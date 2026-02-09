Skip to main content
Kentucky appears in another preseason Top 25

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

The road to Omaha will officially begin on Friday afternoon for Kentucky baseball. Can Nick Mingione’s program make another trip to the College World Series? We will start to get answers this weekend. The preseason hype continues to build ahead of a very anticipated season at Kentucky Proud Park. There are many believers in this Bat Cats club.

The positive buzz continued last week. Kentucky was included in yet another preseason top 25 ranking. The Athletic’s Teddy Cahill places the Bat Cats at No. 23.

Kentucky had a younger roster in 2025, and it showed at times, as the Wildcats had to fight their way to a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. But in the end, Kentucky made a Regional Final and now returns a veteran roster that was well supplemented through the transfer portal. Sophomore shortstop Tyler Bell is among the most talented all-around players in the country, and Kentucky’s rotation offers immense upside in left-hander Ben Cleaver and right-handers Nate Harris and Jaxon Jelkin, who is healthy after missing last season due to injury.

The Athletic

Teddy Cahill’s Preseason Top 25

Cahill also mentions that Kentucky’s bullpen is a work of progress that will need transfer additions to fill prominent roles immediately. UK was also the 11th SEC team to appear in this preseason top 25 with LSU (No. 2), Texas (No. 3), Arkansas (No. 4), Auburn (No. 5), Mississippi State (No. 6), Florida (No. 9), Ole Miss (No. 13), Georgia (No. 14), Vanderbilt (No. 16), and Tennessee (No. 18) all ranked ahead of the Wildcats.

UK enters this season with some optimism and recognition but the SEC grind will once again be brutal. The party will officially get started on Friday afternoon when UNC Greensboro hosts the Bat Cats for a three-game series.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule

Game DateOpponentVenue
Feb. 13-15at UNC GreensboroUNCG Baseball Stadium
Feb. 17vs. Morehead StateKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 20-22at EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium
Feb. 24vs. WKUKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 27-March 1vs. St. John’sKentucky Proud Park
March 3at Eastern KentuckyTurkey Hughes Field
March 4vs. Eastern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
March 6-8vs. The CitadelKentucky Proud Park
March 10vs. Ball StateKentucky Proud Park
March 13-15vs. AlabamaKentucky Proud Park
March 17vs. MarshallKentucky Proud Park
March 19-21at Ole MissSwayze Field
March 24vs. Murray StateKentucky Proud Park
March 27-29at LSUAlex Box Stadium
March 31vs. Miami (Ohio)Kentucky Proud Park
April 3-5vs. MissouriKentucky Proud Park
April 7vs. LouisvilleKentucky Proud Park
April 10-12at AuburnPlainsman Park
April 17-19vs. VanderbiltKentucky Proud Park
April 21at LouisvilleJim Patterson Stadium
April 24-26at South CarolinaFounders Park
May 1-3vs. TennesseeKentucky Proud Park
May 8-10at FloridaCondron Ballpark
May 12vs. Northern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
May 14-16vs. ArkansasKentucky Proud Park

