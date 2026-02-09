Kentucky appears in another preseason Top 25
The road to Omaha will officially begin on Friday afternoon for Kentucky baseball. Can Nick Mingione’s program make another trip to the College World Series? We will start to get answers this weekend. The preseason hype continues to build ahead of a very anticipated season at Kentucky Proud Park. There are many believers in this Bat Cats club.
The positive buzz continued last week. Kentucky was included in yet another preseason top 25 ranking. The Athletic’s Teddy Cahill places the Bat Cats at No. 23.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
AP Top 25
UK's back in!
- 2New
Otega Oweh
wins SEC Co-Player of the Week
- 3Hot
UK 74, Tennessee 71
Cats comeback to sweep the Vols!
- 4Hot
Super Bowl ad
Will Stein and an all-time UK FB highlight reel
- 5New
Resume Check
Quad 1 battles loom
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky had a younger roster in 2025, and it showed at times, as the Wildcats had to fight their way to a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. But in the end, Kentucky made a Regional Final and now returns a veteran roster that was well supplemented through the transfer portal. Sophomore shortstop Tyler Bell is among the most talented all-around players in the country, and Kentucky’s rotation offers immense upside in left-hander Ben Cleaver and right-handers Nate Harris and Jaxon Jelkin, who is healthy after missing last season due to injury.
The Athletic
Teddy Cahill’s Preseason Top 25
Cahill also mentions that Kentucky’s bullpen is a work of progress that will need transfer additions to fill prominent roles immediately. UK was also the 11th SEC team to appear in this preseason top 25 with LSU (No. 2), Texas (No. 3), Arkansas (No. 4), Auburn (No. 5), Mississippi State (No. 6), Florida (No. 9), Ole Miss (No. 13), Georgia (No. 14), Vanderbilt (No. 16), and Tennessee (No. 18) all ranked ahead of the Wildcats.
UK enters this season with some optimism and recognition but the SEC grind will once again be brutal. The party will officially get started on Friday afternoon when UNC Greensboro hosts the Bat Cats for a three-game series.
Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule
|Game Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Feb. 13-15
|at UNC Greensboro
|UNCG Baseball Stadium
|Feb. 17
|vs. Morehead State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|Feb. 20-22
|at Evansville
|Charles H. Braun Stadium
|Feb. 24
|vs. WKU
|Kentucky Proud Park
|Feb. 27-March 1
|vs. St. John’s
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 3
|at Eastern Kentucky
|Turkey Hughes Field
|March 4
|vs. Eastern Kentucky
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 6-8
|vs. The Citadel
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 10
|vs. Ball State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 13-15
|vs. Alabama
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 17
|vs. Marshall
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 19-21
|at Ole Miss
|Swayze Field
|March 24
|vs. Murray State
|Kentucky Proud Park
|March 27-29
|at LSU
|Alex Box Stadium
|March 31
|vs. Miami (Ohio)
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 3-5
|vs. Missouri
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 7
|vs. Louisville
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 10-12
|at Auburn
|Plainsman Park
|April 17-19
|vs. Vanderbilt
|Kentucky Proud Park
|April 21
|at Louisville
|Jim Patterson Stadium
|April 24-26
|at South Carolina
|Founders Park
|May 1-3
|vs. Tennessee
|Kentucky Proud Park
|May 8-10
|at Florida
|Condron Ballpark
|May 12
|vs. Northern Kentucky
|Kentucky Proud Park
|May 14-16
|vs. Arkansas
|Kentucky Proud Park
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard