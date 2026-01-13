Kentucky baseball checks in at No. 18 in preseason top 25

The college baseball season is just one month away. The hype continues to build for Nick Mingione’s Kentucky program. There are many returnee pieces and another strong transfer portal class ready to go to work at Kentucky Proud Park. The Wildcats will be expected to contend in the Southeastern Conference and perhaps make another run to the College World Series after making a school-record three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2023-25.

There some believers in the Bat Cats outside of UK’s campus. D1 Baseball dropped their preseason top-25 on Monday. Mingione’s squad checks in at No. 19 overall.

UCLA LSU Texas Mississippi State Georgia Tech Coastal Carolina Arkansas Louisville Auburn TCU North Carolina Oregon State Florida Tennessee Georgia Florida State NC State Kentucky Clemson Southern Miss Wake Forest Miami Vanderbilt Arizona Texas A&M

There were 11 SEC teams included in this preseason ranking. UK ranks No. 9 overall in the best conference in college baseball. The Bat Cat will play No. 2 LSU (road), No. 8 Louisville (home-and-home), No. 7 Arkansas (home), No. 9 Auburn (road), No. 13 Florida (road), No. 14 Tennessee (home), and No. 23 Vanderbilt (home) this season. Some of the toughest SEC series will occur away from Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky will enter the 2026 college baseball season with real expectation. Can Mingione’s squad make it back to Omaha? This program enters the year with one of the best teams on paper but competition throughout the regular season will be steep.

First pitch is right around the corner.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule