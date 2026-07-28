Kentucky baseball owns top-10 high school recruiting class

The Kentucky baseball program has added a dozen transfers to the roster this offseason. That class is top-10 caliber. It’s not the only high-end class joining Nick Mingione‘s program.

Following the MLB Draft deadline on Monday, Baseball America updated its recruiting rankings on Tuesday. The Bat Cats sit at No. 10 overall.

NEW RECRUITING RANKINGS.



After the signing deadline, these are the 25 best classes in the country, though Logan Schmidt's decision could ultimately push LSU to No. 1.



Top 25: https://t.co/ABy2MV1fBI pic.twitter.com/mf1msegmp8 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 27, 2026

Vanderbilt (No. 1), LSU (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 3), Texas (No. 4), Mississippi State (No. 6), Florida (No. 7), and Arkansas (No. 9) join UK as eight SEC teams makeup the top-10. That is no surprise. The biggest development in Lexington is that the Bat Cats are both recruiting high school prospects and portal players at a high level.

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity right-handed pitcher Grayson Willoughby remains the top player in the class but Olathe (Kan.) East catcher Carson May, Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County left-handed pitcher Cole McLean, and Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech slugger Kaden Powell could all have major roles in 2027.

The transfer additions will get plenty of attention but Kentucky’s high school class will come to campus with high expectations as this program looks to continue its NCAA Tournament streak and eventually make another trip to Omaha.

Kentucky Baseball High School Class of 2026