games to No. 2 seed West Virginia. The Cats will attempt to make some more noise in a regional this year where they could have the best starting pitcher (Jelkin) and the best overall player (Tyler Bell).

It’s time for some postseason baseball.

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