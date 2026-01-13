Kentucky baseball checks in at No. 18 in preseason top 25
The college baseball season is just one month away. The hype continues to build for Nick Mingione’s Kentucky program. There are many returnee pieces and another strong transfer portal class ready to go to work at Kentucky Proud Park. The Wildcats will be expected to contend in the Southeastern Conference and perhaps make another run to the College World Series after making a school-record three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2023-25.
There some believers in the Bat Cats outside of UK’s campus. D1 Baseball dropped their preseason top-25 on Monday. Mingione’s squad checks in at No. 19 overall.
- UCLA
- LSU
- Texas
- Mississippi State
- Georgia Tech
- Coastal Carolina
- Arkansas
- Louisville
- Auburn
- TCU
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Florida State
- NC State
- Kentucky
- Clemson
- Southern Miss
- Wake Forest
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona
- Texas A&M
There were 11 SEC teams included in this preseason ranking. UK ranks No. 9 overall in the best conference in college baseball. The Bat Cat will play No. 2 LSU (road), No. 8 Louisville (home-and-home), No. 7 Arkansas (home), No. 9 Auburn (road), No. 13 Florida (road), No. 14 Tennessee (home), and No. 23 Vanderbilt (home) this season. Some of the toughest SEC series will occur away from Kentucky Proud Park.
Kentucky will enter the 2026 college baseball season with real expectation. Can Mingione’s squad make it back to Omaha? This program enters the year with one of the best teams on paper but competition throughout the regular season will be steep.
First pitch is right around the corner.
Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule
|Game Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Feb. 13-15
|at UNC Greensboro
|UNCG Baseball Stadium
|Feb. 17
|vs. Morehead State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|Feb. 20-22
|at Evansville
|Charles H. Braun Stadium
|Feb. 24
|vs. WKU
|Kentucky Proud Park
|Feb. 27-March 1
|vs. St. John’s
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 3
|at Eastern Kentucky
|Turkey Hughes Field
|March 4
|vs. Eastern Kentucky
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 6-8
|vs. The Citadel
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 10
|vs. Ball State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 13-15
|vs. Alabama
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 17
|vs. Marshall
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 19-21
|at Ole Miss
|Swayze Field
|March 24
|vs. Murray State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 27-29
|at LSU
|Alex Box Stadium
|March 31
|vs. Miami (Ohio)
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 3-5
|vs. Missouri
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 7
|vs. Louisville
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 10-12
|at Auburn
|Plainsman Park
|April 17-19
|vs. Vanderbilt
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 21
|at Louisville
|Jim Patterson Stadium
|April 24-26
|at South Carolina
|Founders Park
|May 1-3
|vs. Tennessee
|Kentucky Proud Park
|May 8-10
|at Florida
|Condron Ballpark
|May 12
|vs. Northern Kentucky
|Kentucky Proud Park
|May 14-16
|vs. Arkansas
|Kentucky Proud Park
