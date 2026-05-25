Kentucky is above bubble cut line in final NCAA Tournament projections

Welcome to Selection Monday. At high noon, the bracket reveal show will go live on ESPN2. The committee released the regional hosts but we will find out where everyone is headed and what the seed list is on Memorial Day. We will also find out who was added on the bubble and who was left out.

Kentucky is currently above the cut line the final bracket projections.

What we know leaving Championship Sunday

D1 Baseball has Kentucky at No. 63 overall in a final projection. The Bat Cats trail Troy and NC State but are ahead of Mercer. UTSA, TCU, Texas State, and Pittsburgh are the first four teams out. UK was placed in the Southern Miss regional and would face Wake Forest in the opening round.

Baseball America has Kentucky at No. 62 overall in a final projection. The Bat Cats trail Troy but are ahead of Mercer and UTSA. NC State, Texas State, TCU, and Pittsburgh were the first four teams out. UK was placed in the UCLA regional and would face Liberty in the opening round.

On3 has Kentucky as the last team in the tournament in a final projection. The Bat Cats trail TCU, Mercer, and Virginia Tech on the bubble. Texas State, NC State, UTSA, and High Point were the first four teams out. UK was placed in the Kansas regional and would face Wake Forest in the opening round.

The consensus seems to be that Kentucky is a bubble team but just above the cut line. Where the Bat Cats could be seeded is anyone’s guess.

Final Takeaways

— TCU was mostly seen as a lock to make the field until the final projections. It seems like the Horned Frogs may have went from right side to wrong side due to what happened in the Sun Belt. This Big 12 team was just 6-12 in Quad 1 and sub-40 in RPI. They were the biggest loser in the final projections.

— East Carolina winning the American Conference potentially makes that a one-bid league. UTSA is sub-50 in RPI and only has three Quad 1 wins and a sub-100 strength of schedule. The Pirates sneaking out a 1-0 win on Championship Sunday could have given an extra bid to the large pile of bubble teams.

— Mercer is perhaps the most interesting team entering the Selection Show. The Bears bowed out early in the SoCon Tournament but own a terrific RPI (No. 28) and a boatload of wins (44-15). However, this mid-major is just 1-4 in Quad 1 and is .500 in Quad 2 (9-9) with a sub-100 strength of schedule. Is that RPI score and overall body of work enough to keep Mercer above the rest of the bubble?

— The Sun Belt Conference had a tournament that helped all about all of their members. Southern Miss clinched the automatic bid but all of the bubble teams helped themselves. Troy seems positioned to be the big winner. The Trojans are just three games over .500 (32-29) but sit at No. 35 in RPI with seven Quad 1 wins and a winning Quad 2 record (5-3). Troy played a top-10 schedule with victories over Alabama, Georgia, and Southern Miss. All of that adds up. The Trojans look set to receive an at-large bid.

— Kentucky has seven Quad 1 wins, a winning Quad 2 record, and a rock-solid metrics across the board. Those three factors have kept the Bat Cats above the cut line all week once The Citadel series went from Quad 3 to Quad 2. That should equal a fourth consecutive at-large bid for this SEC program.

Bubble Breakdown

Mercer (44-15, 15-6)

RPI: 28

DSR: 44

Non-Conference RPI: 43

Strength of Schedule: 118

Quad 1: 1-4

Quad 2: 9-9

Quad 3/Quad 4: 34-2

Troy (32-29, 17-13)

RPI: 35

DSR: 51

Non-Conference RPI: 38

Strength of Schedule: 8

Quad 1: 7-12

Quad 2: 5-3

Quad 3/Quad 4: 20-14

Kentucky (31-21, 13-17)

RPI: 37

DSR: 30

Non-Conference RPI: 14

Strength Of Schedule: 31

Quad 1: 7-8

Quad 2: 7-5

Quad 3/Quad 4: 17-8

Pittsburgh (33-24, 11-19)

RPI: 39

DSR: 46

Non-Conference RPI: 47

Strength of Schedule: 26

Quad 1: 7-13

Quad 2: 7-3

Quad 3/Quad 4: 19-8

Virginia Tech (30-24, 15-15)

RPI: 42

DSR: 25

Non-Conference RPI: 71

Strength of Schedule: 14

Quad 1: 7-13

Quad 2: 6-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 17-7

Texas State (36-24, 16-14)

RPI: 43

DSR: 59

Non-Conference RPI: 28

Strength of Schedule: 32

Quad 1: 6-11

Quad 2: 5-3

Quad 3/Quad 4: 25-10

TCU (33-21, 17-13)

RPI: 46

DSR: 34

Non-Conference RPI: 51

Strength of Schedule: 58

Quad 1: 6-12

Quad 2: 5-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 22-5

NC State (32-22, 14-16)