Kentucky's pitching staff experience could create high floor

Expectations are high for Nick Mingione’s Kentucky baseball program as he enters his 10th season as a head coach in the SEC. The Bats Cats are appearing in multiple top 25 rankings and star shortstop Tyler Bell is getting plenty of All-American recognition. This program also loaded up in the transfer portal to solidify the lineup and provide protection for Bell. UK has an opportunity to score runs but this team’s success will determined by what happens on the mound. There is no denying that.

Mingione believes that Kentucky’s pitching staff is the “tip of the spear” for every team. How does the veteran head coach feel about his staff heading into 2026? Much better than he did at this time last season. You simply cannot coach experience.

“I sat here last year, and we returned one start on the mound. And just all that comes with,” Mingione explained. “The challenges that comes with. This year’s different. We actually returned 29 starts.”

“We have six guys on the mound that return experience on the mound for us. We have 142 SEC starting pitching innings that return. So that experience is going to be good for us.”

The party starts with lefty Ben Cleaver. This junior who posted a 1.01 WHIP last season has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse and will be someone UK depends on to eat innings and produce. Leighton Harris is back for year two after a strong summer and could be poised for a big season. Nate Harris took the summer off but should be ready to build off a strong true freshman campaign that included 13 starts. UK has some known commodities in the rotation but there are also some returnees in the bullpen that Mingione feels strongly about.

Tommy Skelding make 16 appearances as a true freshman and is coming off a terrific fall. The sophomore should play a key role for UK. Nile Adcock and Tristan Hunter are also in position for prominent bullpen roles. Jaxon Jelkin, Chase Alderman, Oliver Boone, and Cam Owens are each coming off injury but Mingione believes each will play an important part of this team.

Kentucky has real expectations this season but there are some unknowns. Luckily, UK feels very good about some of the pitching unknowns. Having a pair of proven SEC starters and returnees with experience should give this baseball team a high floor this spring.