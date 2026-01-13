Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky baseball checks in at No. 18 in preseason top 25

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett42 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The college baseball season is just one month away. The hype continues to build for Nick Mingione’s Kentucky program. There are many returnee pieces and another strong transfer portal class ready to go to work at Kentucky Proud Park. The Wildcats will be expected to contend in the Southeastern Conference and perhaps make another run to the College World Series after making a school-record three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2023-25.

There some believers in the Bat Cats outside of UK’s campus. D1 Baseball dropped their preseason top-25 on Monday. Mingione’s squad checks in at No. 19 overall.

  1. UCLA
  2. LSU
  3. Texas
  4. Mississippi State
  5. Georgia Tech
  6. Coastal Carolina
  7. Arkansas
  8. Louisville
  9. Auburn
  10. TCU
  11. North Carolina
  12. Oregon State
  13. Florida
  14. Tennessee
  15. Georgia
  16. Florida State
  17. NC State
  18. Kentucky
  19. Clemson
  20. Southern Miss
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Miami
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Arizona
  25. Texas A&M

There were 11 SEC teams included in this preseason ranking. UK ranks No. 9 overall in the best conference in college baseball. The Bat Cat will play No. 2 LSU (road), No. 8 Louisville (home-and-home), No. 7 Arkansas (home), No. 9 Auburn (road), No. 13 Florida (road), No. 14 Tennessee (home), and No. 23 Vanderbilt (home) this season. Some of the toughest SEC series will occur away from Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky will enter the 2026 college baseball season with real expectation. Can Mingione’s squad make it back to Omaha? This program enters the year with one of the best teams on paper but competition throughout the regular season will be steep.

First pitch is right around the corner.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule

Game DateOpponentVenue
Feb. 13-15at UNC GreensboroUNCG Baseball Stadium
Feb. 17vs. Morehead StateKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 20-22at EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium
Feb. 24vs. WKUKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 27-March 1vs. St. John’sKentucky Proud Park
March 3at Eastern KentuckyTurkey Hughes Field
March 4vs. Eastern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
March 6-8vs. The CitadelKentucky Proud Park
March 10vs. Ball StateKentucky Proud Park
March 13-15vs. AlabamaKentucky Proud Park
March 17vs. MarshallKentucky Proud Park
March 19-21at Ole MissSwayze Field
March 24vs. Murray StateKentucky Proud Park
March 27-29at LSUAlex Box Stadium
March 31vs. Miami (Ohio)Kentucky Proud Park
April 3-5vs. MissouriKentucky Proud Park
April 7vs. LouisvilleKentucky Proud Park
April 10-12at AuburnPlainsman Park
April 17-19vs. VanderbiltKentucky Proud Park
April 21at LouisvilleJim Patterson Stadium
April 24-26at South CarolinaFounders Park
May 1-3vs. TennesseeKentucky Proud Park
May 8-10at FloridaCondron Ballpark
May 12vs. Northern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
May 14-16vs. ArkansasKentucky Proud Park

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-13