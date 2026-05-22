The Citadel's SoCon run bolsters Kentucky's NCAA Tournament resume

Kentucky is playing the long waiting game until Selection Monday. Despite sitting at home and not playing baseball games, the Wildcats have a resume that is slowly improving. How is that the case? Some good stuff is happening for UK at the Southern Conference Tournament.

The Citadel is coming up clutch.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND ➡️🏆



The Bulldogs punch their ticket into their first @SoConSports finals since 2013 behind a decisive 14-4 run-rule victory over top-seeded Mercer!#jOURney pic.twitter.com/7ISsbeXnq1 — The Citadel Baseball (@CitadelBaseball) May 22, 2026

The No. 5 seed advanced to the SoCon Championship on Friday with a 14-4 win over No. 1 seed Mercer. The Bulldogs have knocked off the best team in the league twice in Greenville. That means that the SoCon could be a two bid league this year if Mercer receives an at-large invitation and the champion receives the automatic bid. Kentucky doesn’t want to see too many bid stealers but this development has helped the Cats.

The Citadel (34-24, 11-10) is now up to No. 45 in RPI. That makes the early March series sweep a Quad 2 for Kentucky. UK has bolstered their resume because of this postseason run by the Bulldogs.

Kentucky is now 7-8 in Quad 1 with six top-15 RPI wins along with a winning record in Quad 2 (7-5). The Bat Cats moved up one RPI spot from Thursday and still sit in good shape when comparing their team sheet to other bubble resumes. Baseball America has UK as one of the last four teams in in the latest projection. The Bat Cats are behind TCU but ahead of East Carolina and Texas State. Troy, NC State, Michigan, and Miami (Ohio) are the first four teams out. The tournament run starts in the Southern Miss region where UK would play No. 2 seed Wake Forest in the opening round. D1 Baseball also has UK as one of the last four teams in. The Bat Cats are behind East Carolina but ahead of NC State and Mercer. Texas State, Troy, Michigan, and Kent State are the first four teams out. UK’s tournament run would start in the Florida State regional where the Bat Cats would play No. 2 seed Oklahoma State in the opening round

Kentucky has a clear resume case over the rest of the bubble.

Bubble Breakdown

Mercer (44-15, 15-6)

RPI: 28

DSR: 39

Non-Conference RPI: 44

Strength of Schedule: 117

Quad 1: 1-4

Quad 2: 9-9

Quad 3/Quad 4: 34-2

Kentucky (31-21, 13-17)

RPI: 36

DSR: 31

Non-Conference RPI: 14

Strength Of Schedule: 29

Quad 1: 7-8

Quad 2: 7-5

Quad 3/Quad 4: 17-8

Texas State (36-22, 16-14)

RPI: 37

DSR: 50

Non-Conference RPI: 29

Strength of Schedule: 34

Quad 1: 6-9

Quad 2: 5-3

Quad 3/Quad 4: 21-10

Troy (30-27, 17-13)

RPI: 39

DSR: 56

Non-Conference RPI: 39

Strength of Schedule: 11

Quad 1: 6-9

Quad 2: 4-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 20-14

East Carolina (34-21-1, 17-10)

RPI: 40

DSR: 35

Non-Conference RPI: 54

Strength of Schedule: 44

Quad 1: 3-7

Quad 2: 5-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 26-10

Miami, Ohio (38-17, 25-8)

RPI: 46

DSR: 77

Non-Conference RPI: 17

Strength of Schedule: 134

Quad 1: 4-6

Quad 2: 0-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 34-7

TCU (33-21, 17-13)

RPI: 47

DSR: 33

Non-Conference RPI: 53

Strength of Schedule: 57

Quad 1: 6-12

Quad 2: 5-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 22-5

Kent State (40-14, 24-9)

RPI: 50

DSR: 70

Non-Conference RPI: 8

Strength of Schedule: 175

Quad 1: 3-1

Quad 2: 7-6

Quad 3/Quad 4: 30-7

NC State (32-22, 14-16)

RPI: 51

DSR: 36

Non-Conference RPI: 91

Strength of Schedule: 26

Quad 1: 5-11

Quad 2: 8-5

Quad 3/4: 19-6

Michigan (34-23, 17-13)

RPI: 52

DSR: 62

Non-Conference RPI: 65

Strength of Schedule: 68

Quad 1: 4-10

Quad 2: 9-4

Quad 3/Quad 4: 21-9

Kentucky has the secod-best RPI, best DSR, and most Quad 1 wins of anyone on the bubble. UK also now owns a winning Quad 2 record like almost all of the bubble. Only two bubble teams played a tougher schedule than Kentucky. The Bat Cats are currently in solid shape as conference tournaments begin to wind down.

Multiple bid stealers could put Kentucky in a real tough spot but they appear to have the best resume on this bubble.