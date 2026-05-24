What we know about Kentucky's bid chances on Championship Sunday

We are one sleep away from Selection Monday in the college baseball world. Championship Sunday has arrived. Today is highlighted by showdown between Arkansas-Georgia (SEC), North Carolina-Georgia Tech (ACC), and Oregon-UCLA (Big Ten). None of those really matter to Kentucky.

The Bat Cats are on bubble watch. There have been some bid stealers over the weekend. The Citadel (SoCon) and the winner of UC San Diego/Cal Poly (Big West) will receive at-large bids. Meanwhile, Mercer and UC Santa Barbara are each receiving serious at-large interest. The same is true in the Sun Belt where Southern Miss and Louisiana will play for the at-large bid but multiple other teams are in the conversation for the final at-large bids. Where does that leave Kentucky?

D1 Baseball has provide a new bracket projection on Sunday. Kentucky is the No. 63 overall team in the field. There’s only one spot between the Bat Cats and the cut line. NC State receives the final bid in this projection. UK is just behind TCU and East Carolina. Mercer, Troy, Pittsburgh, and Texas State are the first four teams out. UK has been placed in the North Carolina regional and will play Missouri State to open up the tournament.

Baseball America has also posted a new bracket projection update. Kentucky is bid No. 64 in this projection. That means the Wildcats are the final team in the field. Texas State, East Carolina, and Mercer were just ahead of UK. Troy, TCU, Pittsburgh, and Michigan were the first four teams out.

On3 has Kentucky as the first team out behind TCU, East Carolina, Mercer, and Virginia Tech.

Kentucky is on the edge right now no matter how you shake it. With no more bubble games left this weekend, this will all come down to how the committee decides how to separate the teams when handing out the final few at-large bids.

KSR is taking a closer look at the resumes.

Kentucky’s Team Sheet

Bubble Breakdown

Mercer (44-15, 15-6)

RPI: 28

DSR: 44

Non-Conference RPI: 43

Strength of Schedule: 117

Quad 1: 1-6

Quad 2: 9-7

Quad 3/Quad 4: 34-2

Troy (32-29, 17-13)

RPI: 35

DSR: 50

Non-Conference RPI: 38

Strength of Schedule: 8

Quad 1: 7-11

Quad 2: 5-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 20-14

Kentucky (31-21, 13-17)

RPI: 37

DSR: 30

Non-Conference RPI: 14

Strength Of Schedule: 30

Quad 1: 7-8

Quad 2: 7-5

Quad 3/Quad 4: 17-8

Pittsburgh (33-24, 11-19)

RPI: 38

DSR: 46

Non-Conference RPI: 48

Strength of Schedule: 25

Quad 1: 10-13

Quad 2: 4-2

Quad 3/Quad 4: 19-9

UC Santa Barbara (38-18, 22-8)

RPI: 39

DSR: 43

Non-Conference RPI: 9

Strength of Schedule: 82

Quad 1: 4-6

Quad 2: 4-1

Quad 3/Quad 4: 32-11

East Carolina (35-22-1, 17-10)

RPI: 41

DSR: 35

Non-Conference RPI: 54

Strength of Schedule: 44

Quad 1: 3-7

Quad 2: 5-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 27-11

Texas State (36-24, 16-14)

RPI: 42

DSR: 59

Non-Conference RPI: 28

Strength of Schedule: 31

Quad 1: 6-11

Quad 2: 6-3

Quad 3/Quad 4: 24-10

Virginia Tech (30-24, 15-15)

RPI: 43

DSR: 24

Non-Conference RPI: 72

Strength of Schedule: 13

Quad 1: 7-13

Quad 2: 6-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 17-7

TCU (33-21, 17-13)

RPI: 46

DSR: 33

Non-Conference RPI: 51

Strength of Schedule: 58

Quad 1: 6-12

Quad 2: 5-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 22-5

NC State (32-22, 14-16)

RPI: 52

DSR: 37

Non-Conference RPI: 95

Strength of Schedule: 32

Quad 1: 5-11

Quad 2: 8-5

Quad 3/4: 19-6

Michigan (34-23, 17-13)

RPI: 53

DSR: 63

Non-Conference RPI: 65

Strength of Schedule: 64

Quad 1: 4-11

Quad 2: 7-3

Quad 3/Quad 4: 23-10

Mercer and Troy both have a better RPI than Kentucky. However, the Bat Cats as a better ranking in DSR and a better winning percentage in Quad 1 and Quad 2. Most projections have UC Santa Barbara in the tournament with ease but the resume is similar with some bubble teams here. TCU is in a better spot in some projections but a 6-12 Quad 1 mark and a sub-40 RPI could put the Horned Frogs in a tricky situation on Monday. UK appears to have a better resume than Texas State, NC State, and Michigan. East Carolina could secure an at-large bid on Sunday in the American Championship to take them off the bubble. UTSA (No. 49 in RPI, No. 36 in DSR, only 2 Quad 1 wins) will likely enter the bubble conversation if ECU wins.

We’ve got about 9-10 teams battling for what appears to be the final 4-6 spots. Someone is going to get left out. A few teams will secure the final bids. We’ll find out officially on Monday. ESPN2 will broadcast the selection show. The party gets started at 2 p.m. ET.