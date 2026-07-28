KSR Baseball
Kentucky baseball owns top-10 high school recruiting class
The Kentucky baseball program has added a dozen transfers to the roster this offseason. That class is top-10 caliber. It’s not the only high-end class joining Nick Mingione‘s program.
Following the MLB Draft deadline on Monday, Baseball America updated its recruiting rankings on Tuesday. The Bat Cats sit at No. 10 overall.
Vanderbilt (No. 1), LSU (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 3), Texas (No. 4), Mississippi State (No. 6), Florida (No. 7), and Arkansas (No. 9) join UK as eight SEC teams makeup the top-10. That is no surprise. The biggest development in Lexington is that the Bat Cats are both recruiting high school prospects and portal players at a high level.
Louisville (Ky.) Trinity right-handed pitcher Grayson Willoughby remains the top player in the class but Olathe (Kan.) East catcher Carson May, Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County left-handed pitcher Cole McLean, and Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech slugger Kaden Powell could all have major roles in 2027.
The transfer additions will get plenty of attention but Kentucky’s high school class will come to campus with high expectations as this program looks to continue its NCAA Tournament streak and eventually make another trip to Omaha.
Kentucky Baseball High School Class of 2026
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Misc.
|Joey Ansell
|LHP (6-6, 225)
|Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy
|Former West Virginia commit who flipped to Kentucky.
|Rob Czarniecki
|OF (6-1, 195)
|Chesterton (Ind.) High
|Right-handed hitting CF prospect with very good speed and a big arm.
|Carson May
|C (6-2, 220)
|Olathe (Kan.) East
|Top-250 recruit with raw power from the right side. Was considered a draftable prospect entering the 2026 MLB Draft.
|Cole McLean
|LHP (6-1, 180)
|Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County
|Former Tennessee commit who posted ridiculous high school numbers in Kentucky.
|Matt Ponatoski
|RHP (6-1, 205)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller
|Two-sport start who will play quarterback and baseball at Kentucky. Could also play middle infield. Has a fastball clocked in the high 90s.
|Kaden Powell
|OF (6-4, 250)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech
|Big corner outfielder who could move to first base. Left-handed bat with major power potential.
|Aiden Smith
|RHP (6-3, 180)
|Shelbyville (Ind.) High
|A young pitching prospect with a fastball, slider, and changeup.
|Logan Sorrel
|RHP (6-4, 210)
|Baton Rouge (La.) Parkview Baptist
|Another pitching prospect with a fastball climbing in the 90s.
|Sammy Swank
|RHP (6-4, 185)
|Lafayette (Ind.) McCutcheon
|A top-200 prospect with fastball that could climb into mid-90s.
|Grayson Willoughby
|RHP (6-2, 180)
|Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
|The crown jewel of Kentucky’s class. Willoughby was the National High School Player of the Year in 2026. Owns a mid-90s fastball and impressive changeup. Has a chance to become a weekend starter in year one at UK.
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things KSR in the KSBoard.KSBoard