KSR Rapid Reaction: Kentucky baseball will play in another NCAA Tournament

The road to Omaha will officially begin this weekend. There will be 64 teams competing for eight spots at the College World Series. Kentucky will be one of those teams.

The Bat Cats have now made a school-record four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Despite a long ride on the bubble, Kentucky remained above the cut line. Now it’s time for some postseason baseball.

Jeff Drummond is joining yours truly for another Rapid Reaction over on the KSR YouTube Channel. It’s time to recap the bubble, why Kentucky made the tournament, and what is ahead for the Bat Cats this weekend in the Morgantown regional. Can this Bat Cats team make another run in the postseason? Let’s discuss.

The baseball postseason starts right now. KSR will be here every step of the way to provide nonstop coverage as Kentucky baseball looks to make a run after just staying above the bubble cut line.

Smash that play button.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.

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