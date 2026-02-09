Kentucky appears in another preseason Top 25

The road to Omaha will officially begin on Friday afternoon for Kentucky baseball. Can Nick Mingione’s program make another trip to the College World Series? We will start to get answers this weekend. The preseason hype continues to build ahead of a very anticipated season at Kentucky Proud Park. There are many believers in this Bat Cats club.

The positive buzz continued last week. Kentucky was included in yet another preseason top 25 ranking. The Athletic’s Teddy Cahill places the Bat Cats at No. 23.

Kentucky had a younger roster in 2025, and it showed at times, as the Wildcats had to fight their way to a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. But in the end, Kentucky made a Regional Final and now returns a veteran roster that was well supplemented through the transfer portal. Sophomore shortstop Tyler Bell is among the most talented all-around players in the country, and Kentucky’s rotation offers immense upside in left-hander Ben Cleaver and right-handers Nate Harris and Jaxon Jelkin, who is healthy after missing last season due to injury. The Athletic

Teddy Cahill’s Preseason Top 25

Cahill also mentions that Kentucky’s bullpen is a work of progress that will need transfer additions to fill prominent roles immediately. UK was also the 11th SEC team to appear in this preseason top 25 with LSU (No. 2), Texas (No. 3), Arkansas (No. 4), Auburn (No. 5), Mississippi State (No. 6), Florida (No. 9), Ole Miss (No. 13), Georgia (No. 14), Vanderbilt (No. 16), and Tennessee (No. 18) all ranked ahead of the Wildcats.

UK enters this season with some optimism and recognition but the SEC grind will once again be brutal. The party will officially get started on Friday afternoon when UNC Greensboro hosts the Bat Cats for a three-game series.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule