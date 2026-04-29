NCAA Tournament Resume Rundown: Kentucky is officially on the bubble

Kentucky is now 9-13 over the last 22 games since sweeping Alabama. The Wildcats have officially gone from a projected host at the beginning of SEC play to squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble after six consecutive series losses in league play. To say this is a big three-week stretch for Nick Mingione’s squad would be an understatement.

In the latest bracket projections from Baseball America and D1 Baseball, Kentucky was among first team left out. UK was just behind Vanderbilt in both bracket projections. The Commodores just took the series against the Bat Cats in Lexington.

There is time to make up ground. With three Quad 1 series remaining on the schedule, UK might must be a series win away from securing an at-large spot. That is easier said than done when you consider that this baseball team is riding a long series losing streak in conference play.

Kentucky’s Team Sheet

Kentucky (27-15, 9-12) has fallen to No. 35 in RPI. That is one spot ahead of Gonzaga and one spot behind Virginia Tech. The latter is also on the bubble with the Wildcats. UK is simply lacking win volume at the moment while some of the Quad 3 and Quad 4 defeats start to pile up.

Kentucky’s non-conference RPI (No. 24) remains in very good shape. That will help on Selection Monday. So will the winning Quad 1 record. Where UK could get in trouble is with the other quadrants. The Bat Cats have a losing Quad 2 record and a high volume of losses in Quad 3 and Quad 4. That series loss to Missouri really stings right about now. Luckily, the remaining games will present some opportunities.

No. 15 Florida (road) and No. 29 Arkansas (home) are all slated to be Quad 1 series as of now. No. 32 Tennessee (home) will be a Quad 2 series this weekend. The Cats have a chance to boost the left two quandrants.

Kentucky has been scuffling but there are plenty of opportunities remaining to improve the resume with seven of the final 10 games occurring at home. The magic number has historically been 13 SEC wins for an at-large bid. UK’s non-conference RPI tagged with this should be good enough to get the Bat Cats over the hump if they can get there. That means a 4-5 or better finish in conference play.

The final push for a postseason bid starts now.