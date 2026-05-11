Pump It Up: Another weekend on the bubble for Kentucky baseball

Kentucky baseball avoided the sweep over the weekend against Florida. This was a box that needed to be checked, but the Bat Cats blew a chance to take a big series win on Friday. That increases the stakes for a big week at Kentucky Proud Park.

Nick Mingione‘s squad will end the season with four consecutive home games. There will be a Quad 4 opportunity on Tuesday night against Northern Kentucky before a huge three-game series with Arkansas from Thursday-Saturday. A 2-2 week probably secures an at-large bid.

Can Kentucky get there?

Before an important 36-inning stretch begins for Kentucky baseball, Bat Cats Central’s Derek Terry is joining us again for another episode of Pump It Up. There is plenty to discuss as UK is right on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into the final week of the regular season.

Let’s talk some baseball.

Pump It Up: Episode 14

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.