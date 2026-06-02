WATCH: Nick Mingione discusses the end Kentucky's baseball season

Kentucky’s season came to a disappointing end on Monday after night after one-loss to West Virginia. That’s exactly what happened to the Bat Cats in 2025. This program just could not get over the Mountaineer hump once again.

In a game that the Wildcats never led, it felt like the road team at Kendrick Family Ballpark was going to steal one after back-to-back jacks from Hudson Brown and Ethan Hindle in the eighth inning turned a 5-1 West Virginia lead into a 5-5 tie. Kentucky then had two chances to take the lead and couldn’t strike. WVU took advantage.

Nick Mingione, Brown, and Hindle recapped the loss and season after another tough night in Morgantown. The Kentucky head coach gave a final farewell to Mitch Barnhart and Hindle brought his coach to tears when he thanked him for changing his life. It was an emotional press conference after another baseball season in the Bluegrass comes to an end.

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